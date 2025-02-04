Liberals, globalists flip out after Trump orders USAID freeze

The foreign aid agency USAID has morphed into a slush fund for the Deep State to spread wokeism and to spark revolutions in countries that resist its tyrannical decrees. President Trump has had enough of this, and his administration is moving to dismantle the program.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — How many Americans even knew what USAID was until this week? I’m guessing less than one percent.

For the uninformed: USAID was started by President John F. Kennedy in 1961. Officially named the United States Agency for International Development, it spends over $40 billion in taxpayer dollars every year on various initiatives overseas; most of which are a complete waste of money, as Elon Musk and others have pointed out in recent days. See here:

USAID expenditures over the last few years: – $20 million on a Sesame Street show in Iraq

– $56 million to boost Egyptian and Tunisia tourism

– $40 million to build schools in Jordan

– $150k for Korean kids to visit DC

– $11 million to tell Vietnamese to stop burning trash https://t.co/75ImpqHKtE — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 3, 2025

Whatever good intentions Kennedy may have had for the program, it has morphed into a slush fund for the Deep State to spread wokeism and to spark revolutions in countries that resist its tyrannical decrees. All of this is done in the name of “defending democracy” mind you.

Under Joe Biden, USAID was run by World Economic Forum functionary Samantha Powers, who weaponized the agency to funnel boatloads of cash to Ukraine, among other futile projects.

That fact was pointed out by Balázs Orbán, the son of Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, on X this week.

Couldn’t be happier that @POTUS, @JDVance & @elonmusk are finally taking down this corrupt foreign interference machine. In Hungary, we’ve seen it all before:

🛑 €7.3M in illicit foreign funding funneled into the 2022 opposition campaign via Soros-backed ‘Action for Democracy.’… pic.twitter.com/HO5duhd9Oq — Balázs Orbán (@BalazsOrban_HU) February 3, 2025

A CIA front group that promotes LGBT ideology overseas

President Trump has had enough of this. In his continued effort to drain the swamp, he signed an executive order empowering the newly created Department of Governmental Efficiency to dismantle USAID.

“I love the concept, but they turned out to be radical left lunatics,” he said about the agency in the Oval Office on Monday.

President Trump on USAID: “I love the concept, but they turned out to be radical left lunatics. The concept of it is good but it’s all about the people.” pic.twitter.com/TyujTFnroh — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 3, 2025

USAID’s website has already been shut down, and many of its liberal employees have been fired or barred from entering its headquarters in D.C., causing Democrats to hold a rally outside of it; because nothing shows the American people that you care about them more than defending a program designed to spend their money in foreign lands. Talk about being out of touch.

Chris Murphy: USAID supports freedom fighters everywhere in this world” Thanks for proving that USAID is a CIA front that promotes Regime Change all over the world Chris pic.twitter.com/4sFKkIWSt9 — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 3, 2025

Ilhan Omar calls Trump a “dictator” as his administration closes USAID headquarters Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the agency as “completely unresponsive” and said it acts like a “global charity” with taxpayer dollars pic.twitter.com/lYn9ND7KYi — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) February 3, 2025

Oddly enough, left-wing Jesuit priest James Martin also defended the agency by claiming that Jesus would support it as well. He was rightly called out by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò on X.

Are the USAID-funded Wuhan labs designed to engineer Covid “poor”? Are Soros-sponsored USAID-sponsored movements for color revolutions in Ukraine, Georgia, Hungary, Serbia, Romania “poor”? Are the NGOs that speculate on the trafficking of illegal immigrants “poor”? Woe to you,… https://t.co/qs74JC9Q8S pic.twitter.com/ZMbjwr9bfH — Arcivescovo Carlo Maria Viganò (@CarloMVigano) February 3, 2025

Trump’s Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been named USAID’s interim director. He told the media this week that its rogue behavior has come to an end.

“USAID has a history of ignoring [the national interest of the United States] and deciding that they’re a global charity. These are not donor dollars, these are taxpayer dollars,” he said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio just absolutely RIPPED the deep state slush fund known as USAID: “I am the acting director of USAID.” “My frustrations with USAID goes back to my time in Congress. It’s a completely unresponsive agency, it’s supposed to respond to policy… pic.twitter.com/xKO8fmTYwS — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 3, 2025

Other lawmakers and mainstream pundits have jumped on the bandwagon as well.

“To my friends who are upset, call somebody who cares. You better get used to this. It’s USAID today, it’s gonna be Department of Education tomorrow,” GOP Senator John Kennedy said.

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: “The USAID are screaming like they’re part of a prison riot because they don’t want us reviewing the spending. But that’s all @elonmusk is doing. And he’s finding some pretty interesting stuff … Just what the President said he was going to appoint Musk to do.” pic.twitter.com/etfGizrxEI — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 4, 2025

“It’s not foreign aid — it’s a foreign slush fund,” Fox News’ Laura Ingraham has argued, as has Glenn Beck.

Trump’s “Rapid Response” X account joined in on the fun by highlighting some of the many ways the agency has wasted your and my money on LGBT and DEI causes abroad.

