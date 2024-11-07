Israeli leaders call for October 7 inquiry following claims Benjamin Netanyahu ‘let it happen’

Amid rising calls for accountability, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is accused by top Israeli figures of knowing about the October 7 attacks in advance and stalling inquiries while also working to ‘relentless sabotage’ hostage deals.

Help bring aid trucks into Gaza: LifeFunder

(LifeSiteNews) — Reports from Israel show that the former head of the army, Yoav Gallant, as well as former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is obstructing an inquiry into the events of October 7 because he knew it was going to take place – and he let it happen.

In November 2023, Israel Hayom reported that Netanyahu’s aim was to keep the war going – in order to avoid responsibility for October 7. He refused then to answer any questions until the war had ended.

These latest dramatic pronouncements from authorities within Israel further confirm what LifeSiteNews has been reporting for some time, but many Israel supporters have condemned them as being false.

Netanyahu ‘let October 7 happen’

The late Sheldon Adelson founded Israel Hayom, and its influence empowered Netanyahu to achieve victory. Why would a newspaper created to support Netanyahu publish such a story? Its new owner, Miriam Adelson, has shifted support from Netanyahu to Bennett. This is one reason it is widely known in Israel that Netanyahu knew in advance of the October 7 attacks and failed to do anything to stop them.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and recently sacked Defense Chief Yoav Gallant have both called for an inquiry into October 7 to demonstrate these facts. Exasperated survivors launched their own inquiry over the summer. Former military and intelligence chiefs have resigned over the failure to prevent the forewarned attacks. Now, a new scandal surrounds Netanyahu over intelligence leaks linked to manipulation of the hostages and his role in October 7.

Why is Netanyahu refusing an investigation?

Retired colonel Douglas Macgregor said on November 6 that “Netanyahu is finished” when Western audiences discovered he knew October 7 was coming and that he “let it happen.”

“I do think that it will become very clear that the 7th of October was allowed to happen … and that, of course, will be the end of Mr. Netanyahu forever.”

Macgregor follows this with another point made routinely in Israel today: “The question is, will the Israeli state itself survive?”

Many former and current Israeli politicians – as well as military and intelligence leaders – have persistently warned that Netanyahu is leading Israel “into the abyss,” and the nation may not exist in 2026 if he continues.

Netanyahu’s ‘relentless’ sabotage of hostage deals

Another factor in Netanyahu’s strategy of permanent war and escalation is widely known in Israel but would be greeted with shock in the West.

Netanyahu has been proven to have “relentlessly torpedoed” every deal to free the hostages still held by Hamas, contrary to many of his supporters who insist that Hamas has never been willing to agree to any deal.

The families of the hostages again accused Netanyahu of sabotaging a deal to return the hostages two days ago, a charge they have routinely made throughout the year.

Why this is news to most of the public inside and outside Israel explains another dimension of Netanyahu’s rule – an extraordinary censorship and propaganda regime that secures Netanyahu’s influence.

Netanyahu’s Global Censorship regime

Netanyahu has directed a propaganda campaign so complete that its stated ambition is to “police the planet.” Censorship at home combines with censorship of U.S. and Western reporting from Israel, and is partnered with an effort to mobilize artificial intelligence to manipulate online content in Israel’s favor.

As LifeSiteNews has reported, former Israeli intelligence agents are known to run several companies concerned with the use of fake accounts to manipulate all social media postings related to Israel.

Jewish opposition calls for the removal of Netanyahu

Yoav Gallant is the fourth Israeli defense chief to be sacked by Netanyahu. Gallant gave a statement outlining the three reasons for his dismissal.

He attended a joint press conference on November 6, held by the four leaders of Israel’s Jewish opposition parties. The Jerusalem Post explained:

The four were opposition leader and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid, National Unity chairman Benny Gantz, Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman, and Democrats chairman Yair Golan.

Yesh Atid is a “moderate” Zionist party which partnered with Gantz to challenge Netanyahu in a “Blue and White” coalition during Israel’s elections last year.

Benny Gantz is a retired army general. He is a former defense minister, and also once chief of staff of the IDF. He served in Netanyahu’s war cabinet from October 7 until his resignation in June 2024. Gantz is a hardline Zionist and has argued for war with Iran for years.

Liberman’s Israel Beytenu is a hard-right secular nationalist party. Liberman has said, “There are no innocents in Gaza,” and has claimed Israel may occupy southern Lebanon for 50 years.

Golan leads a left-liberal Zionist party. He has served in four of Israel’s wars and was the former deputy chief of staff. He supports a “population transfer plan” to “solve” the problem of non-Jews in Israel – swapping land and people with Egypt and Jordan.

None of these leaders seek peaceful coexistence with the non-Jewish population. Their disagreement with Netanyahu is over his corruption and his policies, which a former Mossad chief warned in 2022 have placed Israel on a “path of self-destruction.”

