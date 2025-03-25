Israel on the brink of civil war? Tensions mount as Netanyahu resumes Gaza war

After years of warnings from former leaders and intelligence chiefs that Benjamin Netanyahu is leading Israel into self-destruction, numerous reports now claim Israel is on the brink of civil war.

Note from LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac: Few North American media are reporting what this explosive article reveals. Israel is self-destructing, as various Jewish and Christian leaders in the Middle East have warned. Zionist Evangelical Christians have been sold a fake narrative about the alleged “state of the Jews” that is gravely violating authentic Torah and New Testament teachings. Zionist money and news media control have sadly convinced many otherwise good Christians to support the violent, rabidly anti-Christian Talmudic Zionist domination cult. We do not take any pleasure in reporting these facts but are compelled to do so for justice and to prevent a far larger war and the loss of potentially millions of innocent lives.

(LifeSiteNews) — After years of warnings from former Israeli leaders and intelligence chiefs that Benjamin Netanyahu is leading Israel into self-destruction, numerous reports now claim Israel is on the brink of civil war.

Last week the former Israeli Supreme Court chief justice said on Israel’s Channel 12, “Israel is very close to civil war. The rift in the nation is enormous; no effort is being made to heal it, and everyone is trying to exacerbate it.”

The Israeli prime minister is accused of fomenting this crisis by critics from across the political spectrum, as Israel sees mass protests break out against the actions of his government, including its resumption of the Gaza war. Netanyahu tweeted “there will be no civil war” on March 21 – as tensions continue to rise.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert said Sunday that “the foundations of the state in Israel are shaking. … We are closer to civil war than people realize.”

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert told the New York Times in an interview today: ״Israel is closer to a civil war than people realize.״ — The Israeli Spectator (@isrspectator) March 24, 2025

Olmert refers to the many steps taken by Netanyahu to concentrate power in his own hands by neutralizing the Israeli judiciary, parliament, military and intelligence leadership.

Netanyahu’s latest move to dismiss Ronen Bar, head of Shin Bet, has been blocked by the Supreme Court, and is opposed by the current attorney general and all 17 former holders of the office. Mass demonstrations have broken out in protest at the removal of Israel’s internal security chief.

Israel’s Channel 12 reports that extremist National Security Minister Ben Gvir attacked the head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, and tried to strangle him. The head of the Mossad and Israeli army Chief of Staff had to intervene to stop the fighting from continuing. Ben Gvir’s… pic.twitter.com/9IRt1m2R1K — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) March 24, 2025

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that former national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir attacked Ronen Bar and “tried to strangle him,” accusing the head of the Israeli Security Service of plotting a coup. Ben-Gvir, who has many convictions for incitement and violence, later called for Bar to be imprisoned.

Haaretz reported Monday:

Smotrich Might Deny It, but Israel’s Right Is Preparing for Civil War Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is leading us to a civil war. That is what he wants. It will serve his purposes. Fire in the streets will strengthen him and increase the size of the ‘national camp,’ which will unite around him. A civil war will enable him to make people forget about all his terrible failures: The October 7 massacre, abandoning the hostages and Qatargate. The anarchy in the streets will also serve as a good excuse for canceling the elections in 2026 – if the polls predict him losing.

Together with extremists such as Bezalel Smotrich, Ben-Gvir’s extreme religious messianic Jewish Power party presses for the expulsion or elimination of the non-Jewish population, whilst growing numbers of Israeli citizens oppose the escalation of war – as it would be a death sentence for the remaining 59 hostages.

Breaking: the worst-case scenario is upon us. Israel‘s government has just decided to “declare non-confidence” in Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. Since there’s no such thing in Israeli law, the decision simply means she will be fired.

Add this to last week’s sacking of Shin… — Fania Oz-Salzberger 🇮🇱🟣⚖️ פניה עוז-זלצברגר (@faniaoz) March 23, 2025

Right-wingers warn of civil war

Though Olmert is a left-wing former prime minister, his voice is joined by many who are not. Matan Kahana is a former IDF clonel who has called for the expulsion of all Arabs from Israel.

