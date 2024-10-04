Majority of Catholic charity employees donate to pro-abortion, pro-LGBT candidates: report

A Lepanto Institute study reveals that 83% of political contributions from employees of major Catholic charitable organizations went to Democrat candidates, with a staggering 100% from the Jesuit Refugee Service going to Democrats.

(Lepanto Institute) — In 2016, the Lepanto Institute conducted a review of political contributions from employees of Catholic Relief Services, finding that 98 percent of those employees contributed to pro-abortion candidates and causes.

A new analysis of political campaign contributions, conducted by the Lepanto Institute and Complicit Clergy, updated and expanded this initial research to include individuals working for various other Catholic charitable institutions, namely Catholic Charities, Covenant House, St. Vincent de Paul, Catholic Relief Services, the Knights of Columbus, Cross Catholic Outreach, and Jesuit Refugee Service.

We examined 47,000 public records for employees of those seven organizations over three reporting periods (2019-2020, 2021-2022, and 2023-2024) and included contributions received between October 23, 2018-February 27, 2024. What we found was that an overwhelming majority of this data set supported pro-abortion, pro-LGBT (Democrat) candidates and/or causes.

As can be seen in the chart below, 83 percent of the political contributions went to Democrat-affiliated Political Action Committees (PAC) like ActBlue, AB PAC, DNC Services, Biden for President, Biden Action Fund, Biden Victory Fund, and a long list of individual candidates. Only 16 percent of the contributions went to Republican PACs or candidates, such as WinRed, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., NRCC, and similar organizations.

IMAGE 1

Examining the political contributions of the employees belonging to these charitable organizations reveals that all but the Knights of Columbus (KoC) are completely dominated by hard-Left employees. While the political contributions coming from those working for the KoC (90 percent) went to Republican candidates or causes, such employees are clearly deep minorities for all the other organizations we examined.

Conversely, 99 percent of political contributions coming from Catholic Relief Services (CRS) went to Democrat candidates or causes. And while only 76 percent of Catholic Charities’ employees contribute to Democrat candidates and causes, its employees constitute the largest donor base to political candidates of all Catholic charitable organizations: $180,090 for Republican candidates and causes and $592,872 for Democrat candidates and causes.

The dataset of employee contributions to political candidates and causes represents a cross-section of the charity industry under the auspices of the Catholic Church. According to an April 2024 survey by the Pew Research Center, 52 percent of registered voting Catholics identify as Republican while 44 percent identify as Democrat. Given this average, it would make sense for a survey of employees working for Catholic charitable organizations to closely resemble this nearly 50 percent split. But what we find in this set of data is that the vast majority of employees working for Catholic charitable organizations are overwhelmingly Democrat.

A statistical anomaly like this is so lopsided that it cannot be a mere coincidence and must be by design. Dr. Christopher Manion relayed to me once that the former CEO of Catholic Relief Services, Ken Hackett, once told him that he would never knowingly employ a Republican. Given that our data show that 99 percent of CRS employees contribute to Democrat candidates and causes, it appears that he (and his successors) have been true to this.

It is also worth noting that in 2019, then Senator Kamala Harris – a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee – employed a litmus test for judicial candidates based upon whether they were members of the Knights of Columbus. All members of the Knights of Columbus must be practicing Catholics who adhere to the moral and social teachings of the Catholic faith, and the Knights have long been known for their work in defense of preborn babies. But Harris’ litmus test appears to be predicated on political lines, and the 90 percent contributions from KoC employees going to GOP candidates and causes appears to bear this out.

Employee political contributions for each charitable organization went as follows:

Catholic Charities – 23 percent Republican 76 percent Democrat

Republican Democrat Covenant House – 3 percent Republican 97 percent Democrat

Republican Democrat Vincent De Paul – 11 percent Republican 88 percent Democrat

Republican Democrat Catholic Relief Services – 1 percent Republican 99 percent Democrat

Republican Democrat Knights of Columbus – 90 percent Republican 10 percent Democrat

Republican Democrat Cross Catholic Outreach – 4 percent Republican 96 percent Democrat

Republican Democrat Jesuit Refugee Service – 100 percentDemocrat

IMAGE 2

When it comes to individual contributors, we broke down contributions by amount to see how many contributors there were over $5,000 over the course of our dataset time period. We discovered 35 donors who had given over $5,000 from 2019-present, and of that 35, only nine contributed to GOP candidates and causes. All the rest went to the hard-Left, which is 75 percent of donors over $5,000.

The total amount given to hard-Left politicians and causes by these 26 individuals is $685,779, while only $100,225 went to GOP candidates and causes. The split of funds to Democrat or GOP candidates works out to 12.75 percent GOP – 87.25 percent Democrat. Even removing the contributions from one mega-donor who accounts for $390,000, the split still heavily favors the Democrats with 75 percent of the funds.

