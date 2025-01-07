Analysis

Is Trump a patriot or a globalist for wanting to take over Greenland, Canada?

Trump has doubled down on his intent to re-shape the United States, floating the idea of acquiring Greenland while reiterating his desire to adopt Canada as the 51st state. The real question is, why?
Featured Image
President-Elect Donald Trump at the Elysee Palace for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on December 7, 2024, in Paris, FrancePhoto by Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images

Stephen
Kokx
Stephen Kokx
Comments 
3

(LifeSiteNews) — Donald Trump’s second term may be one of the most consequential presidencies since the Civil War.  

During a press conference at Mar-a-Lago today, Trump doubled down on his intent to reshape the United States, prompting both praise and outcry. 

“We need greater national security,” Trump told reporters when asked about his public statements on acquiring Greenland, which resides in the middle of the North Atlantic Ocean.  

“You have approximately 45,000 people there. People really don’t even know that Denmark has any legal right to it, but if they do, they should give it up because we need it for national security … for the free world,” he also said. 

Earlier today, Trump’s son Don Jr. along with conservative activist turned apparent international diplomat Charlie Kirk visited the country, which is three times the size of Texas. 

Trump’s expansionary plans are reminiscent of Thomas Jefferson’s Louisiana Purchase in 1803 and would have an immediate impact on geopolitics. He has defended the move as a strategic necessity in order to keep the Russian and Chinese military out of the region. While it may seem far-fetched, researcher Dr. Sumantra Maitra pointed out that the idea over the U.S. acquiring Greenland dates back to 1867. 

The idea, however, was not welcomed by outside parties. Not only has Greenland’s prime minister pushed back against Trump’s remarks, but the King of Denmark also changed his coat of arms to emphasize Greenland more than it had been in the past as an act of defiance.  

Still, Trump told reporters he may use “very high” tariffs on Denmark and that he would not rule out military coercion to ensure Greenland becomes a U.S. territory.  

Trump also floated (again) the possibility of Canada becoming the 51st state.  

“We are not treated well, as you know, by Canada,” he said. “Canada is subsidized to the tune of about $200 billion dollars a year, plus other things. They don’t essentially have a military … they rely on our military. It’s all fine, but you know they got to pay for that. It’s very unfair.” 

Trump later said Canada “should be a state” and that he would use “economic force” to make it happen, reiterating similar comments he has made on X and during a dinner he had with Canada’s outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in late November. 

While the reality of Canada becoming a state is practically impossible given its historic ties to the United Kingdom, Trump did not back down from pushing for some sort of heightened level of collaboration.  

“Canada and the United States, that would really be something,” he said. “You get rid of that artificially drawn line and you take a look at what that looks like — and it would also be much better for national security.” 

Trump’s remarks elicited strong support as well as opposition on social media and on cable news.  

Canadian investor and businessman Kevin O’Leary told Fox he has urged Trump to push for a “North American Union.” 

Conservative influencer Benny Johnson published an X post with an expanded map of America with Canada and Greenland under its influence. Others released similar memes. 

Other voices, however, saw a more sinister plan at work. 

Screenshot of X post criticizing Trump supporters for endorsing his comments on expansion

Indeed, retired conservative author Pat Buchanan warned about a North American Union in his 2007 book State of Emergency and in his other writings  

“For generations U.S. and foreign elites have sought to diminish American sovereignty and dilute our national identity. The penultimate step to world government, a North American Union built on the model of the European Union — which would one day merge with it in a World Union of Nations and Peoples — is on the table,” he said. 

Trump also made news today by stating that he wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” and that the country of Panama has violated its agreement with the United States because “China is basically taking (the Panama Canal) over.”  

The canal was “built for our military” and is “vital to our country,” Trump said, while adding that he wouldn’t rule out military or economic pressure to reacquire it. 

So, what is Trump really up to? Is he simply trying to protect America by expanding her borders? Is he doing the bidding of a more nefarious globalist plot? I honestly don’t know at the moment.  

Acquiring Greenland sounds like it could be a necessary move to ensure America has some “living space” that could be used to deter China and Russia from ramping up encroachment in the Western Hemisphere. But then why didn’t Trump bring any of this up on the campaign trail? Are we being primed for the eventual realization of a “Greater America” or a “North American Union”? People far more learned than I are better suited to answer such questions. I suspect they will be sharing their thoughts with the world in the coming days. All we can do until then is, as Our Lord said, watch and pray. 

3 Comments

    Loading...