He warned Monday that Israel is deeply divided, and that “I deeply understand the pain and fears of both sides.”

“A random scroll through social media will reveal the intensity of the anger and resentment held by each side towards the other. A mixture of contempt, glee, and violent language is a common sight among both media professionals and public leaders.”

Kahana, who is now a member of Israel’s parliament, explained the two triggers for the looming “disintegration” of Israel: “The greatest security danger to the country is internal disintegration that could result from crossing two red lines: disobedience to a High Court of Justice ruling and refusal to serve in the army.”

The Supreme Court of Israel has “frozen” Netanyahu’s dismissal of Ronen Bar and opposes his move to dismiss the attorney general as well.

“Failure to comply with the High Court’s ruling could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.”

Haaretz also noted Monday:

The insane violence has always come from the right side of the map. The murderers of Emil Grunzweig and Yitzhak Rabin both came from the camps of Netanyahu and Smotrich. The right-wing elites are the ones who established the Jewish Underground in the 1980s. The settlers are the ones who are beating and wounding IDF soldiers, setting army vehicles on fire and attacking Jews and Palestinians in the West Bank.

Israel ‘disintegrates’

The anger in Israel is between supporters of Netanyahu’s extremist agenda and his moves to concentrate power in his own hands, and those who see this as the destruction of Israel’s democracy into a far-right Zionist dictatorship.

Netanyahu’s religious Zionist coalition partners refuse to compel Orthodox Jews to serve in the army, which is a deep source of resentment in a demoralized and overstretched IDF. The government has been accused of “enabling massive draft evasion” by “ultra-Orthodox” Jews.

Kahana says that if Netanyahu does not comply with the law and equalize conscription, then the likely result will be a mutiny in the army and civil war.

“Nobody wants a civil war, but anyone with eyes in their head can easily imagine a scenario that leads to one. This … could begin in the event that the government, God forbid, does not comply with the High Court of Justice’s ruling, which could, God forbid, lead to refusal to serve in the IDF (reserves and in general).”

Netanyahu apes Trump

Netanyahu likes to frame these actions as a battle against the Israeli “Deep State,” presenting himself as an Israeli Donald Trump wresting control of Israel’s institutions from a subversive and corrupt system of entrenched power.

In America and in Israel, when a strong right wing leader wins an election, the leftist Deep State weaponizes the justice system to thwart the people’s will. They won’t win in either place!

We stand strong together. — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 19, 2025

Yet it is Netanyahu who has ruled Israel for 18 of the last 30 years, being leader of the opposition or finance minister in the periods in between. In effect, he is the “Deep State” – not only in Israel, but in the U.S. as well.

There is no world leader remaining in office who has done more to drag the United States into regime change wars – the chief business of the Deep State battled by Donald Trump.

Liberal Israeli journalist Noga Tarnopolsky has noted that since his “Deep State” gambit, “media coverage of the hostages have dropped by 76%.”

“He plays the media like a fiddle”, she says. Tarnopolosky, who is a left-winger, noted in a separate report that “three former heads of Mossad … described Netanyahu as an existential threat to Israel.”

“Three former heads of the Mossad… described Netanyahu as an existential threat to Israel.” Israeli-Palestinian journalist Noga Tarnopolsky says Benjamin Netanyahu is losing support amongst Israelis. @alexisconran | @NTarnopolsky pic.twitter.com/mQt1bSI8ie — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) March 22, 2025

Netanyahu has been accused of “sacrificing the hostages” for his own personal gain by the hostage families, as his onetime National Security Minister, the convicted terrorist Itamar Ben-Gvir, said Netanyahu had sabotaged every hostage deal for a year for the same reason.

