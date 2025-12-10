Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ’60 Minutes’ interview reveals power struggle between populists and RINOs

The Republican Congresswoman said that President Donald Trump has turned his back on those who helped get him elected.

(LifeSiteNews) — Outgoing firebrand Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s combative interview with 60 Minutes anchor Leslie Stahl is the perfect encapsulation of the war being waged between grassroots conservatives and establishment RINOs currently seeking to suppress the America First movement and reassert their dominance over the GOP.

Stahl interviewed Greene when her popularity was at its highest several years ago. She has always been the voice of what President Donald Trump once called “the Swamp” in Washington D.C. Her line of questioning toward Greene during their conversation that aired earlier this month revealed her biased agenda. At one point during the interview, a fed-up Greene hit back, “You’ve contributed to (the toxicity in politics) as well, with your own … accusatory … questions (toward me).”

Greene’s decision to step down from Congress sent shockwaves across the U.S. when she announced she would resign this coming year. A true believer in the MAGA cause right from the start, she told Stahl that Trump has turned his back on those who helped get him elected.

“He passed the crypto bill that helped out all the crypto donors. He has served Israel’s interest, even attacking Iran. He has served Big Pharma, he didn’t take away the COVID vaccines that we want to see taken away,” Greene exclaimed. “We want to see action on areas for the American people, not for the major industries and the big donors.”

True to form, Stahl brought up the fact that Greene has called Israel’s bombing of Gaza a genocide while also noting she voted against the “anti Semitism Awareness Act.”

“Since I’ve been a member of Congress, we’ve had several resolutions that constantly denounce anti-Semitism,” Greene explained. “I’ve already voted denouncing anti-Semitism many times before. It becomes an exercise that they force on Congress, and I simply got tired of it.”

“Is there no value in having the United States Congress reaffirm the fact that they denounce anti-Semitism in the face of a growing issue, a growing problem?” Stahl replied.

“We don’t have to get on our knees and say it over and over again,” Greene shot back.

“Well, most members of Congress disagree with you,” Stahl responded.

“Well, most members of Congress take donations from AIPAC and I don’t.”

Over the past year, Greene and fellow Republican Congressman Thomas Massie have boasted about the fact that they don’t take donations from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. For their efforts, they have been increasingly targeted by Trump as well as by Miriam Adelson, an Israeli-born Zionist mega-donor to the president who is funding a PAC to prevent Massie’s re-election next year.

Massie, meanwhile, is not backing down. “Israeli citizen Miriam Adelson bought the Dallas Mavericks for $3.5 billion; now she’s buying politicians. She’s spending millions in Kentucky to buy Ed Gallrein, my primary opponent, a Congressional seat in Kentucky. Why? Because I won’t vote to send your tax dollars overseas,” he explained.

Greene further told Stahl that Trump’s decision to attack her is all the more hypocritical given his decision to not want the Epstein files released and welcome multiple politicians who share nothing in common with conservative principles to the White House.

“He did this in the same time span where President Trump brought in the al-Qaeda leader that was wanted by the U.S. government (Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa), who is now the President of Syria. Then within a week, he brought in the Crown Prince (of Saudi Arabia) who murdered an American journalist. And then he brought in the newly elected Democrat socialist mayor of New York (Zohram Mamdani). That was the time span that he called me a traitor.”

Greene has repeatedly said she will not be running for office in the coming years. The system is broken, essentially, and it cannot be fixed. And she’s right. For many decades, U.S. politicians have not served the will of the people but rather an elite, technocratic donor class that wants to use America’s influence to wage foreign wars and promote a globalist agenda. President Trump knew that once and promised he would bring it to an end but now it seems he won’t be one to put a stop to it. Greene, like millions of Americans, believed he would. She’s right to step down and spend her life doing something other than fight a losing battle.

