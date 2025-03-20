JFK files expose how US government covered up role of Israeli intelligence in its affairs

The JFK files suggest that Israel has in fact conducted more espionage in the United States than any other power since the fall of the Soviet Union.

(LifeSiteNews) — The release of the JFK files on March 18 has seen over 63,000 pages in over 2,000 files made public, in accordance with President Donald Trump’s directive of March 17.

The documents have been published on the U.S. National Archive. Since they are in no particular order and were not searchable, it may take weeks – if not months – to sift for details on the 1963 assassination of the only president to threaten to halt U.S. aid to Israel.

Yet a few major insights have already been gleaned. Material included in previous releases which was formerly censored is now presented unredacted, showing how any mention of the involvement of Israel and its intelligence services in U.S. affairs was not to be included in any public release of the documents.

JFK FILES: CIA has no objection to declassification and/or release of CIA Information in this document except in brackets [the Israeli Intelligence Service] pic.twitter.com/D1CQhMhD2H — Going Underground (@GUnderground_TV) March 19, 2025

Several attempts to digitize the contents of the files have been made, to render the information searchable. As yet, the files have raised more questions than they have resolved – but appear to suggest that the truth about the Deep State, its actions, partners and aims, have been kept from the American people for decades.

Some of the more shocking revelations suggest:

Then-CIA “top officer” James Angleton was in close cooperation with Israel’s Mossad and controlled intelligence flows regarding Israel. This was suppressed by the CIA.

U.S. intelligence operated a separate and secretive channel for Israeli intelligence, concealing Israeli involvement from standard agency review.

Mossad had cultivated deep ties to U.S. intelligence from the early 1950s, granting access to U.S. intelligence operations and national security strategy long before JFK’s assassination.

CIA suppressed top officer James Jesus Angleton’s connection to Israeli intelligence as shown by this newly unredacted JFK assassination records file. Angleton had subverted JFK’s policy of preventing Israel from acquiring nuclear weapons and was praised by Mossad head Meir… pic.twitter.com/68La055aZY — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) March 19, 2025

That the U.S. intelligence services – and high-level officials in the U.S. government – have covered up for Israel’s criminal actions in the U.S. is a matter of fact. Revelations from 2010 onwards showed how Israel’s theft of uranium to arm its secret nuclear weapons was concealed for decades by a succession of top level U.S. officials.

As Candace Owens recently pointed out, Israel benefited enormously from the death of JFK, who had threatened to end all U.S. support for Israel should it not open its secret WMD program to inspection.

WATCH: Candace Owens exposes the Israel lobby’s stranglehold on America

JFK’s successor, Lyndon Johnson, proved to be an almost fanatical pro-Israel president. Some say he had a profound dislike for JFK and likely also had a role in the assassination.

JFK, together with his brother Robert F. Kennedy Sr., had also moved to have Israel’s powerful lobby in the U.S. registered as acting for a foreign power – that of the government of Israel.

After both men were assassinated Israel intensified its theft of U.S. nuclear weapons-grade uranium, and its vastly powerful lobby now sponsors a majority of U.S. lawmakers.

The JFK files have shown that any mention of Israeli involvement in matters of U.S. national security is routinely withheld from the public, as Israel has in fact conducted more espionage in the U.S. than any other power since the fall of the Soviet Union.

READ: From the Cold War to 9/11: A look at Israel’s spy regime in the US

Zionist commentator Ben Shapiro has condemned any suggestion that Israel may be involved the JFK assassination, in an obvious swipe at Owens, who left his Daily Wire over accusations of “antisemitism”:

Now why would Ben Shapiro have such a blatantly atrocious take on JFK? 🤔 No evidence? Bro there are mountains of evidence that there was a conspiracy and coverup. This was Americas president… the rise of the intelligence state to power. I wonder why Ben would say this… 🤔🤔 https://t.co/gH1ZFWRobp — Ian Carroll (@IanCarrollShow) March 20, 2025

Deep State revealed

The JFK files also reveal how the U.S. “Deep State” has been operating at home, and targeting Americans, for decades:

🚨🇺🇸 JFK FILES: SCHLESINGER WARNS KENNEDY — CIA “A STATE WITHIN A STATE” June 30, 1961. A classified memo hits President Kennedy’s desk. The author? Arthur Schlesinger Jr., one of his closest advisors. The warning? The CIA has grown too powerful, too reckless, and is now… https://t.co/KTAsWNNiNi pic.twitter.com/TPcrGVO6mi — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 19, 2025

Warnings from the files that the CIA has become “a state within the state” must be understood in the light of the compromise of the agency at the highest level by agents of Israel.

