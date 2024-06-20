New York Post features man who has fathered 175 children through sperm donation

The newspaper highlighted on Father's Day a 48-year-old New Yorker nicknamed the 'Sperminator' who has engaged in a modern version of polygamy.

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) – A 48-year-old New York resident artificially impregnated women so that he now has 175 biological children in a gross lifestyle that disregards the stability and exclusivity of marriage as well as the duties of a father toward his children. The New York Post published a Father’s Day article celebrating the man’s sexual perversion.

Ari Nagel, whom the New York Post has long covered as a kind of sexual celebrity, has donated his sperm to women throughout the world in a modern version of polygamy. The sexual pervert has made notoriety for using public restrooms to conduct his sperm donation.

The New York resident has not met 34 of the 175 children conceived through his sperm donations and laments the impossibility of fulfilling his duties as a father to them. “I’ll never be able to be as good of a dad to my kids as my father was to me,” Nagel has acknowledged.

He has also recognized that his sexual perversions have prevented him from finding a woman willing to marry him.

The New York Post crudely celebrated Nagel this month for Father’s Day, using his assumed title of “Sperminator.” The Post detailed the way in which the unmarried man would be spending the day, writing, “After his Sunday morning return to Brooklyn from the Bahamas, Nagel expects that he and a handful of his kids, along with their mothers, will go to the Bronx Zoo, like they did last year on Father’s Day.”

In 2016, the New York Post crudely highlighted the online excitement of women who wished to become pregnant through Nagel in an article titled “Women are fighting to get a piece of the Sperminator.”

The gross sexual perversion of a man willing to father 175 children through sperm donations to many different women, and the crude celebration of this by the New York Post on Father’s Day this year, shows how far our sexually charged society and left-wing media has deviated from rightly honoring the sacredness of marriage, the dignity of childbearing, or the greatness of fatherhood.

Condemning the commodification of children that the rising sperm donation industry has introduced into western society, conservative critics have rooted it in the attacks on marriage and the family as the proper place in which to beget and raise children.

Identifying the social and moral capitulation that has followed the nationwide legalization of same-sex “marriage” in 2015, Paul Ciarcia wrote in 2019 for the American Thinker, “Secular society has no adequate answer to the moral quandary of the sperm donor business because the logic of contract and consent puts forth no natural objection to the commodification of human procreation.”

He continued, “Ever since same-sex couples calling themselves married was enshrined into law by the Supreme Court in 2015, many on the right have simply waved the white flag on the primacy of the biological family and the need for a mother and father. Marriage is simply consenting adults entering into a contract. The disturbing rise of the sperm donor industry is one of the consequences of that retreat.”

“Society cannot build families by the logic of contract alone, nor bring life into this world the way we buy and sell goods. Instead, it must shift its perspective from the morally empty legalisms of consent and contract borrowed from the realm of business to a concern for the inherent dignity of the human person, which is fostered in the biological family,” Ciarcia concluded

