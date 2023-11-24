Legalizing abortion makes African women less safe. Maternal mortality stats prove it

(LifeSiteNews) — A common argument for legalizing abortion is that women will get abortions either way, and if abortion is illegal it is unsafe, and women will die as a result. Therefore, it is better to legalize abortion even if you oppose it morally. This argument is supposed to be powerful because it doesn’t rely on any controversial position regarding the rights of the child or the moral permissibility of abortion.

Since a key function of law is to ensure the safety of citizens, it is argued that the law should safeguard women by allowing them to obtain abortions legally (and therefore, it is assumed, “safely”). The “right to life” argument has even been reversed to apply to women: if women die from unsafe abortion, their right to life has been violated by the state’s prohibition on abortion – and consequently that prohibition should no longer stand. It is claimed that legalizing abortion will reduce (maternal) deaths from abortion and, since abortion is counted among maternal deaths, reduce maternal mortality overall.

Traditionally, pro-lifers have responded with a moral argument: even if abortion bans were ineffective and caused women to die, they would still be just, since they uphold in law the equal value – and the right to life – of unborn children. We would never use this reasoning for any other ostensible serious human rights violations – partly because the empirical claim of ineffectiveness is prima facie highly implausible, but centrally because the law must as a matter of human dignity recognize personhood and the basic rights that go with it, however ineffective enforcement might be. Similar arguments for keeping the slave trade legally regulated, for example, were made and rightly rejected

Recent cases of legalization

Evidence from Mozambique since legalization (2014) is sparse, but nationwide reviews of its maternal deaths suggest that abortion deaths fell by 82% in just five years from 2007 to 2012, prior to legalization – falling from 4.1% to 1.4% of maternal deaths. Rwanda legalized abortion on broad socioeconomic grounds in 2012. But this took abortion-related deaths from consistently around 3% of maternal deaths to 5.7% in 2012 and 7.0% in 2013. Ethiopia legalized abortion similarly in 2006; I have shown elsewhere in detail that there is no evidence this resulted in any decline in abortion-related maternal deaths. In fact, during the period of legalization, and for a decade after, morbidity from abortion increased significantly, as did the number of women obtaining illegal abortions. This is a good illustration of why the economic argument for legalizing abortion fails: not only did Ethiopia have to spend more on treating complications of unsafe abortion, but they were additionally burdened with the cost of 300,000 legal abortions. For a poorly resourced healthcare system, these additional costs can cause great suffering and loss of life.

Thus, in Rwanda and Ethiopia, legalizing abortion appears to have worsened morbidity and mortality from abortion, while in Mozambique, the problem was close to being eliminated prior to legalization. Post-legalization data is still awaited.

These results may seem unintuitive to some Western observers, but they confirm the wisdom of many doctors working in this field. A survey of doctors in Nigeria, where recent evidence suggests tiny proportions of maternal deaths attributable to abortion (6.2% from 2003-2007; down to 0.7% in 2011; and none mentioned at all in a 2012-2015 study), found that a full half believed that legalizing abortion would not improve maternal mortality. They explained that it would increase quackery, rather than decrease it, that it would encourage sexual promiscuity, and that legalization would not lead to access to abortion. The reasons cited for this were lack of education and wealth, as well as very high rates of conscientious objection among doctors.

Yet the viewpoint of this large proportion of doctors who deal with the reality of unsafe abortion in sub-Saharan Africa is routinely dismissed by various authorities in the West. However, the evidence appears to wholly vindicate the Africans’ viewpoint, much as it did that of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists 50 years ago.

In response to these data it is often claimed that all that is needed upon legalization is better access, but this evidence shows that even when better access is available, as in South Africa at the turn of the millennium and after 2008, or urban areas of Zambia, abortion complications are sometimes even worse. In any case, as the Nigerian doctors point out, better access is easier said than done: if better access to healthcare could be obtained that easily, unsafe abortion would not be as a big problem in the first place. This is to say nothing about the inevitably high levels of conscientious objection, or the myriad of studies showing women seek illegal abortion even when abortion is accessible.

It could also be argued that abortion mortality remains high in African countries allowing abortion because of the lack of adequate healthcare more generally. But this is precisely the point: the legal status of abortion alone is entirely impotent in reduceing abortion mortality, legalization sometimes increases it instead. It is insufficient, but it is also unnecessary – countries like Malta and Poland, among many others, with pro-life laws and good healthcare systems, have minimal abortion mortality.