Though not “newly released” – as claimed here – documents showing how one CIA agent believed JFK had been killed by the agency have resurfaced:

Newly released JFK files tell a story about how Gary Underhill, who worked for the CIA, was found dead after he revealed to friends that the CIA was responsible for JFK’s assassination. “The day after the assassination, Gary Underhill left Washington in a hurry. Late in the… pic.twitter.com/psZkYQ5COi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 19, 2025

The files reveal that then-CIA counterintelligence chief James Angleton was operating a “backchannel” to Israeli intelligence:

Newly released JFK files confirm a secret intelligence pipeline between the CIA and Israeli intelligence, personally overseen by CIA counterintelligence chief James Angleton. This wasn’t just routine intel sharing—it was a deliberate effort to conceal Israel’s involvement in… pic.twitter.com/55dNz2xxTl — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) March 19, 2025

Of course, the CIA “rushed to shut down conspiracy talk” immediately after the assassination:

🚨🇺🇸JFK FILES: FBI RUSHED TO SHUT DOWN CONSPIRACY TALK HOURS AFTER OSWALD’S DEATH Just hours after Jack Ruby killed Lee Harvey Oswald, FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover demanded a quick public report to stop conspiracy theories from spreading. Hoover wrote that “there is nothing… https://t.co/5Ht8GE0KK5 pic.twitter.com/DRNMSZMmiR — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 18, 2025

Biden called a traitor?

In one letter from the files, purportedly written by John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1994 but now alleged to be a fake, Joe Biden is labeled “a traitor.”

Soviets tried to warn of JFK plot

As populist U.K. commentator George Galloway says, the files also reveal that the Soviet Union attempted to warn the U.S. of an assassination attempt on JFK:

BREAKING: Russia warned US of JFK assassin JFK files and Lee Harvey Oswald + Needle in a haystack + Nightmare on Elm Street + And Yemen resists and exists Follow #MOATS 431 #JFK #LeeHarveyOswald #Israel #Yemen pic.twitter.com/kKiMsIz3sz — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) March 20, 2025

Lone gunman narrative unravels

British independent journalist Kit Klarenberg has found one “huge” revelation, casting doubt on the post-assassination caricature of Lee Harvey Oswald “as a mentally unstable lone wolf Communist after JFK’s assassination”:

🧵: This is huge. Priscilla Johnson McMillan interviewed Lee Harvey Oswald in the Soviet Union in 1959. She played a key role in shaping public perceptions of LHO as mentally unstable lone wolf Communist after JFK’s assassination. But her role in the coverup went a lot deeper… https://t.co/JNqdJgqr97 — Kit Klarenberg 🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻 (@KitKlarenberg) March 19, 2025

This plot hole unravels the official “single bullet” narrative, says Klarenberg – a veteran investigator of the U.S. and U.K. Deep State.

CIA regime change in Hungary

The files also reveal CIA “regime change” operations abroad, notably in the Hungarian Uprising of 1956:

JFK release appears to have genuinely unredacted material in it. it’s a gigantic non-word-searchable dump of PDFs, so it’s slow going, but here’s one example of a previously released, redacted doc (that I located at https://t.co/g8j1CS6nUA) and a new, unredacted doc pic.twitter.com/3mGBxZTE1l — noah kulwin (@nkulw) March 18, 2025

Digital databases being built

Robert Courson, who describes himself as a “Christian, husband, father,” has been compiling ChatJFK – an AI database of the entire set of files. At the time of writing, it is still converting files to produce an interactive AI-chat powered interface with the data – which is neither indexed nor even clearly attributed in some cases.

X user and AI tech CEO Amjad Masad is creating a searchable database of the JFK files. Those already converted to digital text can be found here.

Software engineer Joshua Carter has provided a list of all documents in the files which are new – saying:

There is a lot of overlap between today’s JFK files release, and the previous JFK files release from 2023. I’ve compiled an exhaustive list of all 622 documents in the 2025 release that are *not* included in 2023[.]

Public access to the files seems to be improving with these efforts. Though much of the material is yet to be discussed, reports say the files still contain redacted elements – such as this section on Israel’s secret nuclear weapons program:

Multiple pages of the JFK files found with the CIA requesting any mention of “Israel” to be redacted.

The section about the Israeli nuclear program is quite prominent, but heavily redacted. John F. Kennedy does not wanted Israel to have nuclear weapons (1963) Israel made… pic.twitter.com/NIq0TJvHAA — Mr. Wani (@Mrwaani) March 19, 2025

This omission is explained in the following interview, in which Jefferson Morley – who has reported for 30 years on the JFK assassination – explains to Tucker Carlson that all the redactions in this 130+ page document “clearly pertain to Israel.”

“If the president and this effort are serious, that testimony will be declassified, because Angleton controlled the Oswald file on the one hand, and he was a contact with the Israelis on the other,” he said.

Tucker Carlson talks about Israel’s involvement in the assassination of JFK https://t.co/kKitcWKCm9 pic.twitter.com/xMApaXjsjo — Vincent James (@davincentjames) January 29, 2025

This interview, given a month in advance of the release of the JFK files, says the redacted report of James Angleton on the Israeli nuclear program reveals a clear motive for the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

According to Morley, the opinion of the U.S. Deep State on this issue is, “You can’t talk about that. That’s not permitted.” Was he right?

Here is an image from page two of the Angleton report from the JFK files:

