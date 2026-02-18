New Vatican-approved Marian statues reflect heresy of Modernism

The reordering of Marian devotion toward 'progressive' political goals follows from the adoption of the Modernist principle that the origins of 'worship, devotions, pilgrimages' lie in 'the human heart.'

(LifeSiteNews) — New statues approved by the Vatican refer to Marian devotions as “expressions of the human heart” and recast them in terms of human political goals.

These goals include “dialogue between cultures,” “integral development of the human person in harmony with the environment,” and “universal brotherhood in solidarity, justice and world peace.”

The reordering of Marian devotion toward “progressive” political goals follows directly from the adoption of the Modernist principle that the origins of “worship, devotions, pilgrimages” lie in “the human heart.”

Modernism and the origins of religious devotion

The preamble of the new statutes of the Pontifical International Marian Academy states that the academy regards with favor “the expressions of the human heart … which manifest themselves through worship, devotions, pilgrimages and all artistic forms.”

This formulation encapsulates the Modernist doctrine identified and condemned by Pope St. Pius X in his 1911 encyclical letter Pascendi Domenici Gregis.

The foundation of Modernism is the conviction that the human intellect cannot assent with certainty to any proposition that is beyond the range of sensory phenomena.

This means the Modernist must reject the teaching of the Catholic Church that the Catholic religion was revealed to man by a transcendent God.

The alternative explanation put forward by the Modernists is that all religious doctrines originate in the “sentiments of human heart,” that is, in man’s internal feelings and experiences.

The Modernist position was summarized by St. Pius X as follows:

Moreover, (religion) is due to a certain necessity or impulsion; but it has its origin, speaking more particularly of life, in a movement of the heart, which movement is called a sentiment.

Therefore, since God is the object of religion, we must conclude that faith, which is the basis and the foundation of all religion, consists in a sentiment which originates from a need of the divine.

The pope continued:

It is thus that the religious sense, which through the agency of vital immanence emerges from the lurking-places of the subconsciousness, is the germ of all religion, and the explanation of everything that has been or ever will be in any religion.

In other words, religious doctrines and practices are manifestations, or expressions, of the sentiments of the human heart.

This is the theological context in which statement quoted from the Vatican statutes must be understood.

The ‘cult of man’

The Modernist doctrine, which holds that all religion originates in the human heart, thus turns the worship owed to God back toward man. All religion, from the Modernist perspective, ultimately serves man.

Hence in the very next sentence of the statutes, the Vatican directs Marian devotion toward human political ends. The Vatican “commits itself so that Marian study and piety may not be reduced to a sterile devotionalism but may give life to Marian places that promote the well-being and the integral development of the human person in harmony with the environment.”

For the Modernist, it is impossible for a human being to obtained true knowledge of a transcendent God, or to communicate directly with him in prayer. Therefore, authentic Catholic devotion is dismissed as “sterile devotionalism.” This follows logically from the Modernist philosophy underpinning the text. As God is unknowable and unreachable, all traditional devotions must be regarded as “sterile.” They cannot attain any end or produce any fruit.

Marian devotion can only be given a renewed purpose when directed toward the service of human beings. Therefore, the “renewed” Pontifical Academy is to serve “universal brotherhood in solidarity, justice and world peace.” “Mariology,” meanwhile, will be “a necessary presence of dialogue among cultures, capable of nourishing fraternity and peace.”

The approach adopted toward Marian devotion in the new statutes mirrors that adopted toward devotion to the Sacred Heart in Dilexit Nos.

In that text, Francis presented the Sacred Heart as a symbolic representation of the human heart, understood in the Modernist sense. In this way, he proposed man as an object for worship under a symbol emptied of its traditional meaning.

A full in-depth analysis of the Modernist underpinnings of Dilexit Nos can be found here.

Two contradictory religions

The Catholic Church teaches that the Catholic religion originates in God and leads us to God. The Catholic religion ultimately brings man to perfect bliss in the eternal vision of God.

The Modernists teach that the Catholic religion originates within man and leads back to man. Modernist religion thus leads away from God and toward eternal death.

Catholicism and Modernism lead to precisely opposite ends, yet Modernism does so while retaining outward forms of Catholic doctrine and practice, which are emptied of their true meaning.

That is why, in 1907, Pope St. Pius X condemned the Modernists as “the most pernicious of all the adversaries of the Church” and issued a stark warning:

For as We have said, they put their designs for her ruin into operation not from without but from within; hence, the danger is present almost in the very veins and heart of the Church, whose injury is the more certain, the more intimate is their knowledge of her. Moreover, they lay the axe not to the branches and shoots, but to the very root, that is, to the faith and its deepest fires. And having struck at this root of immortality, they proceed to disseminate poison through the whole tree, so that there is no part of Catholic truth from which they hold their hand, none that they do not strive to corrupt.

The Modernists present false Marian devotion, and a false devotion to Christ, in place of those established and cultivated by the Sacred Magisterium of the Catholic Church. In place of the worship that leads to eternal life, they substitute a sterile political program that will fail even to attain the genuine temporal wellbeing of man.

In 1916, Rev. Maciej Sieniatycki, a Polish priest and professor of dogmatic theology, foresaw the consequences of Catholics failing to heed the warnings of Pope St. Pius X. He wrote:

A Church that came into being according to modernist principles — if indeed such principles could create a true religious community, which is highly doubtful — would no longer be the Church of Christ but a 20th-century creation, based on principles that are partly Protestant but primarily grounded in an ideology of agnosticism and positivism, with mystical fantasies. This new church might have both a pope and bishops, but they would be mere puppets; it might speak of dogmas, revelations, and supernatural religion, but these would be terms stripped of their ancient meaning, words without substance — how then could it truly be said that the old Church was not changed but only improved? Never; the previous Church would be destroyed, and upon its ruins would stand a 20th-century religious assembly that would begin its era of existence with the advent of the modernists.

The Catholic Church, of course, cannot be destroyed. She was founded by Jesus Christ and endowed with the attributes of infallibility and indefectibility that she will retain until the Second Coming. But she can temporarily decline in size, or be obscured from sight, in the same way that the sun can briefly be eclipsed by the moon while remaining unchanged and never ceasing to send forth its light.

False Marian devotion, and idolatrous corruptions of the Sacred Heart, do not proceed from the Catholic Church but rather from adherents of the “new church” of the Modernists who have usurped power in the Vatican.

Let us choose to remain faithful to the Catholic Church, which alone offers true worship to the Sacred Heart of Jesus through the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

