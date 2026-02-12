Meet the men who engineered Jeffrey Epstein’s wealth

The latest Epstein Files dump shows the backbone of the convicted sex offender’s considerable fortune was built through connections to billionaire backers, including Les Wexner and Leon Black.

(LifeSiteNews) — The release of the latest batch of the Epstein Files has revealed the corruption of our elites.

If you read nothing more about this affair it is significant for establishing one basic fact: politics (and everything else) is about friend and enemy, and the enemy is the enemy of Christ.

This report is not about the heinous crimes and international powermongering, nor the profiteering from human misery revealed in the files. This is a brief summary of the network of powerful billionaires who promoted Epstein into his position.

Epstein was not a genius

One thing the files make clear is that we do not, in fact, live in a meritocracy.

Epstein’s emails are an abomination not only for what they contain but for their abuse of grammar. The man who speaks to Steve Bannon in a two-hour video interview is an intellectual mediocrity.

Epstein was given his first job as a teacher at the Dalton School in Manhattan as Donald Barr was preparing to leave as headmaster. Donald Barr is William “Bill” Barr’s father. Bill Barr is the former U.S. attorney general who refused to recuse himself from Epstein’s 2019 trial on sex trafficking charges.

How did Epstein become a “financier”?

The Dalton was patronized by wealthy Jewish families. Epstein was recommended to an executive at former American investment bank Bear Stearns, Alan Greenberg, by “a parent” at Dalton, according to Greenberg’s widow.

“A parent at Dalton called my husband and said, ‘This kid is brilliant,'” Greenberg’s widow, Kathryn Olson Greenberg, reportedly told Business Insider.

Epstein’s diary records that, in 1976, Greenberg gave Epstein a job at the investment firm Bear Stearns. Epstein had no teaching qualifications and no experience of finance.

Here is Epstein describing on video in 2003 how Greenberg wanted him to learn every aspect of the business at Bear Stearns. The report from Business Insider also shows that it is possible Epstein first heard of Robert Maxwell and his then “teenage daughter” Ghislaine while at Bear Stearns.

Alan “Ace” Greenberg would go on to be a member of the MEGA Group.

Epstein’s mysterious career

Epstein left Bear Stearns “abruptly” in 1980, when the details of his life recede “into the shadows” – as this 2003 piece in Vanity Fair says. Epstein says he simply wanted to start his own firm. Details of a case of insider trading released in 2022 show Epstein was fined $2,500 by Bear Stearns – a fact he says prompted his resignation.

Vanity Fair’s “The Talented Mr Epstein” is one of two portraits of Epstein from the early 2000s which are frequently cited to sketch his background. The other is New York magazine’s 2002 piece, “Jeffrey Epstein: International Moneyman of Mystery.”

This piece shows Epstein to have had a glittering array of powerful and influential friends. Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Alan Dershowitz, Nobel prize winners Gerald Edelman and Murray GellMann, the biologist Martin Nowak, and many more.

It also shows Epstein had access to the highest levels of the ruling elite: “[He] is on the Trilateral Commission, the Council on Foreign Relations, the New York Academy of Sciences, and the Institute of International Education.”

Where did Epstein’s money come from?

Even then, Epstein’s wealth and his clients – even what he did to make money – was a mystery. A “high level investment manager” is quoted saying:

Some of the businessmen who dine with him at his home – they include newspaper publisher Mort Zuckerman, banker Louis Ranieri, Revlon chairman Ronald Perelman, real-estate tycoon Leon Black, former Microsoft executive Nathan Myhrvold, Tom Pritzker (of Hyatt Hotels), and real-estate personality Donald Trump – sometimes seem not all that clear as to what he actually does to earn his millions. Certainly, you won’t find Epstein’s transactions written about on Bloomberg or talked about in the trading rooms.

The source then says no one knows who Epstein is: “The trading desks don’t seem to know him. It’s unusual for animals that big not to leave any footprints in the snow.”

In reality, there is now no mystery as to how Epstein secured his wealth and contacts. Epstein’s greatest early patron was Les Wexner, for whom he began working in 1986 to 1987.

Epstein meets Wexner

After five years of mysterious activities – in which former associates say Epstein claimed he was a “bounty hunter” for governments and corporations – Epstein began to work for Les Wexner. The Times of Israel reported in 2019 that the “philanthropist” Wexner was Epstein’s “only known client” at the time.

Wexner gifted Epstein his New York house. It is Wexner’s money which secured Epstein his island and his Boeing 727 jet – the tools of his trade, you might say. In 1991 Epstein secured power of attorney over Wexner’s fortune, which enabled Epstein to buy, sell, and borrow in Wexner’s name. Epstein bought Little St. James (“Epstein Island”) in 1998.

Forbes reported in 2025 that Epstein’s jet came from Wexner. According to that report, “One of Epstein’s jets, a Boeing 727 nicknamed the ‘Lolita Express,’ was also owned by Wexner’s Limited from 1990 until 2001, when it was transferred to Epstein for an unknown amount.”

Epstein would work for Wexner for around 20 years in total, with both Wexner and Epstein claiming their association ended in early 2008. In a 2019 Department of Justice memorandum revealed in the files, the Ohio-based Wexner accused Epstein of stealing from him.

The DOJ noted claims that Epstein “misappropriated several hundred millions of dollars” from Wexner, which, along with fees, “appears to account for virtually all Epstein’s wealth.”

Later, Wexner says Epstein returned around a $100 million in January 2008 – after which the Wexners claim they severed all ties with Epstein. Yet recent disclosures suggest Wexner was not a victim of Epstein, but an accomplice.

