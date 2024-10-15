Israel is trying to suppress the truth about its actions in Gaza

Accusations of ‘genocide’ abound as Israel's bombing campaign in Gaza continues, with civilian casualties mounting. Meanwhile the state attempts to silence and censor media reporting of these facts.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Israeli Zionist government’s deliberate strategy of targeting and terrorizing large numbers of civilians to allegedly demoralize its “enemies” is now being thoroughly exposed in alternative news sources and social media postings.

Rather than continuing to resort to eye-for-an-eye revenge terrorism, the Islamic resistance to Israeli occupation and oppression has changed. They are now relying far more upon sophisticated use of video and photographic evidence of Zionist atrocities, coordinated appeals to international human rights tribunals, and influencing worldwide public opinion with their professionally produced, visual, documented evidence and interviews.

The documentary below reports on that change in Middle East Islamic strategy to gain justice for Palestinians.

Israel bombed hospital tents at the Deir el-Balah refugee camp in Gaza on the night of October 13, 2024, with video showing a child in a hospital bed burned alive while still attached to an intravenous drip.

⚡️BREAKING: A man, woman and a little girl captured burning alive after Israel bombed tents sheltering displaced civilians in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa martyrs hospital in Deir Al-Balah, Central Gaza. ⚠️Graphic. pic.twitter.com/se1TGIYDvn — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) October 13, 2024

The bombs struck the tents in which children and other patients were temporarily housed, in the camp in northern Gaza. The patients were displaced into tents from the neighboring Al-Aqsa Hospital, which has now been bombed seven times. Videos showed the aftermath of the bombing.

Reporting on the attack, the Associated Press wrote: “The Israeli military said it targeted militants hiding out among civilians, without providing evidence.”

Reports overnight indicate that a British spy plane, operating out of Cyprus, may have been used to direct this latest attack on civilians in Gaza.

Journalists have been intentionally targeted and killed by Israel during its Gaza campaign. On October 11, 2024, journalist Hassan Hamad was “shot into pieces” by Israeli forces, the latest of a reported 176 journalists to be killed since October 7, 2023.

In a separate raid, seven children were killed while playing football from Israeli drone strikes on the Al-Shati refugee camp, with “several others” reported “maimed.” Disturbing images recorded some of the child victims:

هؤلاء الأطفال كانوا يلعبون بالكرة عندما قصفهم الاحتلال الإسرائيلي وارتكب بهم مجزرة في مخيم الشاطئ غرب غزة#GazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/0DCsYEQZ0i — قتيبة ياسين (@k7ybnd99) October 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported “At least ten killed, some children” in another overnight bombing of a food distribution center in Jabalia noting a total of 62 dead and over 220 injured “in one day.”

The attacks were likely aided by U.K. intelligence.

Intelligence magazine Declassified UK reports that the British Royal Air Force base in Cyprus has been used by the United States to ship arms to Israel, with twice as many U.S. flights from the base since the left-liberal Labour Party came to power in July 2024.

“U.S. special forces flights to Israel from a British airbase have doubled in frequency since Keir Starmer took over,” Declassified UK reported, adding:

The majority of flights stayed in Israel for around two hours before flying back to Akrotiri. It is not known what they were dropping off or picking up. It has, however, previously been revealed that the U.S. is using Akrotiri to deliver weapons to Israel.

Declassified UK reported in November 2023 that the British base in Cyprus “has become [an] international military hub supporting Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza,” citing supporting reports from Israeli news outlet Haaretz.

These flights began, Declassified UK says, after October 7, 2023.

Haaretz also confirmed that the RAF base in Cyprus provides “the most significant international deployment of forces and equipment” for military operations related to Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza.

U.K. outlets The Daily Mail and The Sun reported that the elite unit of the SAS had been deployed to Israel on October 28, 2023. A DSMA (or “D-Notice”) is reported to have been issued in response, which recommends British media to self-censor reports on U.K. operations supporting Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza.

Warning against the “dangers” of reporting on British military involvement in Gaza, the Notice from the DSMA chief was sent to U.K. newspaper and mainstream media editors:

May I take this opportunity to remind editors publication of such information contravenes the DSMA notice code. I therefore advise claims of such deployments should not be published nor broadcast without first seeking [DSMA] advice. [The Committee] aims to prevent inadvertent disclosure of classified information about Special Forces and other units engaged in security, intelligence and counter-terrorist operations [in Gaza], including their methods, techniques and activities.

Though the “D-Notice” system is said to be “voluntary,” it has been used in the past to silence British journalism on matters of “national security” – such as coverage of the mass surveillance of American citizens revealed by Edward Snowden.

The attempts to censor Gaza war coverage are clearly not limited to Israel’s deliberate killing of journalists, or its control of reporting in Israel through the IDF censor.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that the BBC – the British state broadcaster – “was afraid to report the facts about Israel’s war.”

READ: Whistleblower: ‘The BBC is afraid to report the facts about Israel’s war’

Israeli intelligence service Mossad has been accused of intimidating and threatening judges and journalists critical of Israel’s actions.

Israel has recently arrested American journalist Jeremy Loffredo, whose release sees him confined to Israel pending further charges. His crime was to report the truth about damage to Israeli military installations resulting from Iran’s missile attack, forbidden by the IDF censor.

Last year, American citizen journalist Gonzalo Lira died following imprisonment and torture by Ukrainian authorities. The U.S. State Department did not intervene to save him.

With the latest images arriving from Gaza, it is clear why news of the war is bad news for Israel – and for its partners in the U.S. and U.K. governments. The United States and the United Kingdom are allegedly aiding and abetting a “genocide,” as was charged by The Grayzone’s Liam Cosgrove:

The Grayzone’s @cosgrove_iv goes absolutely nuclear on State Department Spox Matthew Miller: “People are sick of the bullshit here. It is a genocide. And you are risking nuclear war in Ukraine and Iran!” pic.twitter.com/vMarfx616X — The Grayzone (@TheGrayzoneNews) October 8, 2024

The claim Cosgrove made, that “this administration has financed a genocide in Gaza for the last year,” stands beside his charge that the U.S. is funding wars in Ukraine and in the Middle East which threaten all out nuclear war.

State Department spokesman Matt Miller smirked as he dismissed these appeals.

If you would like to understand Miller’s ghoulish amusement over the warnings of genocide, recall he was filmed “smirking” at reports of the Gaza death toll, and accused the International Criminal Court of “antisemitism” for suggesting Israel’s actions amounted to genocide in Gaza.

The control of the narrative is essential for Israel. This control is afforded by targeted killings, domestic and international censorship, and is aided by a State Department staffed with pro-Israeli voices like that of Miller – who last week was either unwilling or unable to say precisely how much U.S. taxpayer money is sent to Israel every year.

In a curious slip, Miller has actually said “Israel has the right to target civilians,” maintaining in February that “Israel, like other countries in the region, is a sovereign country that makes its own decisions and the United States does not dictate to Israel what it must do, just as we don’t dictate to any country what it must do.”

Miller appears to believe that unconditional support for Israel is central to the protection of the democratic values of the U.S. and the West.

These democratic values also require the censorship of Western media, so citizens of the Western democratic nations of the U.K. and the U.S. do not know to what use their money – and militaries – are put.

This is the reason that no real news is good news. For the governments who are funding and arming the commission of an active genocide, the truth about this war is a clear and present danger. It threatens to reveal the true nature of our democracy, and the democratic values we are told we must defend.