Indeed, African countries are increasingly moving in this direction without legal abortion. As demonstrated elsewhere, abortion mortality in many pro-life sub-Saharan African countries makes up a tiny proportion of maternal deaths, despite claims that it is a leading cause. It is rare to find a recent study with over 5%, and almost unheard of to hear a figure over 10%. This is particularly remarkable given that sepsis from both induced and spontaneous abortion might be thought more likely in areas with high HIV prevalence. I elsewhere demonstrate that abortion mortality is now at minimal levels across the world, as it was prior to modern times, and prior to the 1970s in Africa.

Yet abortion mortality in sub-Saharan countries that have legalized abortion appears, if anything, to be at the upper end of this spectrum, and to have been affected either detrimentally or not at all in every single case. The same pattern is true for countries with ambiguous laws that could be (and are encouraged to be) interpreted liberally, such as Ghana.

It is safe to say that the experiences of sub-Saharan Africa described here match those of the rest of the world, as demonstrated in my forthcoming comprehensive survey. There is, in fact, broad agreement that legalization works only in the presence of other factors, such as good access to safe abortion, good access to emergency care, lack of conscientious objection, lack of stigma, and so on. The problem is that this makes legalization redundant since these factors are generally either a) refractory even despite legalization or b) present even in the absence of legalization. Post-abortion care is perhaps the most important factor and is clearly available independently of abortion legislation. Misoprostol and vacuum aspiration are now widely available where abortion is illegal, much as many abortions were performed by doctors long before legalization in much of the developed world. Indeed, self-managed abortion is now so “safe” (its safety has been so exaggerated that it is widely promoted by the World Health Organization) that the idea of unsafe abortion has been labeled by some pro-choice activists as a ‘right-wing talking point.’ The primary solution, therefore, to maternal mortality is to provide good access to emergency obstetric care, including post-abortion care.

Thus, legalizing abortion is neither sufficient nor necessary to reduce the burden of unsafe abortion or maternal mortality. Pro-life countries – in Africa and elsewhere – have succeeded many times in substantially reducing abortion and maternal mortality while retaining legal protections for the child. Indeed, it turns out that such protections also promote the safety of the mother.

By contrast, in no case has a sub-Saharan African country reduced the burden of unsafe abortion by legalizing it. It has been a failed strategy in every single case. In this respect, the African data confirm the global data showing the same pattern. As Gebrehiwot et al. summarizes: ‘These results also show the difficulties that remain in eliminating unsafe abortion, even in countries where the procedure is legal… Since 1972, only Ethiopia, Ghana, Mozambique, Rwanda, South Africa, and Zambia have changed their abortion laws… None of these countries has eradicated unsafe abortion, and many—like South Africa—have spent decades trying.’

Indeed, in every country discussed here, there is evidence that legalizing abortion has made the problem worse. Thus the strategy has not only failed but exacerbated the problem, leading to more women dying. This paper has not covered the theoretical reasons for these results in detail, though I have given a basic outline.

The implications are obvious. This is a perfect example of how legalizing an intervention for harm reduction purposes – to make a stigmatized or disapproved intervention legal and therefore (hopefully) safer – can backfire, making that activity even less safe, in part by making it more common. Legal changes to improve the safety of prohibited actions may sometimes work but not always. In this case, women are less safe as a result of legalized abortion. Maternal mortality concerns are not a reason to legalize abortion. If anything, they are a reason to keep it prohibited.

Moreover, an expensive focus on the promotion of abortion has a significant opportunity cost, depriving women of much-needed and proven emergency obstetric care and hence leading to preventable deaths – as in the case of the UK’s aid to Malawi, which focused too much on population control and family planning at the expense of saving women’s lives in emergency situations. However, the financial pressure for donors and non-governmental organizations to misrepresent statistics to demonstrate the impact of their interventions (e.g. abortion lobbying and provision) is extremely strong. Given how much money is spent on promoting abortion in the developing world, such financial incentives for publishing pro-abortion research, regardless of its quality, may be overwhelming. Such incentives were on clear display a recent partisan article objecting to Elard Koch’s work on abortion mortality in Mexico as lacking rigor and integrity. This article was published in a journal with a clear ideological and financial interest in abortion. This article was eventually, though reluctantly, retracted on the grounds that it had clearly and consistently misrepresented, and even reversed, the central findings. I have previously surveyed a wider range of demonstrable misrepresentations of the data by leading academic advocates of abortion; in some cases they have also been retracted.

The best evidence suggests a variety of interventions to improve women’s safety in pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period – most notably, access to emergency obstetric care, skilled birth attendance, and female literacy/education. It is these interventions on which public expenditure should be focused, rather than on legalizing abortion. Laws safeguarding unborn children at the same time safeguard their mothers and should be retained and strengthened.

