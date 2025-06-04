Israeli officials reportedly ‘concerned’ with the rise of ‘dangerous’ influencers like Tucker Carlson

Three high-ranking, pro-Israel staffers on Trump's national security team were shown the door recently, prompting Zionists to worry.

(LifeSiteNews) — Reports from Israel show the Trump administration has fired pro-Israeli officials from its national security team, prompting fears that there are more to come.

The news reinforces a growing shift in global and US opinion against the Netanyahu regime and its horrific “war” in Gaza, which was displayed once more as Israel reportedly killed 27 civilians desperately waiting for long-denied food aid this week.

Now it seems the Trump administration is purging its ranks of pro-Israel fanatics.

“NSC Middle East and North Africa senior director Eric Trager and NSC Israel and Iran director Merav Ceren were among those pushed out on Friday, May 23,” said the Times of Israel on May 25, adding that both had been appointed by former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

The supposed “Trump loyalist” Waltz was described as Netanyahu’s “backchannel to shape U.S.-Iran policy” by Ha’aretz, after he was fired for effectively spying for Israel – and urging Trump to strike Iran in accordance with Netanyahu’s wishes.

Both advisers were Israeli-Americans appointed by Waltz.

In a Hebrew-only report, Israeli outlet Ynet added yesterday that Steve Witkoff’s deputy, Morgan Ortagus, is also being replaced.

Ortagus, “who proudly converted” to Judaism says Ynet, “is considered one of Israel’s ardent supporters in the administration.”

America First Moves Spark Concern in Israel

YNet adds that the removal of prominent Israel-firsters has fueled “concern in Israel about changes within the US government,” adding that “Israeli officials who are in contact with the US estimate that the three were moved under President Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda.”

Though Ynet says the moves were made by Marco Rubio – a noted Israel supporter himself – it claims that “Rubio did not change his stance; he is very pro-Israeli but not committed to the Israeli agenda.”

The Israeli press is reporting that the Trump administration still supports Israel – but not the policies of the current government.

“In the background” to the firings, Ynet adds, there are “…disputes between [Trump] and Netanyahu over an attack on Iran and the war in Gaza.”

Ynet published a previous report showing how Netanyahu admitted “he did not correctly predict the direction the US is heading in relation to Israel and the Middle East,” was “disappointed” at his envoy Ron Dermer’s failure to shape US policy on lines favorable to Netanyahu.

“The truth is that Dermer lost direction,” Ynet concluded.

White Woke to Blame

Netanyahu is reportedly “deeply disturbed by the changes” in the Trump administrations’ personnel and policy and points the finger at influential America-first commentators.

According to government officials, said Ynet, Netanyahu is deeply troubled by “the impact that the separatist ‘White Woke’ has on Trump, especially because of people like conservative presenter Tucker Carlson.”

The Toxic Curse of Tucker and Candace?

Pro-Israel pundits like Ben Shapiro have recently attempted to label any non-leftwing critics of Israel as “Woke Right,” seeking to frame the lack of enthusiasm for genocide as a sort of contagious progressive disease. Ynet did a report on this, too – naming and shaming Candace Owens and Tucker again in December 2024.

What’s the problem here? Ynet asks: “Is Israel’s role in American politics at risk” from these toxic influencers? Yes, as its report from yesterday confirmed – and the Israeli government now says so, too.

“These are dangerous people affecting President Trump,” senior Israeli officials told Ynet.

Why are they dangerous? “They are leading suspicion towards Israel and whispering to Trump’s ear that Israel wants to drag the US into war.”

As readers of this article will recall, it was Benjamin Netanyahu who wanted to lead the US into war with Iran, and it was Netanyahu who used Mike Waltz and three Israeli-American officials to do so.

There is no evidence yet that Tucker Carlson has had any significant influence on Israeli policies. LifeSiteNews has yet to hear from Candace Owens on her influence over US-Israel grand strategy.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office did respond to Ynet, saying, “today there is no doubt that something is not working in Netanyahu-Trump relations. Something’s wrong.”

From the point of view of America First, this wrong looks a lot like a right – not a wrong. With Israel now sidelined in negotiations over the future of the Middle East, Israel appears to have secured its own exit from influence by its own actions.

READ: 15,000+ Israeli military sign open letter calling for end to Gaza war

If Netanyahu’s power to shape US policy has gone, it is not due to Tucker. It is because it has lost control of the media narrative. The world now sees what Israel routinely does to the Palestinians. Its brand is toxic, its government reliant on war at home and abroad as a means to protect itself, but more important, to expand into its Greater Israel ambition.

Something is certainly wrong in Israel. The only people who cannot see what is wrong are the people in Israel who are doing it.

