Pentagon UFO chief suggests alien mothership may send ‘probes’ to spy on planet Earth

(LifeSiteNews) – A draft report written by a high-ranking Pentagon official is making the truly bizarre claim that there may not only be an alien mothership flying around the Earth’s Solar System but that it might send probes to our planet to spy on mankind.

“An artificial interstellar object could potentially be a parent craft that releases many small probes during its close passage to Earth, an operational construct not too dissimilar from NASA missions,” the document, released May 7, reads.

“These ‘dandelion seeds’ could be separated from the parent craft by the tidal gravitational force of the Sun or by a maneuvering capability.”

Sean Kirkpatrick co-authored the study with Abraham Loeb, an Israeli-born theoretician who chairs Harvard University’s astronomy department. Kirkpatrick is the director of the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which was founded in July 2022 to “detect, identify and attribute objects of interest in, on or near military installations, operating areas, training areas, special use airspace and other areas of interest.”

The duo’s truly out of this world assertion stems from the discovery of an unusual space object about a football field in length that was found to be orbiting the Sun six years ago. Dubbed “Oumuamua” by the astrology community — which translates to “messenger from afar” in Hawaiian — the cigar-shaped piece of rock was detected by a NASA Pan-STARRS telescope in 2017. Such telescopes were created in the years following Congress’s 2005 request for the agency to start tracking 90% of all Near Earth Objects greater than 140 meters, or 459 feet, in size.

While most physicists believed the object’s trajectory was nothing out of the ordinary, Loeb, who has been teaching at Harvard since 1993, believed that its “cometary trail” was extremely atypical. He concluded that it was likely artificial and that some other force could have been acting upon it. His book Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth explores his eccentric views. According to The Times of Israel, his outspoken behavior, coupled with his unique theories, have caused him to become “alienated … from much of the scientific community.”

In their six-page report, which reads more like a science fiction novel, Loeb and Kirkpatrick argue that “extraterrestrial technological probes could use starlight to charge their batteries and liquid water as their fuel.” This, they conclude, “would explain why they would target the habitable region around stars, where liquid water may exist on the surface of rocky planets with an atmosphere, like the Earth.”

The pair then ask, “Are there any functioning extraterrestrial probes near Earth? We do not know. But the Galileo Project intends to use the scientific method to explore this possibility.” Loeb founded the Galileo Project in 2021 to track UFOs and other alleged extraterrestrial objects.

Speculation about a government-backed “psyop” being perpetrated on the American people has ratcheted up in recent months following the Biden administration’s decision to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon. A number of Traditional Catholics, as well as anti-woke commentators like Mark Dice, have raised the specter that the Deep State may be on the verge of some sort of fake alien invasion as a means of robbing citizens of their Constitutional rights. Others have argued that extraterrestrial beings are demons or fallen angels.

“If you look at the frog in the water example where you have to boil the frog gradually for him to not jump out of the pot, that’s what’s been happening with these UFO deceptions, these alien deceptions, the great final trial of the Church,” Catholic philosopher Daniel O’Connor told LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen recently.

