Italy’s health ministry summoned to court after man disabled by COVID vaccine files lawsuit

An Italian man disabled by the COVID-19 vaccine has obtained recognition of the causal link between the vaccination and his serious health condition. Now, for the first time, the Italian government is directly called to respond in court.

(LifeSiteNews) — An Italian man disabled by the COVID-19 vaccine has obtained recognition of the causal link between the vaccination and his serious health condition. Now, for the first time, the Italian government has been directly called to respond in court.

In addition to being a human tragedy, this unprecedented legal case represents a potential turning point in vaccine damage jurisprudence, with implications that could extend far beyond the case itself. As highlighted by La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana, this case prompts reflection on the consequences of a possible historic ruling.

A man residing in the province of Reggio Emilia developed interstitial pneumonia immediately after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. He was subsequently diagnosed with a disorder characterized by the abnormal growth of cells belonging to the lymphatic and hematopoietic systems, causing severe impairment of blood and lymphatic balance. This condition forces him to constantly take immunosuppressants and biological agents to manage his health condition, and to undergo frequent medical checks to monitor the progression of the disease.

In recent days, following a worsening of his condition, the man fell into a medically induced coma and is currently in intensive care. The situation is particularly delicate, and doctors have expressed serious concerns about his chances of recovery. Even in the best-case scenario, according to doctors, the man will have to live with a permanent disability, relying on oxygen therapy 24 hours a day and facing a significantly compromised quality of life.

READ: Media failing to cover ‘powerful testimony’ of people injured by COVID vaccines

The Medical Commission of La Spezia, the competent authority for the province of Reggio Emilia, conducted an analysis of the case and determined that his permanent disability can be attributed to the COVID-19 vaccine. This verdict, which went almost unnoticed in the Italian media, has not reignited public discussion on the possible adverse effects of vaccines as much as it should have, although various associations are now demanding greater transparency on data related to adverse events, such as Comilva (Coordination of the Italian Movement for Vaccine Freedom of Choice).

Following recognition by the La Spezia commission, the man applied for and obtained compensation under Law 210/92, which protects individuals harmed by compulsory or recommended vaccinations, transfusions, and administration of blood products. This law provides economic compensation for those who are recognized as having a causal link between their illness and received medical treatment. The recognition of this link has paved the way for further legal actions which could have significant implications for others in similar conditions.

After obtaining compensation, the man decided to take civil action with his lawyers to seek damages for the harm suffered. However, the local health authority refused any form of conciliation and did not intend to proceed with a settlement agreement. This refusal further exacerbated the dispute, making a long and complex legal process inevitable.

On February 5, in Reggio Emilia, Judge Elena Vezzosi scheduled a hearing for September 9, 2025, officially initiating the civil lawsuit filed by the man. For the first time in Italy, the proceedings do not involve the local health authority as the defendant, but Italy’s Ministry of Health and the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa). This legal choice represents a significant turning point, as it could establish a precedent that would require the state to respond more clearly and directly to the possible negative consequences of recommended or mandatory vaccinations.

There are not many Italian judges who have so far held the state accountable for vaccine damages, even when the causal link has been confirmed by medical examinations and competent commissions. Therefore, this trial could constitute a significant legal precedent regarding the attribution of liability in similar cases, opening a new perspective for those who, despite suffering vaccine damage, fear they may not obtain justice. The outcome of the trial could have significant consequences for all those who intend to seek compensation for the harm suffered after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Share











