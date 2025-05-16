Poland discovers election interference by globalist group with apparent ties to US Democrat Party

The campaign is directed against the self-described 'Christian and Catholic' Karol Nawrocki, who has vowed to roll back 'the liberal agenda' in Poland if elected.

(LifeSiteNews) — Ahead of Poland’s presidential elections on Sunday, news has broken of a globalist-aligned campaign – which is described as “illegal” election interference.

Reports have already surfaced in Poland of a campaign group with ties to the U.S. Democratic Party flooding social media with “the largest political spending on the web.” The campaign is directed against the self-described “Christian and Catholic” Karol Nawrocki, who has vowed to roll back “the liberal agenda” in Poland if elected.

Poland’s WP Magazine reported Thursday, “The actions were supposed to support one of the candidates and discredit others. Campaigns carried out by advertising accounts particularly concerned Rafał Trzaskowski, Karol Nawrocki and Sławomir Mentzen.”

Trzaskowski is the globalist candidate – whilst Nawrocki, the target of negative messaging, is the pro-Trump contender for the presidency.

WP’s report, noted also by Euronews, claimed that a globalist-aligned media company is “behind illegal political advertising regarding the presidential election in Poland.” Sources said the Polish national cybersecurity institute (NASK) had confirmed the claims – and there is now breaking news of a ban on foreign-sponsored adverts altogether.

Interference linked to U.S. Democratic Party

“Estratos Digital specializes in digital political marketing and campaigns,” says WP’s report, adding Estratos says that “it deals with supporting progressive political initiatives, social movements, NGOs (NGOs) and civic campaigns.”

It adds that a progressive Polish activist group, Action Democracy was funded using a “payment system from Estratos for collecting donations online for several years.”

Action Democracy, say the reports, is behind the online campaign to sway the election. Estratos is its funding platform and also manages its database. This parent company is linked to the U.S. Democratic Party.

“The majority shareholder of Estratos is the Higher Ground Labs Fund III LP, associated with the American Democratic Party.”

Following the globalist playbook?

As lawfare is already underway to prosecute another Polish presidential candidate – the staunch Catholic Grzegorz Braun – the revelations of interference in the election recall the recent “globalist coup” which canceled the election victory and candidacy of Romania’s Calin Georgescu.

After winning the first round of the election, Georgescu was banned and the vote annulled following an “EU-NATO” campaign of lawfare – to prevent the Orthodox Christian, pro-Trump, anti-war Georgescu from taking power.

Georgescu’s votes have now gone to his close ally George Simion, who is now the “clear favorite” to win the presidency – with the Romanian election also taking place on Sunday. Reuters reported his likely victory as “MAGA Goes East.”

Simion appeared in Poland yesterday to support Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki.

Crowds cheered U.S. President Donald Trump – seen as a hero not only for his anti-war, pro-nation, and pro-Christian policies – but also for having survived the same media and “lawfare” attacks now routinely leveled at counter-liberal politicians across the West.

Simion and Nawrocki vowed together to “oppose illegal migration” saying. “We will stop the anti-American change in Europe.”

Simion declared that “Donald Trump is a symbol of freedom that will cover all the free world” – before telling the crowd that “Trump is supporting Karol Nawrocki” – the candidate for Polish president.

In Germany, the Trump-aligned Alternative for Germany (AfD) has faced recent moves by the German government to criminalize the party – which would ban Germany’s most popular political party altogether.

Yet as German independent commentator Eugyppius has reported, what began as a serious threat to the remigrationist party has descended into farce.

“This is some of the most deranged, but also stupid political critique I have ever seen,” he notes. Eugyppius, who came to prominence documenting the “insanity” of the COVID-19 regime, has reported extensively on the moves to ban Germany’s most popular party – for the crime of having more popular policies than those offered by the liberal-globalists.

“If Germany does not seem to be acting in the interests of actual Germans, it is anti-constitutional to point that out?” he asks, noting that the charge of “antisemitism” was made against the AfD “because some of them have talked about ‘globalism’ and complained about George Soros.”

As LifeSiteNews has reported, UK and EU lawmakers are advised that criticism of Net Zero, open borders, “globalism,” COVID-19 measures and vaccines, and refusing to support the war in Ukraine are all bracketed under “antisemitic conspiracy theories.”

In France, Marine Le Pen is facing imprisonment after her National Rally (RN) won more votes than any other single party in the recent French elections.

Her RN is firmly against prolonging the slaughter in Ukraine. Like all the other counter-liberal parties, her RN supports the Trumpian agenda which seeks to replace the international interests of globalism with the national interest of its own people.

The counter-populist machine is gearing up to swing the election for Rafał Trzaskowski – the candidate backed by arch-globalist Donald Tusk, the current Polish prime minister who also served from 2007 to 2014.

Estratos, the company behind the alleged illegal interference, has faced allegations of illegal election practices in Hungary, in attempts to undermine the counter-globalist government of Viktor Orban:

“Estratos in Orban’s Hungary was accused of illegal processing of personal data and hiding sources of campaign financing.”

Szymon Jadczak and Patryk Słowik – the authors of the report – claim several sources show that Estratos is engaged in criminal attempts to influence the election.

As commentators have pointed out online, this breaking story threatens to overshadow the whole election.

The paid campaign – which being foreign in origin is illegal – was undertaken to promote a liberal globalist who will oppose Trump’s move to end the war in Ukraine, and fight to promote a globalist agenda which is being rejected by electorates across the West. It is only one move being made by the globalist elite to shore up its dissolving power base.

Mini-Davos takes place in Poland

Alex Soros arrived in Poznan on Wednesday, May 14 – to attend a “Mini-Davos” summit in the Polish city.

Days before the election on Sunday, May 18, Soros will speak alongside Barack Obama and the haunted tree John Kerry to press the case for the globalist agenda – using the “climate emergency” and other crises created by the liberal-global cartel to urge a swift transition to digital governance.

The liberal-global agenda is being rejected by voters across the West, with demands for sane pro-life and anti-war policies smeared as “extremism.”

Of course, the real extremists are the liberal globalists themselves – whose counter-sane politics are so unpopular that they are resorting to smearing, criminalizing, and banning anyone who offers an alternative to their policies of monetized mass destruction.

The revelation of “illegal” election interference days before the vote could prove crucial in determining which faction directs the government of Poland. The early signs are encouraging, as every attempt to suppress popular politics has seen support surge for alternative parties from Britain to Eastern Europe. This news may itself influence the election – by revealing the extremes to which the bankrupt global cartel will go in order to defend its agenda from democracy.

