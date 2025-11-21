New children’s book teaches 5-year-olds that abortion is a ‘superpower’

The abortion industry has long tried to indoctrinate children into their anti-life agenda. This book, presenting abortion as human empowerment, is just the latest example.

(Live Action) — Amelia Bonow, the abortion activist most well-known for creating the “Shout Your Abortion” social media movement, has published a children’s book about abortion, years after vowing to do so.

Key takeaways

Bonow founded the “Shout Your Abortion” movement with Lindy West and Kimberly Morrison in 2015.

She has promoted pro-abortion propaganda to children in the past, and in 2019, she vowed to write a children book’s about abortion.

The book was supposed to be published in 2020, but has only now been announced by “Shout Your Abortion.”

The details

“Shout Your Abortion” announced the book, Abortion is Everything, on its social media pages. Marketed toward children from ages five to eight, it purports to explain abortion in kid-friendly (and extremely abortion-positive) language.

Social media posts for the book describe abortion as a “superpower” that gives human beings the unique power to shape their own destinies, avoiding the fact that abortion kills human beings. A post on Instagram about the book claims, “Parents, caregivers, and educators who work with children have long been searching for a tool to talk with kids about abortion, especially given the volume of political noise currently surrounding the issue.”

The post also stated:

This beautiful hardcover book was created to talk with kids about abortion. “Abortion Is Everything” speaks directly to five to eight-year-olds about what abortion is, how it might feel, and why people have abortions. With accessible, inclusive language, “Abortion Is Everything” frames abortion as the actualization of a uniquely human superpower: our capacity to imagine the future and make choices that lead us towards the life we envision. Abortion is a tool that allows human beings to shape our destinies, and which has shaped the entire world around us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shout Your Abortion (@shoutyourabortion)

READ: Oregon will give Planned Parenthood $7.5 million to make up for lost federal funding

Along with Bonow, the book was written by Rachel Kessler and illustrated by Emily Nokes.

“‘Abortion Is Everything’ introduces the concept of abortion in a way that empowers parents and kids to begin rewriting our cultural scripts about abortion at the most foundational level,” the post concluded.

Commenters to the post appear ecstatic at the thought of propagandizing very young children about the killing of preborn human beings, with one stating, “Love it. I’ve been speaking to my kids about abortion since they were small and it is so empowering to hear a child say: ‘You don‘t have to be pregnant if you don’t want to be.’”

Another claimed, “[I] think I will be buying this today for my potential future offspring!!”

And yet, it’s likely that many individuals of the same persuasion believe “Meet Baby Olivia,” which educates about human prenatal development (and says nothing about abortion at all), is a “blatant attempt to brainwash young children” – with science, apparently…

https://youtu.be/S-lQOooYAs8

If there’s one thing abortion advocates know how to do, it’s how to promote propaganda to children. They’ve been doing it for decades – with taxpayer dollars.

The backstory

Bonow and other abortion activists like her have long tried to promote abortion to children. She appeared in a “Kids Meet” video series in 2019, which was labeled, “Kids meet someone who’s had an abortion.” At that time, Bonow announced her then-upcoming children’s book (which apparently has not been published until now). The video has since been removed from the “Kids Meet” page, but was republished elsewhere on YouTube:

In the video, Bonow said she got pregnant after having unprotected sex with a boyfriend, but denied being irresponsible, and said her boyfriend supported the abortion.

Most of the children, who seem to be pre-teens and teenagers, didn’t push back against Bonow’s claims – except for one boy, who quickly received heaps of criticism from Bonow.

Bonow also used dehumanizing, inaccurate language, claiming that the abortionist “sucked the pregnancy out,” rather than acknowledging the preborn baby or even using the term “fetus,” which the children quickly began doing also.

READ: Planned Parenthood forced to close 50 locations this year due to loss of federal funding

One of the older children compared the baby to a “sea cucumber,” laughing at the fact that the preborn baby is alive. “Yeah, I kind of like to compare it to, like, a sea cucumber,” a boy said. “It’s not thinking, it’s just living. It’s like your arm is not capable of complex thought. Neither is a baby inside your womb.”

Bonow laughed and replied, “I like your take.”

When one child said abortion can sometimes be wrong, Bonow quickly lashed out. “I don’t know, I just don’t agree. Do we want people to just have all those babies?” she asked, and then denigrated adoption, implying that having a child living with another family would be worse than killing that child in abortion.

Bonow also attacked pro-lifers. “I don’t call them pro-life, I call them anti-choice,” she said, adding, “The people that say [they’re pro-life] don’t want to take care of people that have babies they can’t afford and then are totally poor. They want to deprive people of access to health care, and I’m just like, you guys aren’t pro-life. I’m pro-life.”

Anti which choice, exactly? Pro whose life? It certainly seems that being intentionally killed would cause a person to be deprived of… well, everything, including “access to health care.”

Another abortion activist, Mary Walling Blackburn, wrote a pro-abortion children’s book in which she referred to an aborted baby as a “happy ghost.”

The bottom line

The abortion industry has long tried to indoctrinate children into their pro-abortion agenda. This book, presenting abortion as human empowerment, is just the latest example.

Reprinted with permission from Live Action.

Share