What is the chief personal interest securing Netanyahu’s power? To “produce an endless war,” according to Israeli Adam Raz’s May 2024 book The Road to October 7: Benjamin Netanyahu, Commemorating the Conflict and Israel’s Moral Degradation.

“The way Netanyahu manages the war shows that he knowingly works to perpetuate the cycle of blood and make Israel a leper state both in relation to its place in the family of peoples and in terms of the nature of Israeli society.”

This “endless war” routinely involves massive, extremely costly U.S. military intervention, as with the escalating efforts by the Netanyahu regime to compel the United States to attack Iran – a move which could spark a global conflict involving Iranian allies Russia and China.

In recent days, former Israeli diplomat Alon Pinkas has said, “Netanyahu’s decision to unilaterally breach the ceasefire and resume the war in Gaza is entirely and unequivocally motivated by his political survival interests.”

Even the U.K.’s Daily Telegraph – a reliably pro-war outlet – now says, “War is Netanyahu’s only option – and the carnage won’t stop until he’s gone,” adding that the “continuation of war enables his political survival against the will of the majority of Israelis.”

If “forever war” is the main business of the Deep State, then Netanyahu is its CEO. It is a business model which has estranged him from his own population – seeing him directly accused of “leading us into civil war. It’s what he wants.”

Netanyahu’s ‘Deep State’ lie

The Jewish News Syndicate has published an English-language report to explain to Americans that Netanyahu is simply battling the “left wing” – like Donald Trump.

🚨 CHAOS in Israel’s Knesset! | JNS_TV “JLMinute” 🚨 As Israel fights a war, the opposition moves to topple Bibi—sparking protests, court battles & deep state tensions. Are we heading toward civil war? In this hard-hitting episode of “Jerusalem Minute,” @JNS_org CEO & Jerusalem… pic.twitter.com/s2kx1tAoex — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) March 25, 2025

Yet a report in the left-liberal Haaretz notes that “no elaborate network of leftist bureaucrats … will stop Benjamin Netanyahu on his path of destruction” and that “it hasn’t been there to stop him” since he “has been firmly in power since 2009 (except for a 19-month hiatus).”

Netanyahu is not battling the left in dismissing Ronen Bar – the head of the Israeli equivalent to the FBI. The Shin Bet chief was investigating Netanyahu for his collaboration with Qatar in receiving hundreds of millions of dollars for over a decade. This money was used to finance Hamas, and was walked over the border into Gaza by Israeli officials under Netanyahu’s direction.

The scandal of “Qatargate” not only reveals how Netanyahu sponsored Hamas to ensure no group but these armed militants could rule Gaza, but threatens to prove how the Israeli prime minister and his inner circle took money themselves in a clear case of corruption.

Bar has seen his “tenure ended” due to “mistrust,” said a statement from Netanyahu. The Shin Bet chief responded, saying there was no reason to dismiss him. Opposition leader Yair Lapid – who is not a man of the left – said Bar’s dismissal was to “stop Qatargate.”

“Those being investigated in a serious criminal case that endangered national security are firing their investigators tonight. The opposition parties will petition together against this reckless move designed to cover up a hostile state’s infiltration of Netanyahu’s office.”

The sitting attorney general, Gali Baharav-Miara, maintains Netanyahu’s move to dismiss the Shin Bet chief is illegal. She is also investigating Netanyahu and his aides’ ties to Qatargate, and Netanyahu is now seeking to dismiss her. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has called for Netanyahu’s resignation over the affair.

💥Get this: To actually fire Attorney General Baharav-Miara, Netanyahu needs one– just one– of the 17 living former AGs or justice ministers to agree to vote with the government on the senior appointments committee. Not one is willing to take part in her ouster. @RavivDrucker https://t.co/Mj5BAg84cc — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي (@NTarnopolsky) March 23, 2025

Right-wing press warns Netanyahu will destroy Israel

In 2022, Israel Hayom published a warning from the former head of Mossad – the Israeli secret intelligence service. Tamir Pardo claimed that “Israel has activated its self-destruction” – saying that Netanyahu’s brief spell in opposition had successfully “paralyzed the government” in simply refusing to accept the authority of the law and of democracy itself.

