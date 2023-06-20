LGBT ‘Pride Masses’ are grave sacrilege, and every Catholic bishop must condemn them

(LifeSiteNews) — When what is sacred and holy is used in an unholy and sinful way, this is the grave sin of sacrilege, and when sacrilege includes mockery, blasphemy has joined its company. There is nothing more sacred, nothing more holy on this earth, than the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass and the Real Presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist, since the Eucharist is the flesh and blood of One Who is true man and true God, the Eternal Word of the Father, through Whom all things were made, and the Sacrifice of the Mass is the offering of Jesus Christ to the Eternal Father on behalf of sinners.

When the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is abused to cover for sexual sins, such as was revealed in the horrific cases of serial homosexual abuse by the now-laicized former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, or in the cases of serial sexual abuse by the now-expelled Jesuit priest Fr. Marko Rupnik, or the case of ritual rape by the former priest of the Diocese of San Diego Jacob Bertrand, the proper name for such sacrilegious use of the Mass is a black Mass. In such instances, often not only is the Eucharist profaned in being offered and received unworthily and in being used as a cover for sexual abuse, but the very notion of Christ’s sacred Body is mockingly sexualized by perverted clerics who cannot look upon anything spiritual without reference to immoral and deviant sexual gratification. In this way, these black Masses are both sacrileges and blasphemies against the sacred Body of Jesus Christ, the Son of God.

A new form of black Masses is beginning to gain traction in the Church today. However, unlike the cases of McCarrick, Rupnik, and Bertrand, these Masses are being offered quite openly. They are advertised, promoted on social media, announced in the parish bulletin, scheduled by the diocese, and now even celebrated by the local bishop, all the better if he enjoys the prominence of a seat in the College of Cardinals.

The sacrilegious and blasphemous use of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass to promote lesbian, homosexual, bisexual, transgender, and whatever other latest deviant sexual lifestyle that is now in fashion is an outrageous new kind of black Mass that uses what is most holy in the Catholic religion to impose the acceptance of every new sexual perversion and even celebrates the chemical castration and the mutilation of the healthy organs of children, which is part of the aggressive transgender craze sweeping our schools and institutions.

These Masses are becoming increasingly prominent and are being promoted as a “pastoral outreach” to those previously “excluded” from Catholic life, whose “inclusion” is cast as the enlightened fruit of an ever-progressing Church that is only beginning to grapple with the uncomfortable need to let go of previous “biases” that drove away those who want to simply “affirm” their Catholic faith at the same as living out their different “sexual identity.”

To say nothing of countries in Europe that are also seeing a rise in pro-LGBT Masses, in the United States, two “Pride Masses” were offered just last week in two of the most prominent sees of the American Catholic Church — Washington, D.C., and Chicago — with another attempted in Pittsburg but shut down by the local bishop, and yet another scheduled in New York before the month is out by the Church of St. Paul the Apostle, which has been hosting “LGBT Masses” for years.

The church that hosted the “Pride Mass” in D.C. was none other than that attended by our pro-LGBT “Catholic” President Joe Biden, while the “Pride Mass” in Chicago was offered by the pro-LGBT Cardinal Archbishop of Chicago, Blase Cupich. Although Cardinal Wilton Gregory was contacted by Catholics to cancel the “Pride Mass” in D.C., the Mass proceeded with no restriction whatsoever.

READ: Catholic faithful offer Rosary in reparation for LGBT ‘Pride Mass’ at Joe Biden’s parish

Both Masses were advertised as a celebration of LGBT lifestyles and ideology, both flaunted the rainbow colors, and both make a mockery of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, using it to mark a stamp of approval on sexually perverse actions and agendas.

At the same time, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops gathered last week in Baltimore to discuss, among other things, the conference’s directives to Catholic hospitals and healthcare institutions regarding what the Left calls “transgender care,” which the bishops rightly identified in an instruction issued earlier this spring is in reality the mutilation of healthy, functioning organs of the body, based on a philosophical, erroneous ideology that separates the body from the human person in a dualism that the Church has always condemned.

Unsurprisingly, during the discussions among the bishops, Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego called for greater so-called pastoral outreach to members of the “LGBT community,” who he said feel that they are still on the fringe of Catholic life, while Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark called for persons who identify as “transgender” to be consulted in the upcoming revision of the directives.