The single-largest contributor of all the data sets is Wayne Paglieri, who lists his employer (with the FEC filing) as both Covenant House New Jersey and Catholic Charities. Paglieri – the senior development director of Covenant House New Jersey and member of the Covenant House NJ Finance Committee – has made $390,000 in reportable campaign contributions from 2019-2023. What’s strange, however, is that Covenant House New Jersey itself does not identify Paglieri as an employee, nor is he listed on its tax form 990.

What one must wonder is how he is able to afford making political contributions of over half a million dollars over a four-year span to pro-abortion candidates and causes by working for a Catholic charitable non-profit. At $97,500 on average, his annual contributions themselves would cover the annual salary of a mid-level executive. But even more alarming is that Paglieri (without identifying an employer) has even made a $5,000 contribution to the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

But Paglieri is hardly alone in this. Leslie Abbey, Covenant House’s former deputy executive director and CEO for Covenant House New York contributed $11,800 to Emily’s List, an organization whose mission is to “elect Democratic pro-choice women to office.” Other contributions to Emily’s List are $230 from Claudie Sires – a therapist for Catholic Charities in Nebraska (see below) – and $40 from Virginia Gajewski – community support professional for Catholic Charities Disabilities Services.

The complete list of contributors over $5,000 can be found here, but below we’ve truncated the list to those contributing to Democrat candidates and causes.

Wayne Paglieri – Covenant House NJ – $390,000 Leslie Abbey – Covenant House NY – $54,991 Alice Graber – Catholic Community Services – $36,710 Coquese Williams – Catholic Charities SE Texas – $17,585 Claudie Sires – a Therapist for Catholic Charities in Nebraska – $17,378 Michael Fleming – Director at St. Vincent de Paul – $13,276 Bill O’Keefe – CRS – $12,615 Amy Steiner – Catholic Charities – $12,110 Paul Lombardi – Covenant House – $11,900 Henry Brown – Catholic Charities – $11,595 Geoffrey Heinrich – CRS – $9,185 Margaret Singer – Catholic Charities of SW OH – $8,655 Margie Shurgot – Catholic Charities in Berkley – $8,466 Arthur Solmssen – Catholic Charities of NH – $8,400 David Cleveland – Catholic Charities – $8,250 Mark Palmer – CRS – $7,090 Dave Coddington – CRS – $6,820 Gaelle Prussien – Catholic Charities – $6,491 Kristen Karle – SVdP – $6,025 Dale McCardle – Catholic Charities of Baltimore – $5,800 Jaber Hasso – Catholic Charities – $5,800 John Ducoff – Covenant House International – $5,700 Sumiko Kamiya – Catholic Charities – $5,431 Dennis Rausch – Cross Catholic Outreach – $5,396 Arturo Morales – Catholic Charities of Hartford – $5,110 Charlie Ortiz – Catholic Charities – $5,000

Dishonorable mentions

The original dataset we started with has 148,476 entries and included Catholic school teachers, parish employees, priests, and various other employees under the auspices of the Catholic Church. With such a large sampling of information, it was nearly impossible to conduct a proper analysis of the information, which is why we pared it down to the most prominent Catholic charitable organizations.

That said, it is worth noting that we discovered in this initial set of information several individuals working for the Catholic Church – including at least two priests – while making financial contributions to Emily’s List, the radical pro-abortion organization NARAL Pro-Choice, Pro-Choice Women, and the Human Rights Campaign.

Emily’s List

Marilyn Zeigler– a teacher at St. Mark Catholic School in Wilmington – $50

Maren Hofstad– a liturgical musician at St. Mary Catholic Church – $200

Debrarose Barry– a “pastoral associate” at St. Mary of the Assumption parish – $60

Laura Atwell– chief development officer for Catholic Guardian Services – $70

Lana Bostic– RN with Catholic Health Initiatives – $30

NARAL:

Tawny Townsend– Catholic Community Services in Portland – $5

Sarah Schoellkopf– St. Veronica Catholic School in San Francisco – $100

Liz Peltekian – Catholic Charities Madison in Brooklyn – $250

Pro-Choice Women (ActBlue):

Jaye Call – Catholic Charities in Madison – $10

Denise Higgins– Catholic Charities in Crosswicks – $5

Elisa Juarez– Catholic Charities Fort Worth in Mansfield – $25

Sherry Grusendorf– Catholic Church in Lubbock – $9

Martin Peter – Catholic Priest in Columbus, OH – $3

Warren Sheay– Catholic Community Services (Catholic Charities) Bellingham – $62

Human Rights Campaign:

Eugene Herbert– Pastor emeritus Archdiocese of Los Angeles – $500

Reprinted with permission from the Lepanto Institute.

