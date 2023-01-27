No surprise: Far-left Chicago mayor faces multiple ethics investigations

CHICAGO (LifeSiteNews) — The leftist mayor of Chicago is currently facing two ethics investigations, adding more controversy to the politician’s reign as the leader of the Windy City.

The ethics investigations into Mayor Lori Lightfoot stems from an effort by her re-election campaign to give extra credit to Chicago Public Schools students who volunteered on her campaign. She is currently facing a tougher than expected re-election campaign.

Both the school district and Chicago’s Board of Ethics have officially requested investigations, according to Chalkbeat Chicago.

The publication reported:

The dual inquiries come after Lightfoot’s deputy campaign manager emailed Chicago Public Schools teachers on their work email accounts seeking student volunteers for her re-election campaign in exchange for school credit. The campaign also sent similar emails in the fall to staff at City Colleges, prompting a warning for the community college system’s ethics department.

But this controversy, and Lightfoot’s questionable grasp on ethics, should come as no surprise, given her long history of pushing a leftist agenda.

Lightfoot instituted a vaccine passport system in the city. She explicitly said that the purpose was to marginalize individuals who had made the choice not to take the abortion-tainted jabs. “To put it simply, if you have been living vaccine-free, your time is up. If you wish to live life as w/the ease to do the things you love, you must be vax’d,” Lightfoot wrote in a tweet on December 21, 2021. “This health order may pose an inconvenience to the unvaccinated, and in fact it is inconvenient by design.”

The vaccine mandate Lightfoot mandated earlier in 2021 for city employees and contractors also harmed individuals with disabilities, as many bus drivers quit, leaving some students to turn to Uber and Lyft to get to schools.

While Lightfoot instituted strict lockdowns in Chicago, including shutting down public, outdoor paths and beaches, she exempted herself from her rules when it came time to celebrate President Joe Biden’s victory in 2020. She took off her mask to yell into a crowd of people, perhaps showing that even she understood the questionable efficacy of face masks.

This is a great day for our city and our country. We are taking our democracy back. #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/OAZQPd1r4y — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) November 8, 2020

Yelling into crowds has drawn controversy from Lightfoot since then. Lightfoot, who is “married” to a woman, swore against black conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas after the reversal of Dobbs v. Jackson in June 2022. Thomas wrote in a separate opinion that he believed other cases such as Obergefell v. Hodges should be reconsidered. “If you read Clarence Thomas’ concurrence … f*** Clarence Thomas,” Lightfoot said. “If he thinks we are going to stand idly by while they take our rights,” she shouted on stage at an LGBT “Pride” event.

She reiterated her vulgar comments a few weeks later after she linked recent crime to “toxicity in public discourse.”

“People thought that you were adding to the ‘toxicity in our public discourse,’” conservative journalist Amy Jacobson asked Lightfoot.

“No, I agree, I stand by my comments to both [Lightfoot also was asked about saying ‘F*** Donald Trump],” Lightfoot said.

“Clarence Thomas is a hypocrite, who should never have been confirmed, and the fact that he is using his platform on the Supreme Court to blithely act like he can just erase our rights with a stroke of the pen, I stand by my comments,” she said.

Lightfoot prefers violent rhetoric. “To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community—the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms,” she tweeted on May 9, in response to the leak of the Roe reversal decision.

The mayor set aside half a million dollars to fund women outside of Illinois who want to travel to the state to have abortions.

“I pledged that we will always be a city that respects the dignity of bodily autonomy for women,” Lightfoot, the vaccine passport advocate, said in September 2022. “That we’re always gonna make sure our providers are able to serve women, wherever they reside, that are coming to our city to access reproductive health care services because that, to me, is a fundamental right.”

She supported the “Bodily Autonomy Sanctuary City Ordinance” which prohibits any Chicago government agency or employee from “provid[ing] information related to, or in furtherance of, any investigation or proceeding initiated in or by another state or jurisdiction that seeks to impose civil or criminal liability or professional sanctions upon a person for the provision or receipt of, or any inquiry concerning, reproductive health care or gender-affirming care that is legal in the State of Illinois.”

Despite her being in a homosexual “marriage,” her public support for abortion and transgenderism, and the fact she is not even Catholic, Lightfoot received the Holy Eucharist at a Catholic funeral for a slain police officer presided over by heterodox Cardinal Blase Cupich.

The priest who gave Lightfoot Communion apologized for his error and said he realized soon after that he made a mistake. Cdl. Cupich asked Fr. Dan Brandt, chaplain to the city’s police department, to distribute Communion at the last minute.

“I apologize for any scandal that my absentmindedness may have caused. It was certainly not intentional and wish I had my wits about me,” Brandt said. The priest said he was exhausted from working a full weekend. “Or better yet, I wish the cardinal had just given out Communion because I was planning on going back and sitting for the next portion of the Mass and procession.”

“I can‘t apologize enough for anyone who’s upset by the fact that she received the Eucharist. That is totally on me, and I own it,” he told National Catholic Register. “And it was an honest mistake, and I pray that your readers have the same mercy that I hope the Lord gives me.”

Mayor Lightfoot would do well to pray that she could have the same humility as her police department’s chaplain.

