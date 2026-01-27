Minnesota upheaval evokes wide range of reaction from conservatives, liberals, Church leaders

Political maneuvering and ICE activity have Bill Clinton, the Obamas and US Catholic bishops among those weighing in on the situation in Minneapolis.

(LifeSiteNews) — The eyes of the country are fixated on Minnesota. What started just a few months ago as a grassroots journalist exposing taxpayer fraud at daycare centers has snowballed into a situation where not only former President Bill Clinton but the head of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has weighed in.

So what is going on in the Land of 10,000 Lakes? There are many layers and dynamics at play. Each deserves to be unpacked. Not only has a man been shot and killed by ICE agents in recent days, the state’s two-term incumbent governor, Democrat Tim Walz, has dropped out of his bid for another term. State party politics, President Donald Trump’s deportation policies, and the overall well-being of the U.S. are all involved in this messy situation.

Let’s backtrack a bit. In December, an intrepid 23-year-old reporter named Nick Shirley shined a light on a seemingly bogus childcare “learning center” in the state. His videos received over 116 million views on X and were amplified by some of the biggest names in the conservative movement, including Vice President JD Vance and billionaire Elon Musk. Days later, Trump not only drew attention to the scandal by publishing multiple social media posts of his own he said he was going to freeze federal funds until it could be determined what is going on.

Pressure became so intense that Walz announced on January 5 that he would not be seeking re-election. During a press conference, Walz acknowledged that “the buck does stop with me,” but admitted that defending his record would distract from governance. In recent days, he has spent his time denouncing ICE agents in the state.

Sensing that Minnesota’s longtime support for Democratic politicians was on the wane, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell announced that he is launching a bid to be the Republican Party’s nominee for governor. Lindell’s main challenges are House GOP Speaker Lisa Demuth and Scott Jensen, a former state senator.

Other non-politicians on the political right have jumped into the fray as well. Former NFL sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya, a libertarian-leaning Republican who has described herself as “pro-choice,” has announced that she is running for Minnesota’s U.S. Senate seat. She will be seeking to fill the void left by Democrat Senator Tina Smith, who is retiring.

Democrats have not backed down in the face of what seems to be a clear Republican advantage. Not only has Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and leftist Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar continued to deflect from the scandal of the Somali daycare fraud by attacking President Trump, longtime Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has filed paperwork to replace Walz as the state’s governor. Klobuchar is the odds-on favorite to win the governorship already given that she was first elected in 2006. She has wide appeal within the state and national name recognition outside of it thanks to her Senate seat and because she ran for president in 2020.

Politics in Minnesota have become even more intense now that there has been rioting and protests taking place after the death of two persons who were killed by law enforcement. Renee Good was shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis earlier this month through her vehicle’s front window. Conservatives argue that Good, who was a “married” lesbian, was attempting to run over the agent while liberals argue that footage shows she was trying to swerve out of the way and leave the scene. Debates over gun control, police aggression, and free speech have taken center stage on mainstream media outlets as a result.

Another fatal incident occurred when Alex Pretti was shot by federal officers in Minneapolis when he was attending an ICE protest. Video footage has yet again been the center of attention. Some maintain that Pretti, who was carrying a weapon at the time, was disarmed by the agents and shot in the back due to resisting arrest. Others argue that Pretti was not a threat to the officers and that they used excessive force. Social unrest has continued on the streets in recent days.

Pretti’s death prompted former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama to weigh in on the situation. Obama and his wife Michelle issued a statement denouncing what they called “unprecedented tactics” of federal officers. “People across the country have been rightly outraged by the spectacle of masked ICE recruits and other federal agents acting with impunity,” the Obamas said.

Clinton likewise said “people, including children, have been seized from their homes, workplaces, and the street by masked federal agents.” All “of this is unacceptable and should have been avoided.”

Clinton was criticized on social media for failing to note that it is illegal immigrants who are being taken from their homes as they broke the law entering into the United States. Others also reminded Clinton that he ordered the raid on the home of the Cuban boy Elian Gonzalez in the 1990s where agents stormed the house with weapons drawn.

Catholic clergy have expressed concerns as well. Archbishop Bernard Hebda of Minneapolis-St. Paul urged everyone to see each other “as brothers and sisters created in the image and likeness of God” and to “restore the Lord’s peace.” USCCB present Archbishop Paul Coakley issued similar remarks. “I prayerfully urge calm, restraint, and respect for human life in Minneapolis, and all those places where peace is threatened. Public authorities especially have a responsibility to safeguard the well-being of people in service to the common good,” he said. “As a nation we must come together in dialogue, turning away from dehumanizing rhetoric and acts which threaten human life.”

On Monday, a federal appeals court sided with the Trump administration ruling that allows ICE agents to use necessary force when dealing with protesters and riots in the state. Conservatives were furious when a lower court said that the officials could not detain, arrest, or use other means to control the crowd, causing some to encourage Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act in order to control the crowds. The ruling, which was handed down by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals, places a stay on that decision, thereby enabling the agents to act as they see fit.

This story is developing …

Share











