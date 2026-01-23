‘No Kings’: the liberal war cry against God and nation

The movement that burns slogans against sovereignty also cheers abortion, gender ideology, and mass migration – a package deal of rebellion against Christ the King.

(LifeSiteNews) — On Tuesday night a flaming riposte appeared on the Grüniberg mountain above Davos, Switzerland. On the eve of Donald Trump’s arrival at the 2026 World Economic Forum, 450 blazing torches lit up the night with a simple message:

“No Kings”

The phrase is a meme of protest against Donald Trump, igniting flash mobs in America – united in their outrage at his attempted restoration of law, order, and sanity to American life.

According to local press reports, this message was brought to the world by “ten Davosians … who wished to remain anonymous.”

Climbing half a mile through the snow, the action took three hours, and was “guided by accomplices who remained in the valley.”

This French language account of the action says it “Was not coordinated with the security authorities.”

Why did they do it? The woman who initiated the fiery but peaceful protest explained:

Thanks to our ancestors, we have passed the epoch of kings. Today, as autocracy and imperialism have resurfaced, we wanted to place a signal in favor of democracy and international rights under the eyes of the powerful.

Given its repeated use in liberal and leftwing protests in the U.S., this message is clearly intended for the eyes of Donald Trump only.

The godless cult of ‘No Kings’

What does it mean to demand “No Kings”? The charge implied is that Donald Trump acts in the manner of a sovereign, whose power trumps the international system of human rights and its established norms of democracy.

This is true. Donald Trump is the sovereign, as is any leader of any state who actually exercises the right to rule. Under him, the U.S. is withdrawing from the international system, whose “fundamental values” have been condemned by Cardinal Robert Sarah as godless.

Last October a New York therapist explained that “No Kings” was a form of group therapy for women, who make up the majority of “No Kings” protesters.

Research reported by Axios in October 2025 supported the claim that “No Kings” is typically an AWFL thing – Affluent White Liberal Female, that is.

“American University researchers … told Axios that the typical person attending the No Kings protests in D.C. on October 18 was an educated white woman in her forties who had heard about it through their friends or via Instagram.”

The research, undertaken by the American University School of International Service, also showed the issues which motivated the protesters – 57 percent of whom were white liberal women.

According to Dana Fisher, a sociologist who authored the study on “No Kings” and related protests, these issues were: opposition to Trump himself (85 percent), support of mass migration – with LGBT rights, climate change, and support for abortion all significant drivers of participation.

Godless values as resistance

Fisher loudly advocates “the resistance” to Trump, and has written a book on how to go about resisting in America.

What is the nature of this self-styled “resistance”? The blurb on the book says:

American Resistance explains the organizing that is revitalizing democracy to counter Trump’s presidency.

“No Kings” at Davos was displayed to illuminate the defense of democracy and rights – we are told by the woman who staged it. What this means is the defense of the godless values of liberal extremists, which they insist are identical to “democracy” and “rights” – with everything else being wrong.

An American ‘resistance’ leader

As this 2022 report from the Times of Israel shows, Fisher also advises on how to better organize climate change protests in the U.S.:

Inspired to act by her Jewish heritage, Fisher also serves on the advisory board of the Jewish climate advocacy group Dayenu.

Fisher was asked in the report, “Can you share about how your identity informs your politics?” She replied: “I guess a white-privileged way is now how we should think about it.”

It is curious that a movement of largely non-brown people should be strategized by a woman complaining about white privilege. As Axios noted, the “No Kings” protesters were 86 percent white.

Rights and wrongs

The right to disrupt and destroy nations is expressed in every dimension of the rights-based arguments of the wrong-headed.

Donald Trump is seeking to re-establish borders. JD Vance has said Americans are not a replaceable part in a global economic machine. This is the restoration of the nation, and with it, the meaning of nationality.

The natural justice of St. Thomas Aquinas recognizes that God made the nations, that sovereignty comes from Him and is exercised through His divine power – by kings.

Later, in the Catholic social teaching for example, the Church recognized the sovereignty of states without kings, accepting they, too, rule by right of divine sovereignty and in accordance with the natural order. There must be a ruler, and so there always is. To call for “No Kings” is to call for another master. The master who would replace the sovereignty of all nations is the globalist elite, whose annual meeting is in Davos.

Their ambition for worldwide domination is sold with marketing slogans and a political religion so effective that women will climb mountains to light up the sky with its name.

‘No Kings’ is anti-Christ

Sovereignty is not and never is found in “the people.” As any student of political philosophy knows, the democratic model is one of presumed consent, in which the power of the vote vanishes if you vote for the losing side, and vanishes if you vote for the winning side as soon as the election is decided.

The “international rights” defended by the “No Kings” protest in Davos are the same godless “rights” promoted by George and Alex Soros. The rights of abortion, mass migration, the right to transition children with drugs and surgery, the right to the sinful LGBT lifestyle based on sexual extremism, the right to destroy the industrial society of the West in service of the “climate.”

15 percent of the No Kings protesters were motivated by their hatred of religion. In the USA, this means they are literally anti-Christ.

Christ, of course, is not just “a” king. He is the King.

The fiery marketing of ‘freedom’

What is on display at Davos is an object lesson in how the liberal system secures and markets its agenda, which is directed by the interests of a permanent ruling elite.

Emotional marketing, emotive slogans, the burning standard of freedom held aloft in defiance.

Careful students of propaganda will know that women have been captured by this method for over a century.

In the 1920s, few women smoked. Marches were staged in which young white women would swagger down the street, puffing on cigarettes rebranded as “freedom torches.”

These staged events were crafted for Lucky Strike by Edward Bernays, who was the nephew of Sigmund Freud. He said propaganda – later “advertising” – was simply “applied psychoanalysis.”

The unconscious desires of women to be seen as liberated, powerful, defiant, and strong are once again being suborned to serve the interests of an economic power which does not have the interests of their health and safety at heart.

Mass migration has led to record rates of the rape and assault of white women and girls. Abortion kills more girls than boys. Men are now trying to replace women as a sex under the rights-based permission of gender identity.

The World Economic Forum promotes all the values these women identify with, and which they identify with “democracy,” “rights,” and even “freedom.”

In reality, it is identical with every other international institution of the international liberal system. It seeks to replace all nations and everything in them with a standardized product, worldwide.

Trump Derangement Syndrome

Donald Trump is not perfect. What his politics represent is the end of this internationalism, as Alex Soros himself conceded yesterday:

Soros mistakenly claimed this end was solely down to Trump’s election – a misperception which drives the mass psychosis known as Trump Derangement Syndrome.

What is happening now cannot be stopped. It is the collapse of the international liberal system and the myths of the long 20th century which were manufactured to sell it. It is fitting that its latest advertising campaign is going up in flames.

