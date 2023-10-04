Jim Jordan, Donald Trump among names considered to replace Kevin McCarthy as House speaker

Jordan and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise have announced their candidacy for the role, but Trump is also rumored to be interested in the job.

(LifeSiteNews) — Now that Kevin McCarthy has been removed as Speaker of the House, it’s time for Republicans to select a new leader.

As of the publication of this article, Ohio lawmaker Jim Jordan and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise are the only members of the chamber to announce their candidacy for the position.

Jim Jordan sent this letter to House colleagues asking them to back him for Speaker.

“Far-left progressive policies are destroying our communities, our security, and our future,” Jordan wrote in a letter sent to House members today.

Jordan is a dynamic figure. He is currently the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. During his tenure, he has aggressively pursued the FBI’s discriminatory targeting of pro-lifers and Traditional Catholics who attend the Latin Mass. He has also pushed back against bogus lawsuits launched against President Donald Trump.

One can imagine Jordan would continue to shine light on these issues if he were to be given the larger stage that comes with being speaker.

Others who are rumored to be interested in the job include GOP Whip Tom Emmer and even former President Donald Trump.

It would be unprecedented for Trump to be elected to the position, as no non-member of Congress has ever been named speaker, though the Constitution does not list qualifications for the role.

While it might make for good political theater, Trump has almost no knowledge about the inner workings of Congress. He’d be forced to surround himself with people to help make most every decision. Suffice it to say, he did not do a great job at that (think John Bolton and Jared Kushner) during his time as president.

Regardless, there may be some momentum behind the possibility. Just this morning, Marjorie Taylor Greene told Real America’s Voice that she wholeheartedly supports Trump for speaker.

Representative Matt Gaetz also cryptically told the media following the vote Tuesday that he was confident he did the right thing because of “conversations” he had with Trump.

Sean Hannity likewise said on his Fox News program on Tuesday that he has been in contact with members of Trump’s inner circle who informed him he’d be interested in the role, at least on a short-term basis. Jordan replied he would prefer Trump to be in the White House.

The one obvious benefit to a Trump speakership – at least one would hope – would be his aggressive pursuing of impeachment charges against Joe Biden. McCarthy had been dragging his feet on that issue for months. Trump would put front and center the money Biden and his son Hunter received from China and Ukraine. Impeachment would essentially be guaranteed.

Tom Emmer would be an awful choice as speaker. A Minnesotan, he is a Chamber of Commerce lackey who is decidedly not an America First conservative. He, like McCarthy, is backed by Big Tech, is a moderate on a number of issues, and voted in favor of same-sex “marriage.”

Scalise is intriguing given his staunch pro-life credentials, but a concern may be that he does not have the gravitas that is needed to help the Republicans take back the White House in 2024. Jordan is certainly a more telegenic figure than Scalise and seems to understand the task at hand.

Representative Thomas Massie voted to keep McCarthy as speaker Tuesday. He has already said on X that Jordan would be his “first choice” to fill the void. Gaetz, who interestingly nominated Jordan for speaker in January, re-posted Massie’s comment and called Jordan a “great” choice.

Gaetz, who interestingly nominated Jordan for speaker in January, re-posted Massie's comment and called Jordan a "great" choice.

All this is to say, get your popcorn ready. Anything can and likely will happen in the next couple of days.

