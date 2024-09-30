JD Vance should be prepared for biased CBS moderators at tomorrow’s VP debate

JD Vance would do well to not only go on the offensive against his opponent, Tim Walz, but should the situation arise where he finds himself backed into a corner, he should call out CBS’ Margaret Brennan and Norah O’Donnell for their left-wing bias.

(LifeSiteNews) — It wouldn’t come as a surprise if the moderators at tomorrow night’s first and only vice-presidential debate don’t do Republican Senator JD Vance any favors.

According to Headline USA, financial records reveal that the husband of CBS’s Margaret Brennan, one of the two moderators for the planned 90-minute event, has made two donations to a Never-Trump political action committee.

Brennan, a board member of the Council on Foreign Relations, hosts CBS’s “Face the Nation.” Her husband, Ali “Yado” Yakub is an attorney for the Marine Corps. His LinkedIn profile indicates he has worked for various globalist-supporting, multinational organizations.

Yakub reportedly gave two $250 donations to the Lincoln Project in July and September of 2020. The group was founded by, among others, disillusioned Beltway Republicans like George Conway (former husband of Trump confidant Kellyanne Conway) and Steve Schmidt, John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign adviser. The organization has relentlessly sought to diminish Trump’s popularity by smearing him and by elevating RINOs like Liz Cheney.

Headline USA additionally found that Yakub contributed to Democratic mayor Pete Buttigieg’s primary campaign in 2019.

Brennan’s co-moderator, Norah O’Donnell, is also not unbiased. While held up as a neutral voice by America’s corporate media, O’Donnell, the outgoing host of CBS’s evening news program, has given ample evidence of where her loyalties lie.

During an interview with Pope Francis at the Vatican this year, O’Donnell pressed him on “women deacons” and “blessings” for homosexual “couples.” In 2014, while an anchor for CBS This Morning, she praised a young woman who announced she was going to end her own life by stating, “finding a way to die with dignity … I think that many people understand [that].” In 2008, while working for left-wing network MSNBC, O’Donnell infamously berated a 17-year-old supporter of Sarah Palin on-air during a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

After the Trump-Harris debate earlier this month, former Clinton adviser Mark Penn called for an official investigation into possible collusion between ABC and the Harris campaign. While describing the debate as a “staged wrestling match,” Penn remarked that the “referees” were wholly unfair and that had they overseen the first debate between Trump and Joe Biden, Biden might still be in the race.

Vance would do well to not only go on the offensive against his opponent, Tim Walz, tomorrow night, but should the situation arise where he finds himself backed into a corner, he should call out Brennan and O’Donnell as well. With less than 40 days to go until election day, the Trump campaign needs a strong showing from Vance, who has been doing well in the media and on the stump in recent weeks. He also needs to continue to expose Harris’ open borders and extreme anti-Catholic and pro-abortion policies.

