Liberals freak out after Muslim-controlled Michigan city bans LGBT flags from gov’t buildings

(LifeSiteNews) — Heralded by CNN, NPR, and other press outlets just several years ago as a sterling example of what “diversity” and “multiculturalism” can do for America, the Muslim-majority city of Hamtramck is currently on the receiving end of a hailstorm of criticism from left-wing media for banning LGBT flags from government buildings.

“This is painful to see in a city that has always fought for equal justice for all,” Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib tweeted.

I can't imagine how it feels for our LGBTQ+ neighbors in Hamtramck to watch their own elected reps decide their existence doesn't matter. This is painful to see in a city that has always fought for equal justice for all. This action divides our communities.https://t.co/M6EDNE9rA9 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) June 16, 2023

Located just outside Detroit, Hamtramck was historically the home of a large concentration of blue collar, Catholic Polish-Americans. Thanks to globalization, lax immigration policies, and demographic changes, the area became a settling point for Bengalis and Pakistanis in the 1990s. Today, the city’s 28,000 population is overwhelmingly Islamic.

After several hours of intense public comments that saw two lesbian women – one of whom was wearing a clown nose – kiss each other, on Tuesday, June 13, Hamtramck’s six-person, all-Muslim city council – the only one of its kind in the U.S. – voted unanimously to only permit four flags to fly on city property: the American flag, the Michigan flag, city flags, and other national and the Prisoner of War flags.

Muslims vs. LGBT community: LGBT activists pick fight w/ Michigan Muslims over proposal to ban Pride flags Woman wearing clown nose gives sarcastic speech mocking Hamtramck, Michigan’s all-Muslim government & majority-Muslim population before kissing woman during debate on… pic.twitter.com/Gbii2M9oQP — Samirah (@SameeraKhan) June 16, 2023

“The government of the City of Hamtramck does not allow any religious, ethnic, racial, political, or sexual orientation group flags to be flown on the City’s public properties,” the resolution states. “Each religious, ethnic, racial, political, or sexually oriented group is already represented by the country it belongs to.”

LGBT issues are not a new controversy in Hamtramck, which bills itself as “the world in two square miles” due to its diverse religious, ethnic, and cultural composition. Current mayor Amer Ghalib, a native of Yemen, ousted pro-LGBT incumbent Karen Majewski in 2021 by making opposition to “pride” flags a cornerstone of his campaign.

In 2008, residents defeated a proposal that would have extended legal protections to LGBT persons. The city is also known for having allowed a Muslim mosque to broadcast its “call to prayer” way back in 2004.

Members of the city council, as well as Mayor Ghalib, pushed back against criticism.

“Why do you have to have the flag shown on government property to be represented? You’re already represented. We already know who you are,” councilman Nayeem Choudhury stated.

“Those people who accused me of hating them, half of my boards and commissions are either LGBTQ, or supporters for LGBTQ,” Ghalib remarked.

Attendees at the meeting also expressed their strong opposition.

“I am a Lebanese person and I support the American flag,” one man exclaimed. “We are not going to sit here and tolerate you guys coming and saying, ‘Oh, it’s Pride Month.’ You’re gay? No problem. You be gay by yourself. Don’t sit here and throw it down kids’ throats, my throat, or anybody’s throat.”

Hamtramck City Council Meeting in Michigan… This man says…"We're going to put up the American flag. That's what we support. I am a Lebanese person and I support the American flag. We are not going to sit here and tolerate you guys coming and saying it's pride… pic.twitter.com/MqK5lcJE1p — Salem News Channel (@WatchSalemNews) June 16, 2023

Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been a champion of LGBT causes during her time in office. Not only has she signed several “anti-discrimination” measures that limit religious liberty, she has banned therapy for gender-confused persons.

Most recently, she established the ominous-sounding “LGBTQ+ Commission,” which is designed to enforce compliance with gender ideology across the state. It is not readily known if Hamtramck’s policy violates any of Michigan’s civil rights laws or if liberals plan on filing lawsuits to challenge its legality.

LifeSiteNews will provide updates to this story as they occur.

