Is Trump pursuing a globalist project to unite North America under US rule?

Trump has verbalized a grand vision to Make America Great Again by building a super-state virtually identical to Technocracy’s vision from the 1930s. Is this a coincidence, or does it line up with the Technocrat cartel that has laid hands on Trump?

(Technocracy.news) — Well, nobody saw this coming. In one fell swoop, President Donald Trump has just traced out Technocracy’s mystery map of the North American Technate, which stretched from Greenland to just beyond Panama. This far exceeds George W. Bush’s failed attempt to create the North American Union in 2005-2006 to merge the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Let’s review the highlights first:

Trump offers to buy Greenland but doesn’t rule out force to get it.

Trump says that the U.S. is going to reclaim the Panama Canal from the Chinese and Panama, and again he doesn’t rule out force to get it.

Trump announced a name change from the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Trump states intent to make Canada into the 51st state.

To get some background, you must read my white paper written in 2006, Toward A North American Union. This was written before I discovered historic Technocracy and related it to the Trilateral Commission’s New International Economic Order. Now it makes perfect sense.

The North American Union under Pres. George W. Bush

The string of events leading up to the “Three Amigos” (George Bush, Vicente Fox, Stephen Harper) getting together in 2005 led to a task force to study the integration. They ultimately issued this statement:

The Task Force proposes the creation by 2010 of a North American community to enhance security, prosperity, and opportunity. We propose a community based on the principle affirmed in the March 2005 Joint Statement of the three leaders that ‘our security and prosperity are mutually dependent and complementary.’ Its boundaries will be defined by a common external tariff and an outer security perimeter within which the movement of people, products, and capital will be legal, orderly, and safe. Its goal will be to guarantee a free, secure, just, and prosperous North America.

This was predictably the fallout of the North America Free Trade Agreement that was negotiated by President George H.W. Bush in 1992. Immediately after his inauguration, President Bill Clinton became the champion of NAFTA and orchestrated its passage with a massive Executive Branch effort. This was a seamless transition because both Clinton and Bush were members of the Trilateral Commission.

Trilateral Henry Kissinger promoted the passage of NAFTA in 1993:

It will represent the most creative step toward a new world order taken by any group of countries since the end of the Cold War, and the first step toward an even larger vision of a free-trade zone for the entire Western Hemisphere. [NAFTA] is not a conventional trade agreement, but the architecture of a new international system. [Emphasis added.]

In 2003, Trilateral Richard Haas and President of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) picked up the rhetoric by stating:

Ten years after NAFTA, it is obvious that the security and economic futures of Canada, Mexico, and the United States are intimately bound. But there is precious little thinking available as to where the three countries need to be in another ten years and how to get there. I am excited about the potential of this task force to help fill this void.

After the CFR Task Force issued its approval for continuing with the integration, the Three Amigos met in Waco, Texas, at a summit on March 23, 2005, on the creation of Security and Prosperity Partnership of North America (SPPNA). Their joint statement was issued:

We, the elected leaders of Canada, Mexico, and the United States, have met in Texas to announce the establishment of the Security and Prosperity Partnership of North America. We will establish working parties led by our ministers and secretaries that will consult with stakeholders in our respective countries. These working parties will respond to the priorities of our people and our businesses, and will set specific, measurable, and achievable goals. They will outline concrete steps that our governments can take to meet these goals, and set dates that will ensure the continuous achievement of results. Within 90 days, ministers will present their initial report after which, the working parties will submit six-monthly reports. Because the Partnership will be an ongoing process of cooperation, new items will be added to the work agenda by mutual agreement as circumstances warrant.

North America’s SuperCorridor Coalition (NASCO)

A telling part of the NAU initiative was NASCO, or North America’s SuperCorridor Coalition. It sought to establish a unified train-based supply chain between Mexico and Canada, using Kansas City as an “Inland Port” to process customs.

The idea was to build a deep-water port in Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico, with express train services up through Texas into Kansas City and then into points into Canada. The corridor was also slated to contain pipelines for water, oil, natural gas, and high-voltage transmission lines.

It would have been one of the largest eminent domain land-grabs ever conducted, with the ultimate seizure of 584,000 acres of land held privately, mostly by ranchers and farmers.

Thanks to fierce resistance in Texas and Oklahoma (including yours truly), this crackpot scheme was scuttled.

The North American Union under Pres. Barack Hussein Obama

Ten years later President Obama led Mexico, Canada and the U.S. to create “North American Climate, Clean Energy And Environment Partnership.”

This new partnership was also paired with the 1992 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), as it “liberalizes” rules of origin for many products, including steel and agricultural products. Transportation of freight is also addressed by pledging to bring “world-class ultra low-sulphur diesel fuel and heavy-duty vehicle standards.”

The mystery map (1934) of the American Technate

I have often mused (publicly and in print) about the map of the American Technate contained in the Technocracy Study Course, written by Scott and Hubbert in 1934. It just appeared with no comments as to how it could be achieved. The Technocrats of that day apparently thought that all of those other nations would magically see the wisdom of their scheme to replace all political systems with engineers and scientists.

Nevertheless, that was the precursor of all attempts since then to establish a huge super-state of the United States. It would stretch from the North Pole to the Equator.

Enter Donald ‘Art of the Deal’ Trump

To everyone’s surprise, Trump has just verbalized a grand vision to Make America Great Again by building a super-state that is virtually identical to Technocracy’s vision from the 1930s. Is this just a coincidence, or does it somehow line up with the Technocrat cartel that has already laid hands on Trump?

There have been four stunning, earth-shaking announcements in rapid succession:

Trump offers to buy Greenland but doesn’t rule out force to get it.

Trump says that the U.S. is going to reclaim the Panama Canal from the Chinese and Panama, and again, he doesn’t rule out force to get it.

Trump states intent to make Canada into the 51st state.

Trump announced a name change from the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Donald Trump, Jr. landed in Greenland earlier this month with Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA and his film crew.

According to Daily Mail,

In a remarkable moment, a reporter asked Trump if could assure he would not use ‘military or economic coercion’ to take control of the Panama Canal and Greenland. ‘I’m not going to commit to that,’ Trump said, when asked if he would rule out the use of the military. ‘It might be that you’ll have to do something. The Panama Canal is vital to our country.’ He added, ‘We need Greenland for national security purposes.’

Canadian Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary went to Mar-a-Lago to speak with Trump about merging Canada with the United States.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, ‘If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them.’ Earlier, Trump claimed that ‘Canadians want Canada to become the 51st state.’

At a press conference, Trump said:

We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring. A lot of character. The Gulf of America, what a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate. It’s appropriate.

AP reported that Trump

also suggested Sunday that the U.S. is getting ‘ripped off’ at the Panama Canal. ‘If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to the United States of America, in full, quickly and without question,’ he said.

Meanwhile, political pundits like Steve Bannon and Jack Posobiec have already given hearty approval to all the above, proclaiming that “Trump Is Gonna Deliver Your Fortress, Manifest Destiny 2.0.”

A lot has been said about Manifest Destiny 1.0. From Wikipedia:

American Progress (1872) by John Gast is an allegorical representation of the modernization of the new west. Columbia, a personification of the United States, is shown leading civilization westward with the American settlers. She is shown bringing light from east to west, stringing telegraph wire, holding a school book, and highlighting different stages of economic activity and evolving forms of transportation. On the left, Indigenous Americans are displaced from their ancestral homeland.

In this writer’s opinion and all things considered, the Technocrat dream of the American Technate is coming alive right before our eyes.

