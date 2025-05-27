Macron endorses Freemasonry’s anti-Christian ideology as guide for French society

French president calls Freemasonry a ‘spiritual family’ and thanks it for shaping euthanasia policy, embracing a worldview long condemned by the Catholic Church.

(LifeSiteNews) –– French President Emmanuel Macron has publicly embraced Freemasonry’s worldview, declaring its anti-Christian vision of man to be foundational to the Republic—and praising it for its involvement in recent euthanasia legislation.

“Freemasons are taking up this fundamental debate regarding the end of life,” Macron said during a May 5 visit to the Grande Loge de France. “Be proud of it.”

Macron praised the Lodge’s framing of end of life issues not as “good on one side and evil on the other,” but as “simply a choice to be made in concrete situations.”

The president went beyond policy, endorsing what some have called the cult of man that underlies Masonry and his new law:

‘That Freemasons should have this ambition to make man the measure of the world, the free actor of his own life, from birth to death, should come as no surprise,’ he said. ‘I welcome it.’ ‘The Republic is more than at home in Freemasonry, it is in its heart and soul,’ he said, and affirmed that ‘Freemasonry is at the forefront of the crucial battle we must fight if we want to mold the times for the good of humanity.’

The Catholic Church has always been the foremost critic of Freemasonry, condemning its rejection of divine law, religious truth, and the supernatural order.

In Humanum Genus, Pope Leo XIII warned that Freemasonry aims at “the utter overthrow of the whole religious and political order of the world which the Christian teaching has produced,” replacing it with a system “drawn from mere naturalism.”

Masonry was also condemned by many other popes, and membership of such organizations carries penalties including automatic excommunication.

Macron’s speech praised this ideology of naturalism and humanism, calling Freemasonry a guardian of France’s “project of revolution and emancipation.” He dismissed its critics as “conspiracy theorists and obscurantists, who attribute to it an influence that actually does it credit” – even as he confirmed the Masons’ active role in shaping national policy.