Pro-LGBT Cdl. McElroy has openly and aggressively advocated for the giving of Holy Communion to those who are sexually active outside of marriage, including both heterosexual and homosexual activity, a position that earned him public rebuke from fellow bishops, with Bishop Thomas Paprocki suggesting he may have excommunicated himself for public adherence to heresy. McElroy himself offered an LGBT Mass with his Auxiliary Bishop John Dolan in 2017 in San Diego, which featured a nationally known drag queen, who was allowed to speak from the pulpit. Cdl. Tobin has also long supported LGBT groups in his diocese for years.

READ: Cdl. McElroy’s pro-LGBT heterodoxy ignores Catholic teaching and the physical harms of sodomy

Considering the prominence of the men within the ranks of the American episcopal hierarchy who are openly pro-LGBT and their approval, allowance, or offering of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass as a way of publicly advocating for and supporting these lifestyles and ideology, it should give faithful Catholics pause to rightly assess the gravity of what is going on within the Church.

These bishops and cardinals who are among the highest-ranking prelates of the American Catholic Church are using what is most holy and sacred within the Catholic faith to justify and cover as morally acceptable sexual lifestyles that God has revealed are so heinous to His divine goodness and perfection that they cry to heaven for vengeance and were the sole reason that He destroyed two cities by fire.

It was not too long ago that another American cardinal in like manner abused the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass to pass off homosexual rape as a morally good, even spiritual, thing to which only the privileged few were admitted. Now McCarrick’s protégés, similarly seated within the College of Cardinals, but dispensing with the need for cover since they currently sit protected by Rome, are setting a precedent and norm by which to measure each local church’s acceptance of the new agenda of “inclusion.”

READ: No room for ‘inclusion’: Homosexuality and transgenderism are sins against nature itself

Just as in the corporate world the rainbow flag is wielded as the symbol of acceptance of sexual “pride” and its rejection is branded as hateful and criminal intolerance that may ruin a man’s livelihood, reputation, or status, so now within the Church, “Pride Masses” are becoming the ecclesiastical rainbow flag, which will be demanded to be flown diocese by diocese every June, each year gaining new ground, until every holdout is shamed into conformity.

This is where the Catholic Church in America is headed under the leadership of these cardinals — unless the lay faithful do what they can in protest and the U.S. bishops forthrightly and unequivocally condemn this sacrilegious and blasphemous new form of a black Mass.

READ: Catholics have a moral obligation to protect children and society from LGBT insanity

If the titles “successor of the Apostles” and “shepherd of the flock of Christ” are to be worthily worn, no American bishop can remain silent in the face of the scandal caused by the actions and words of the pro-LGBT cardinals and bishops who have offered or approved the “Pride Masses” that we are seeing increasingly flaunted every June. It is their duty individually and as a conference to name and condemn these actions as the blasphemies and sacrileges that they are. The faithful have a right in virtue of their baptism to know that in the dioceses of their own country they need not fear a sexually perverse agenda being pushed on them or their children when they walk into a Catholic church for Holy Mass.

Fortunately, the Catholic episcopacy in America has not capitulated as a whole to the LGBT agenda, as has happened so scandalously in Germany, but if the bishops do not clearly and firmly condemn the open proliferation of “Pride Masses,” the day will not be far off when they will each be made to feel that they stand alone should they refuse to accept the new “inclusion.”

In response to Cdl. McElroy’s call for more directives on “pastoral outreach” to the LGBT community, it is time for the U.S. bishops to clarify what an authentically “Catholic” outreach definitively does not include — a blasphemous use of the offering of the Body of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist for the purpose of legitimizing the rejection of the Commandments of God. Such blasphemies must be condemned as the sacrilegious black Masses that they are, and we as baptized faithful must call upon our bishops to publicly issue such a condemnation in a clear and firm defense of Catholic moral teaching.

Only on such a premise can there be any genuinely Catholic outreach. We do not need a new “Gospel of inclusion” but rather, faithfulness to the Gospel of Christ, Who said, “If you love me, keep my commandments” (Jn 14:15), and “If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before you” (Jn 15:18).

RELATED

A truly pastoral approach to LGBT persons must acknowledge sin and proclaim the truth about sexuality

Pro-gay bishop pushes homosexual agenda at LGBT ‘Family Mass’

WATCH: “America’s Bishop” Prays to DRIVE OUT DEMONS from the LGBT Agenda

WATCH: John-Henry Westen delivers POWERFUL Witness Against LGBT ‘Drag Nuns’! 15,000+ Supporters SIGN with LifeSiteNews!

“Very Troubling” | Pope Francis Praises LGBT Advocate Fr. James Martin

Share











