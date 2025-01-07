Is Trump a patriot or a globalist for wanting to take over Greenland, Canada?

Trump has doubled down on his intent to re-shape the United States, floating the idea of acquiring Greenland while reiterating his desire to adopt Canada as the 51st state. The real question is, why?

(LifeSiteNews) — Donald Trump’s second term may be one of the most consequential presidencies since the Civil War.

During a press conference at Mar-a-Lago today, Trump doubled down on his intent to reshape the United States, prompting both praise and outcry.

“We need greater national security,” Trump told reporters when asked about his public statements on acquiring Greenland, which resides in the middle of the North Atlantic Ocean.

“You have approximately 45,000 people there. People really don’t even know that Denmark has any legal right to it, but if they do, they should give it up because we need it for national security … for the free world,” he also said.

TRUMP: Well, we need Greenland for national security purposes. People don’t even know if Denmark has any legal right to it. But if they do, they should give it up. pic.twitter.com/HHklyk7WVB — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 7, 2025

Earlier today, Trump’s son Don Jr. along with conservative activist turned apparent international diplomat Charlie Kirk visited the country, which is three times the size of Texas.

Don Jr has arrived in Greenland 🇬🇱 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tNVWbMGe1V — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 7, 2025

Trump’s expansionary plans are reminiscent of Thomas Jefferson’s Louisiana Purchase in 1803 and would have an immediate impact on geopolitics. He has defended the move as a strategic necessity in order to keep the Russian and Chinese military out of the region. While it may seem far-fetched, researcher Dr. Sumantra Maitra pointed out that the idea over the U.S. acquiring Greenland dates back to 1867.

Actually, the idea to buy Greenland is as old as 1867 when Secretary of State William H. Seward wanted to buy it and even commissioned a report. https://t.co/Sk84LaWwmR — Dr S Maitra (@MrMaitra) January 7, 2025

The idea, however, was not welcomed by outside parties. Not only has Greenland’s prime minister pushed back against Trump’s remarks, but the King of Denmark also changed his coat of arms to emphasize Greenland more than it had been in the past as an act of defiance.

The Danish King changes it’s Coat of Arms after 500 Years in protest to Trumps inquiry of purchasing Greenland • For 500 years, previous Danish royal coats of arms have featured three crowns, the symbol of the Kalmar Union between Denmark, Norway and Sweden, which was led from… pic.twitter.com/6Hvgt0t5UK — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) January 7, 2025

Still, Trump told reporters he may use “very high” tariffs on Denmark and that he would not rule out military coercion to ensure Greenland becomes a U.S. territory.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump announces potential “very high” tariffs on Denmark in a scenario where they dispute the United States acquiring Greenland. President Trump cites that Greenland is needed for our national security. This is getting interesting!🤔 pic.twitter.com/VpEGBVh82U — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) January 7, 2025

Trump also floated (again) the possibility of Canada becoming the 51st state.

“We are not treated well, as you know, by Canada,” he said. “Canada is subsidized to the tune of about $200 billion dollars a year, plus other things. They don’t essentially have a military … they rely on our military. It’s all fine, but you know they got to pay for that. It’s very unfair.”

Trump later said Canada “should be a state” and that he would use “economic force” to make it happen, reiterating similar comments he has made on X and during a dinner he had with Canada’s outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in late November.

Justin Trudeau: “New tariffs will kill the Canadian economy.” Donald Trump: “Well, maybe Canada should become the 51st state, and you can be its governor!” 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/bmTPWgZFMj — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) December 3, 2024

While the reality of Canada becoming a state is practically impossible given its historic ties to the United Kingdom, Trump did not back down from pushing for some sort of heightened level of collaboration.

“Canada and the United States, that would really be something,” he said. “You get rid of that artificially drawn line and you take a look at what that looks like — and it would also be much better for national security.”

Trump’s remarks elicited strong support as well as opposition on social media and on cable news.

Canadian investor and businessman Kevin O’Leary told Fox he has urged Trump to push for a “North American Union.”

🚨 #BREAKING: Canadian Kevin O’Leary reveals his conversation with Trump at Mar-a-Lago about merging the U.S. and Canada. “[I told him we should form a] North American union for greater strength. Period. Most Canadians would love to look at that opportunity without giving up… pic.twitter.com/HPGt2eYuzT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 6, 2025

Conservative influencer Benny Johnson published an X post with an expanded map of America with Canada and Greenland under its influence. Others released similar memes.

Welcome to The Gulf Of America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FVLo03SHJL — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 7, 2025

Trump is legitimately about to buy Greenland, liberate Canada, reclaim the Panama Canal, and rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America”. I’m starting to think Trump’s vision of America looks something like this: pic.twitter.com/4YyKMEWxW3 — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) January 7, 2025

52nd state of the US? will it happen? pic.twitter.com/eC0JO4N85o — WW3finalboss 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 (@WW3finalboss) January 6, 2025

Other voices, however, saw a more sinister plan at work.

Conservative influencers are literally promoting the Great Reset. The ultimate stupidity. https://t.co/7DvWCAGzYU — Mr. Sausage (@MrSausageGet) January 7, 2025

Indeed, retired conservative author Pat Buchanan warned about a North American Union in his 2007 book State of Emergency and in his other writings.

“For generations U.S. and foreign elites have sought to diminish American sovereignty and dilute our national identity. The penultimate step to world government, a North American Union built on the model of the European Union — which would one day merge with it in a World Union of Nations and Peoples — is on the table,” he said.

Trump also made news today by stating that he wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” and that the country of Panama has violated its agreement with the United States because “China is basically taking (the Panama Canal) over.”

BREAKING: President Trump just signaled that he is prepared to use the U.S. military to obtain Greenland and retake the Panama Canal Reporter: “Can you assure the world that as you try to get control of these areas, you are not going to use military or economic coercion?”… pic.twitter.com/MhAq6CJTvg — George (@BehizyTweets) January 7, 2025

The canal was “built for our military” and is “vital to our country,” Trump said, while adding that he wouldn’t rule out military or economic pressure to reacquire it.

So, what is Trump really up to? Is he simply trying to protect America by expanding her borders? Is he doing the bidding of a more nefarious globalist plot? I honestly don’t know at the moment.

Acquiring Greenland sounds like it could be a necessary move to ensure America has some “living space” that could be used to deter China and Russia from ramping up encroachment in the Western Hemisphere. But then why didn’t Trump bring any of this up on the campaign trail? Are we being primed for the eventual realization of a “Greater America” or a “North American Union”? People far more learned than I are better suited to answer such questions. I suspect they will be sharing their thoughts with the world in the coming days. All we can do until then is, as Our Lord said, watch and pray.