Opposition leaders have now demanded their supporters “take to the streets” against Netanyahu.

Netanyahu – destroying Israel

On November 4, Gantz accused Netanyahu of staging a “coup d’etat” in seeking to remove the attorney general – a crucial “gatekeeper” of democracy.

“If the rule of law interferes with the prime minister or government ministers, they are invited to move to countries where the government operates without restrictions and brakes,” he continued.

“The state of Israel will remain a liberal democracy. We will not allow any harm to the gatekeepers.”

Israel’s Supreme Court struck down the law in June, but Netanyahu moved against the ruling.

Liberman, who has warned Israel will not exist in 2026 if Netanyahu remains in charge, said, “between the security of the state and the security of the coalition, Netanyahu chose to preserve the coalition and dismantle Israeli society.”

Liberman said last month that Netanyahu “has no strategy” other than “continuing the war until the next elections. ”

Netanyahu’s coalition relies on the support of two extremist religious-Zionist parties – the “Jewish Power” of National Security Minister and convicted terrorist Ben-Gvir, and the Religious Zionism party of Finance Minister and militant “settler” Bezalel Smotrich.

The Jewish opposition leaders have condemned Netanyahu for his continued support of a law which grants exemption from military service to ultra-Orthodox Jews.

Netanyahu’s power relies on the support of parties for which the religious Zionist population typically vote in great number.

These two parties support aggressive military escalation but shield their supporters from having to fight and die in the wars they promote.

Members of these parties have called for the use of nuclear weapons in Gaza. Smotrich is accused of inciting “pogroms” in the West Bank – which has seen escalating violence in recent days committed by violent “settlers.” Smotrich and Ben-Gvir have called for “full annexation” of the West Bank and Gaza as Israeli military attacks intensify in a renewed assault also targeting Christian families. The U.K.’s Financial Times reports on how “violent settlers became the law” under Netanyahu’s extremist coalition.

Smotrich has said he dreams of extending Israel up to the Syrian capital Damascus, and of absorbing regions of every neighboring nation into a “Greater Israel.”

READ: Israeli minister brags about disturbing plan of conquering the Middle East

He announced his desire to see a “million” armed Zionists seize land and homes in the West Bank this year, a move described by him in terms chosen to disguise his plan to “annex” the West Bank – from Western outrage. The New York Times said in June that he was “acting in way so [the] world ‘won’t say that we are doing annexation here.’”

The West Bank is reserved, in theory, for the creation of a future Palestinian state. The goal here is to erase any chance of the “two-state solution” we hear from the failed political class in the U.S. and the wider West. Smotrich has said this himself.

Netanyahu boasted of destroying the two-state solution earlier this year.

The truth here is that Netanyahu has dedicated his political life to destroying the two state solution. This is the reason he has worked consistently to “strengthen Hamas” – in order to frame the entire Palestinian population as terrorists.

His government is now so extreme that it is opposed by practically every former leader of Israel, its former military and intelligence chiefs, and a growing number of Israelis themselves.

Making a famine in Gaza

These are not people who wish to halt Israel’s assault on Gaza, nor alleviate the man-made famine which is starving Palestinians to death. Both the U.S. State Department and USAID reported that Israel’s blockade is causing mass starvation, buttressing U.N. reports of a widespread famine.

It was Gallant who vowed to create the “complete siege” which has succeeded in cutting off humanitarian aid to millions in the Gaza strip, leading the U.S. government to issue an ultimatum to Israel to allow food, water, and medicine to be supplied to the stricken civilian population.

A U.S. government which has funded and supplied an assault condemned as a genocide has threatened to cut off military aid to Israel – having recognized that the siege of Gaza is a war crime prohibited by U.S. law. The deadline is November 12. Netanyahu responded by banning the largest aid agency in Gaza, UNRWA, whose supplies of food, water, and medicine “cannot be replaced.”

Israel is completing its own isolation

Netanyahu is now isolated at home – even among extremists. When the truth about him gets out, his international isolation will be complete – and with it, that of the state of Israel. All of its “justification” for its escalating wars will vanish.

This explains the crisis facing Israel. As the opposition leaders all charge – he is leading Israel into destruction to save himself.

This is the final stage of Netanyahu’s escalation strategy. He has created a crisis in which his personal survival is staked against that of the nation he leads. He is a hostage to extreme Zionists whose goals are unknown in the West because the obscenity of their aims would instantly destroy any support for Israel.

When the West discovers that Netanyahu did nothing to stop the October 7 attacks which he knew were coming, he is finished. Time is running out.

If he does not go, Israel’s democracy appears to be over, and it faces a war it cannot win. Under Netanyahu, Israel stands to lose everything. If he succeeds in dragging the United States into a major war, so does the rest of the world.

Help bring aid trucks into Gaza: LifeFunder

Share