Ending U.S. taxpayer funding of transgender comic books in Peru, DEI in Serbia, and transgender operas (whatever those are) in Colombia is a… dictatorship? Get real, @Ilhan. https://t.co/pThaJXxf60 pic.twitter.com/SnY0k7fsxJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 4, 2025

Democrats melt down as Trump takes aim

Liberals have been unable to control themselves. News that fewer tax dollars will be spent promoting their woke religion has left them apoplectic.

This is a “coup,” thundered an emotional Joy Reid on MSNBC.

Fellow MSNBC anchor Jen Psaki ludicrously claimed that the agency helps with “humanitarian” causes and “works to combat corruption.”

Van Jones said on CNN the rolling back of funding is Trump telling the world to “go die.”

Total nonsense.

Like Freemasonry, USAID may feed the poor and help some impoverished people, but that is just cover to hide its true aim, which is to sow discord in countries that reject the NATO and U.S. empire.

USAID has done this for decades, primarily by funding non-governmental organizations (and even extremists) that cause headaches for leaders who refuse to be slaves to the West. This has been the case in the nation of Georgia over the past several years. See here:

🇺🇸🇬🇪USAID spent in one single grant alone $26 million on Georgian elections They funded the prostest, to ensure color revolution. pic.twitter.com/5yN4ntGFQG — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) February 3, 2025

USAID went nuts in Georgia. Now they’re nervous and go all in with the last funds. pic.twitter.com/UKS4ZVvngp — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) February 3, 2025

CNN’s Scott Jennings, a Republican, made a comment about how USAID has been appropriated by liberals that really hits the nail on the head with what has gone wrong with it.

“There is a difference between soft power and soft stupidity. So whether you’re funding DEI musicals in some country or transgender surgery somewhere or whatever, that is not what most Americans would say is an effective part of U.S. foreign policy.”

USAID funded the Wuhan lab in China

Perhaps the most attention-grabbing headline that has emerged with the USAID story is the revelation that the agency funneled $40 billion to a lab in Wuhan, China, to study bat coronaviruses.

“Records prove that Ben Hu — COVID’s likely ‘Patient Zero’ — is a Wuhan white coat funded directly by Fauci, NIT & USAID to conduct dangerous coronavirus gain of function experiments on animals!” watchdog group White Coat Waste Project posted on X today.

Fauci has long denied being involved in such measures, but GOP Senator Ran Paul has never backed down from disputing his claims. He likewise challenged Samantha Powers about USAID money going to Wuhan as well.

A reminder of how @RandPaul was way ahead of the curve is seeing how nefarious the #USAID had been conducting themselves with billions of taxpayers dollars and no accountability. https://t.co/CRejZwLFt7 — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) February 3, 2025

Last week, Paul announced his intention to continue digging into the matter, given Biden’s preemptive pardoning of Fauci.

Today, I’m announcing subpoenas were sent from the Committee to NIH and 13 other agencies regarding their involvement in risky gain-of-function research. The goal of the investigation will be to critique the process that allowed this dangerous research, that may have led to the… — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 27, 2025

Today, Paul re-shared an X post from political activist Matt Kibbe that suggested he is on the cusp of blowing the whole thing wide open.

“NIAID and USAID were money-laundering puppets for agencies prohibited from doing dangerous gain-of-function bioterrorism research. Now, Rand Paul and Elon Musk are poised to expose the whole scheme,” Kibbe said.

NIAID and USAID were money-laundering puppets for agencies prohibited from doing dangerous gain-of-function bioterrorism research. Now @RandPaul and @elonmusk are poised to expose the whole scheme. New episode of The Coverup drops Thursday on @BlazeTV dives much deeper into this. — Matt Kibbe (@mkibbe) February 4, 2025

USAID has misspent taxpayer money in countless other ways as well. Many of the downright bizarre programs are being shared on X. Here are a few of them:

But of course 🤷‍♂️ The Irish government is working with USAID on climate change and gender programmes in Zambia. Current Taoiseach Micheál Martin met with globalist Samantha Power to work out the deal. pic.twitter.com/vG08GEr83w — MichaeloKeeffe (@Mick_O_Keeffe) February 3, 2025

It has been revealed that USAID funded a subversive event called ‘Ireland 100’ which claimed to ‘celebrate’ a century of Irish independence In reality it was a dark and divisive event which repeatedly attacked Catholic Ireland and promoted mass emigration pic.twitter.com/IVUfh2a0pz — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) February 4, 2025

$2 million for sex changes in Guatemala $6 million to fund “tourism” in Egypt Millions to the EcoHealth Alliance (Wuhan Lab Leak) $20 million on an Iraq Sesame Street show And this is just the tip of the iceberg on the USAID scam pic.twitter.com/6RPmrQRxq2 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 4, 2025

It should be noted that Rand Paul’s father, former Congressman Ron Paul, has been a critic of the Deep State for decades. In a recent video message, he called on the government to audit USAID and then shut it down. Elon Musk re-shared the video, calling it an “interesting” proposal.

That’s good advice. I hope Elon and Trump will take it and follow through on it. Ending USAID is long overdue.

LifeSiteNews is encouraging all of you to pray and fast for the conversion of Donald Trump. Learn more here.