Pardo warned that a false “polarization” between left and right was presented by the Netanyahu faction, whilst the “real, hidden polarization is intentionally concealed.” This is the division between the extremists in the Netanyahu faction – and everyone else.

Three years on and a chorus of voices now say Israel is on the brink. Israel Hayom said last week that “Netanyahu’s decision” to fire the Shin Bet chief “brings Israel to the civil war abyss.”

“The successive purging of senior officials is usually reserved for totalitarian regimes,” the article explained. “Using President Donald Trump as a source of inspiration is merely an excuse.”

Is Israel Hayom a “left-wing” outlet? No. It was founded by the late Zionist casino magnate Sheldon Adelson for one reason: to publish pro-Netanyahu news to help him win re-election – and discredit the opposition.

Protests ‘reinvigorated’

The report says that Bar’s removal will reinvigorate mass protests against the government, seen on the dismissal of former Defence chief Yoav Gallant:

“This too is a recipe for accelerating the process of separation between the two parts of Israel: It turns out that all that was achieved through the blood of the October 7 victims and the soldiers who fought in the difficult battles in various sectors will now be in vain.”

Far from a battle of left versus right, or between Netanyahu and the “Deep State,” it is one between a growing number of Israeli citizens and leading figures – and a government whose “sole concern is with preserving and fortifying its power and rule.”

Soldiers, right-wingers join protests

The Times of Israel reported Sunday that “right-wing Israelis join mass protests against PM,” citing crowds of 200,000 in Tel Aviv demonstrating against the removal of Ronen Bar.

Outraged by police using “extreme violence” against Israelis protesting the Netanyahu government, the report says serving soldiers have joined their ranks.

Some Israelis were calling for an end to the war in Gaza – among them the families of the remaining hostages who say Israel’s resumed assault will kill them.

The report cited an open letter signed by the hostages’ families on Friday:

‘Stop the fighting, return to the negotiating table and fully complete an agreement that will bring back the rest of the hostages, the letter says. ‘Even at the price of ending the war. Military pressure endangers them and nothing is more urgent than the return of all the hostages.’

Two still-captive Israeli hostages dramatically emphasized this in a video just released by Hamas. Elkana Bohbot and Yosef-Haim Ohana appear to be authentically pleading with Netanyahu to make a deal with Hamas to rescue them and the remaining hostages.

Their highly emotional appeal does not appear to have been scripted or forced. They say that they asked Hamas to allow them to make this desperate video appeal to Israelis.

‘Not a battle between left and right’

The report also notes that former settler leader Miriam Lapid – “an ideological right-winger” – addressed a second protest in Jerusalem, saying, “This is not a battle between right and left, that’s true. Someone is leading you astray.”

Further civil strife seems guaranteed, as another general strike has been threatened if Netanyahu “disobeys the Supreme Court.”

Calls for Trump to intervene

One demonstrator warned of Israel’s “dying democracy”: “This is the last minute before we become a dictatorship.” Another called on President Donald Trump to intervene.

‘Trump, not Bibi, made the hostage deal happen. He bypassed Bibi and made all the decisions,’ he said, referring to the beginning of the ceasefire in January, which saw dozens of hostages released and which many observers credited in part to Trump. ‘He can do the same now by telling Bibi, “What are you doing?” “The public isn’t with you.”’

With moves towards ensnaring the U.S. in a war with Iran, it seems a choice between interventions lies before the Trump administration. Trump said 10 days ago “we are down to the final moments with Iran.” With his finger on the button of a conflict that would certainly unravel world peace and the MAGA project itself, he is faced with an existential decision.

Will he risk world war to save Netanyahu from himself, or will he choose instead to save Israel – and the world – from the leader whose fortunes are staked on forever war?