Les Wexner was named by the FBI as a co-conspirator in Epstein’s crimes – a charge he has denied. This is shown in a memo dated July 12, 2019, which appeared in a December 2025 release of the Epstein Files.

Congressman Thomas Massie has “outed” the 88 year old Les Wexner as a co-conspirator, having demanded Wexner’s name be revealed from previously redacted files.

🇺🇸⚡️- Thomas Massie, live on CNN, names Les Wexner as an Epstein co-conspirator. https://t.co/Hswde0wxCH pic.twitter.com/qzmmTaBRLN — Rerum Novarum // Intel, Breaking News, and Alerts (@officialrnintel) February 10, 2026

Wexner was issued a subpoena before this development on January 6. Wexner is scheduled to testify to the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on February 18.

Leon Black

Epstein secured another major “client” in Leon Black, working with or for him from 2012 to 2017. Through Black, Epstein secured at least $150 million, investing $40 million of this in Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures in 2015 and 2016.

Leon Black is a major donor to Israel, having given $250,000 to the IDF. He resigned as CEO from Apollo Global Capital Management in 2021, as his ties to Epstein became public.

Forbes reported last year that Wexner and Black accounted for most of Epstein’s fortune.

“It was Wexner, more than anyone, who laid the seeds of Epstein’s fortune,” said their 2025 report, “How Jeffrey Epstein got so rich.”

Forbes notes that Les Wexner and Leon Black supplied Epstein’s firm with around $400 million in fees between 1999 and 2018. After falling out with Wexner, Forbes says Epstein was “almost entirely dependent on Black for his income at the time (2007-2017).”

The Epstein Files reveal Black is also associated with Ronald Lauder, a member of the MEGA Group. How? Artnet News reported on February 6 that the Epstein Files revealed they were partners in a company founded for their benefit by Epstein:

The documents show that Epstein helped set up Friends Ventures LLC in 2014 so that Black and Lauder could acquire … joint art purchases … [which] date back as early as 2001.

The MEGA Group

Apart from cash, the jet, the houses, and the island, it seems Epstein secured many of his high level connections through Wexner.

Why did Les Wexner have so many high level connections? In 1991 Les Wexner founded the MEGA Group, also known as “The Study Group.”

The MEGA Group was first revealed to the public in a 1998 Wall Street Journal article titled, “Titans of Industry Join Forces To Work for Jewish Philanthropy.” It named Steven Spielberg along with prominent Jewish financiers as members. At the meeting the WSJ documented: “[T]he main topic was neither films nor high finance but considerably more complex than either: being Jewish.”

A June 2020 report from the Columbus Free Press notes many dark details, including the murder of Arthur Shapiro, a Columbus, Ohio, attorney who was Wexner’s lawyer. The report also claims the true nature of the MEGA Group was to unite some of the richest people in the U.S. to lobby for Israel.

“The Mega Group meets purportedly to discuss ‘philanthropy,’ but others have speculated that their charitable interests are often a cover for lobbying activities on behalf of Israel,” author Bob Fitrakis reported in 2003, adding that, “Lobbying groups like the Mega Group and government insiders like Wolfowitz and Richard Pearle [sic] are engaged in a systematic campaign to identify Israeli national security interests with U.S. military and security interests.”

A report from 2025 written by Jose Nino is titled, “The Zionist Billionaire Circle Hiding in Plain Sight.” It documents the fact that “The Mega Group’s reach extended deep into Washington,” and states:

Multiple members sat on the board of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, known as WINEP. This think tank, which grew out of the orbit of AIPAC, has been described by John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt as part of the core of the Israel lobby in the United States.

The MEGA Group is also described as a “soft power” network to secure Israeli influence in U.S. politics, and to shape the minds of U.S. graduates toward pro-Israel sympathies.

Epstein: A ‘spy story’

Yet political influence for Israel is not the whole of the MEGA saga.

Whitney Webb wrote a 2019 report titled “MEGA Group, Maxwells and Mossad: The Spy Story at the Centre of the Epstein Scandal.”

In the report, Webb says the media “paint” the MEGA Group as a “loosely organized club of 20 of the nation’s wealthiest and most influential Jewish businessmen” whose focus is “philanthropy and Jewishness.”

Webb then notes that “several of its most prominent members have ties to organized crime.”

Her report shows connections to major Jewish and Israeli lobbying organizations, and even a connection to the Israeli prime minister.

“Mega Group members founded and/or are closely associated with some of the most well-known pro-Israel organizations.

For instance, members Charles Bronfman and Michael Steinhardt formed Birthright Taglit with the backing of then- and current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Steinhardt, an atheist, has stated that his motivation in helping to found the group was to advance his own belief that devotion to and faith in the state of Israel should serve as “a substitute for [Jewish] theology.”

‘Gang stuff’

How could a man unremarkable for anything beyond his appetite for depravity rise to riches and international influence? To answer this question is to encounter the network of money, power, and influence which put him there.

As Webb’s extensive report shows:

Other well-known groups associated with the Mega Group include the World Jewish Congress – whose past president, Edgar Bronfman, and current president, Ronald Lauder, are both Mega Group members – and B’nai B’rith, particularly its spin-off known as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The Bronfman brothers were major donors to the ADL, with Edgar Bronfman serving as the ADL’s honorary national vice-chair for several years.

The story of Epstein’s career in crime shows that neither the Epstein scandal nor the MEGA Group who promoted him are what they first appear to be.

The interests being served here are not those of Christ, and nor are they the interests of Americans, or the British people, or any other nation revealed to have been deeply corrupted by what appears to be elite level “gang stuff.” This is how Epstein framed his activities with Wexner, whose MEGA Group is an influence network for a power foreign to America.

These are the people who made Jeffrey Epstein.

