Pentagon official canceled for calling out Israel’s influence over US: our worst ‘ally’

'We get literally nothing out of the ‘partnership’ other than the enmity of millions of people in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia,' Col. Nathan McCormack said.

(LifeSiteNews) — Following a report by the Jewish News Service (JNS), a US military chief has been removed from his post for denouncing Israel as “our worst ‘ally.'”

A Pentagon official told JNS the official “will no longer be on the joint staff while the matter is being investigated,” adding that the Defense Department has launched an investigation into the matter.

Pentagon official Colonel Nathan McCormack was removed from his position at the Joint Chiefs of Staff for posts calling Israel a “death cult,” referring to Netanyahu and his ilk as “Judeo-supremacist cronies,” and asking whether the US is functioning as Israel’s proxy. McCormack… pic.twitter.com/mGmFouOJkg — AF Post (@AFpost) June 18, 2025

Col. Nathan McCormack, who had been serving as the Levant and Egypt branch chief within the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s J5 strategic planning directorate, had direct input on US-Israel strategy.

The JNS report, billed as a “scoop,” trawled his social media accounts, finding many statements critical of Israel and its leadership.

According to the JNS, McCormack had stated that Washington “overwhelmingly” enabled Israel’s “bad behavior” and had been prioritizing “support for Israel over our actual foreign interests.”

McCormack’s comments have outraged the Israel lobby, who see his view that the American national interest should come first as a reason for his removal.

The report by JNS said McCormack also bashed Israel as a “death cult,” with his comments on Israeli actions and its manipulative influence network seen as inflammatory.

“The Western states go to great lengths to avoid criticism of Israel, much out of Holocaust guilt,” McCormack reportedly wrote on social media in April. “Israel’s actions over decades have prompted the accusations of ethnic cleansing and genocide.”

JNS also noted McCormack had said the Israeli leadership’s war aims were self-serving – and expansionist: “Netanyahu and his Judeo-supremacist cronies are determined to prolong the conflict for their own goals: either to remain in power or to annex the land.”

One of Netanyahu’s ministers previously admitted he was prolonging the war in Gaza for personal gain, and another has openly stated he has plans to annex the West Bank and Gaza, with the end goal of using the war to enlarge the Zionist state to realize a Greater Israel.

The Tehran Times has reported that McCormack wondered whether Israel is running the United States government for its own benefit.

In April 2024, McCormack said, “I’ve lately been considering whether we might be Israel’s proxy and not realized it yet,” adding that Israel is “our worst ‘ally.’ We get literally nothing out of the ‘partnership’ other than the enmity of millions of people in the Middle East [West Asia], Africa and Asia.”

McCormack, who has since closed his Twitter account (@mick_or_mack), has been returned to normal duty pending an investigation.

A Department of Defense Joint Staff official confirmed McCormack’s removal, stating that his posts, “do not reflect the position of the Joint Staff or the Department of Defense.”

McCormack’s posts arguably reflect too much reality for the DoD to bear. He also added that Israel intentionally and routinely targets civilians, saying its forces, “always (always — not hyperbole) disproportionately target Palestinian civilians.”

In line with repeated statements made by Israeli leadership, McCormack said that Israel’s aim was to “cleanse Eretz Israel” of Palestinians.

McCormack had been in his post with the regional Joint Chiefs since June 2024. He is echoing the name used by Zionists to claim land promised to them in their reading of religion – which contradicts the teachings of the Catholic Church on the Holy Land.

Though McCormack’s views have caused a stir, he has said little that has not already been said by Israelis and diaspora Jews about the Zionist state, as well as its leadership and influence.

In 2023, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak warned the Netanyahu government would turn Israel into “a messianic dictatorship that possesses nuclear weapons.”

World opinion, especially in the West, has sharply turned against Israel as well, with Western leaders and media reflecting a sharp decline in US and European public support.

Col. McCormack may have lost his seat on the joint chiefs of staff – for now – but it seems the outrage over his views is not because they aren’t true, but because they correspond to a picture of reality shared by almost everyone outside the Israeli influence machine.

