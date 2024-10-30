Joe Biden just called Trump supporters ‘garbage.’ Could it cost Kamala Harris the presidency?

Some observers suggested that the president might have said what he said on purpose to torpedo his vice president’s chances of winning next Tuesday.

(LifeSiteNews) — This year’s “October Surprise” sure has an odd look to it.

Instead of a scandalous, previously unseen video being released on cable news at the last minute, what might be the final nail in the coffin of the disastrously run Kamala Harris campaign is not something that she herself did but rather what her boss Joe Biden did.

True to form, old Joe lived up to his reputation of what Barack Obama once called the unique ability mess things up when on a Zoom call with Latino voters Tuesday he shockingly referred to Americans who prefer Donald Trump to Kamala Harris as human trash.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said.

The comment is remarkable on its own, but the fact that it came a week before Election Day is all the more astonishing, so much so that you might be tempted to think Biden did it on purpose to torpedo his vice president’s chances of winning next Tuesday.

While the cognitivevly impaired Biden said what he said, it could the case that he really did mean to say — as he is now claiming he did — that a joke made by a comedian at Trump’s rally in New York City on Sunday about Puerto Rico being a “floating island of garbage” was itself a “garbage” remark.

Regardless, Biden’s words are what they are, and they have thrown the mainstream media, the Harris campaign, and the White House into a frenzy.

A Politico article written by Jon Lemire claims that Biden’s remarks described the “hatred” of Trump supporters and not they themselves.

JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr. immediately took to X to call out the journalistic malpractice.

“Leftist hack Jon Lemire tried to do cleanup for Team Kamala and lied about what was said to protect her,” Trump said.

CBS issued an equally misleading X post. “Republicans seized on comments made by President Biden appearing to refer to Trump supporters as ‘garbage.’” it reads.

“The blind conformity in our media is truly something to behold…,” conservative pundit Joe Concha said in response.

The Washington Post also ran with the White House’s explanation that Biden was referring to the comedian.

But liberal CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins told Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro that the White House seems to be lying when it claimed Biden wasn’t speaking about Trump voters.

“It’s hard to really look at that when you can listen to it for yourself,” she said.

To which Shapiro — likely aware that Harris is headed for a defeat — smartly replied, “I would never insult the good people of Pennsylvania or any Americans even if they chose to support a candidate that I didn’t support.”

The Trump team, meanwhile, is basking in the historic gift, which may well come with the presidency itself.

“There’s no way to spin it: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don’t just hate President Trump, they despise the tens of millions of Americans who support him,” Karoline Leavitt, Trump campaign national press secretary has said.



Biden’s comments “were the direct result of Kamala and Tim Walz’s decision to portray everyone who isn’t voting for them as evil or sub-human … And we know it’s what they believe because look how they’ve treated you. They’ve treated you like garbage,” Trump said at a rally.

Multiple other posts issued by Trump’s campaign and its supporters on X have capitalized on the remark.

“Obama called us clingers. Hillary called us deplorables. Kamala calls us fascists. And Biden just called us garbage,” Florida GOP Congressman Byron Donalds said on X.

Obama called us clingers.

Hillary called us deplorables.

Kamala calls us fascists.

And Biden just called us garbage. They don’t respect us & don’t want unity. But we do. We want to Make America Great Again.

Our coalition is for ALL AMERICANS.

“’Joe Biden just RUINED Kamala Harris’ big night with his ‘garbage’ comments,” Trump adviser Jason Miller said. “Catastrophic final-days error even worse than ‘deplorables,’” a reference to disparaging remarks Hillary Clinton made in 2016 about Trump supporters before losing to him.



The media has since asked Harris, who called his New York rally a “Neo-Nazi” gathering, as well as Walz for what they make of Biden’s remark.

“He clarified his comments,” she said while evading a question about whether she empathizes with Americans who were offended by them.

Walz denied that he and Harris are not causing division by labeling Trump supporters Nazis.

Trump himself had the best response to the entire fiasco when he said the following on X:

“While I am running a campaign of positive solutions to save America, Kamala Harris is running a campaign of hate. She has spent all week comparing her political opponents to the most evil mass murderers in history. Now, on top of everything, Joe Biden calls our supporters ‘garbage.’ You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have shown they are both unfit to be President of the United States.”

As I said in a blog post earlier this week on LifeSite, there are 10 reasons why I believe Trump is headed for a landslide victory. You can read that here. After Biden’s remarks, it’s safe to say that there are now 11.

