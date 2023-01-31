NFL kicker who just sent his team to the Super Bowl is an outspoken Latin Mass supporter

Harrison Butker is one of the league’s most consistent kickers — and one of its most devout followers of Christ.

(LifeSiteNews) — Harrison Butker etched his name in the history books yet again on Sunday when he drilled a game-winning 43-yard field goal in the AFC Championship with three seconds remaining to send him and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates to Super Bowl LVII.

Harrison Butker came up huge against the Jaguars and hit this game winning field goal last night. Coming up clutch on the big occasions! 💪 (📹 @NFL)pic.twitter.com/95E40dOobv — Let’s Chat Chiefs (@LetsChatChiefs) January 30, 2023

Butker, a Georgia Tech alumnus, is one of the league’s most consistent kickers with a career 88.1% accuracy rating, placing him fourth all time. He’s also one of the NFL’s most well-known — and most devout — followers of Christ.

Butker’s Catholic faith has been the subject of multiple reports since he was drafted in 2017. As a member of the Knights of Columbus, Butker was profiled on their YouTube channel in October 2019. He was also the focus of an EWTN report that year, during which he expressed a great love for the Traditional Latin Mass.

Butker won even more admiration from faithful Catholics when, in 2021, he expressed dismay over Traditiones Custodes, Pope Francis’ crackdown on the traditional liturgy.

“I feel I need to bring a voice to a lot of people who are frustrated, who feel like they’re [outcast], and who don’t have the outlet to say anything,” he said at the time. “I feel like I can be a voice for all those who feel like they’re being persecuted for their love of the traditional sacraments.”

The Chiefs’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday lived up to the hype and then some, with both teams tied 20-20 in the fourth quarter. If it weren’t for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that put the Chiefs on the Bengals’ 27-yard line, Butker might not have been able to clinch the victory, as poor weather conditions caused him to come up short on several pre-game practice attempts from long range.

Following the victory, Butker (who had the worst statistical year of his career this season) told the press he was “very blessed” and that he gives “all glory to God” for his success.

And last but not least, the man of the hour #Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. pic.twitter.com/yq400v6Xns — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) January 30, 2023

The Chiefs have been one of the most dominant teams in the AFC over the last several years. This will be their third Super Bowl appearance under head coach Andy Reid, who won the game in 2019. They will face the 14-3 NFC champs the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12.

