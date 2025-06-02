Poland’s new Catholic president vows not to expand abortion, LGBT agenda

A campaign from Ordo Iuris and media bias backlash delivered a shock upset against pro-abortion globalist Rafal Trzaskowski in Poland’s presidential election.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a defeat for the liberal globalist faction, Catholic Karol Nawrocki has won the Polish presidential election by a margin of around 2 percent.

The defeat of Rafal Trzaskowski came in a tight race which saw betting markets suddenly swing in favor of his opponent, following the publication of the final exit poll late last night.

🚨 VICTORY: Nationalist, populist right-winger Nawrocki, backed by Trump, WINS Polish presidential election, defying initial expectations the pro-EU candidate would win. The nationalist movement remains strong. pic.twitter.com/FE0qniFjBO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 2, 2025

Nawrocki’s win was described as a “setback” for Poland’s pro-EU government, led by arch globalist Donald Tusk. Politico’s report added the win for the Trump-backed nationalist could see parliamentary elections follow as soon as 2027.

Early polling in the second round of Poland’s presidential election predicted a win for the liberal mayor of Warsaw, but Trzaskowski’s lead – powered in part by media smears against Nawrocki – was reversed, delivering a 50.9 percent to 49.1 percent margin of victory.

Though this is a blow to the liberal globalist faction of the EU, is it going to lead to serious change in Poland and to pro-life, pro-nation policies to reverse its liberal-led social revolution?

Catholic firebrand Grzegorz Braun threw his support behind Nawrocki, saying on May 29 that he “will vote for Karol Nawrocki to slow down the dismantling of Poland.”

Yet, an exclusive report to LifeSiteNews shows how high the stakes were in this election – and why Catholics have much to celebrate – along with anyone who values the cause of human dignity and of life.

Olivier Bault told LifeSiteNews today that his Catholic legal campaign group Ordo Iuris “sent out an appeal to our over 700,000 subscribers before the second round of the election, asking them to go and vote against Trzaskowski on Sunday.”

This intervention – and the support of Braun – could have swung the election in Nawrocki’s favor. Why would faithful Catholics vote for him?

Bault, speaking for the leading Polish Catholic campaign for the legal “respect of human dignity and life,” said: “On abortion Nawrocki has promised he would not sign any law that would liberalize access to abortion. On liberties, Nawrocki has said he would block the hate speech law bill proposed by Tusk’s governing coalition.”

His liberal opponent, explained Bault, “had promised just the opposite,” and his campaign promises included a pledge to “make abortion on demand possible until the 12th week of pregnancy.”

Nawrocki’s victory is a victory for life. Yet his wider opposition to the liberal globalist platform is also a reason to welcome his win, Bault explains.

On social issues, he’s promised not to sign a law that would introduce same-sex civil partnerships, “halting the LGBT social revolution.”

Nawrocki will halt the capture of the judiciary by the liberals, adds Bault, and has “promised to do everything to block the implementation of the EU Migration Pact and EU Green Deal.”

Yet a ban on abortion is still not possible – as the powers of the president are limited. Bault explained that “with Nawrocki as the president of Poland, we should not expect any change. Abortion will still be allowed only in case the life or physical health of a pregnant woman is threatened, as it is now.”

He added that “the current rulers of Poland do not respect Poland’s law and jurisprudence and have made abortion de facto accessible, through the use of the concept of mental health risk.”

Nevertheless, this is a sign of big changes to come. Bault says Nawrocki’s victory is “a clear warning to the regime changers now clinging to power in Brussels, Berlin, and Paris,” which will halt the subversive agenda of the current Polish government.

“This is a red card for the radical drift of Donald Tusk’s Civic Platform,” Bault added, “showing there is … no majority in Poland for abortion on demand, vulgar, LGBT, and gender ideology-friendly sex education-indoctrination at school, political censorship through the regulation of badly defined ‘hate speech,’ the transfer of what’s left of national sovereignty to Brussels, mass immigration and costly and absurd green policies.”

What is more, if the Polish right can mobilize a coalition for the next elections, Bault says Poland could have “it’s most right-wing, pro-life, sovereigntist (as opposed to Euro-federalist) government ever since the fall of communism.”

He says the writing is on the wall for the liberal project all over Europe. Despite its considerable capture of power, it cannot preserve its control and can no longer carry out its repression of Poland’s Catholic and conservative traditionalists.

“Clearly, the EU-supported liberals’ plan has failed.” Capture has not delivered control, he says.

“When taking over the media, the prosecuting services, the tribunal, and other institutions in a manner that violated not only the spirit but also the letter of the law, when repressing the opposition and all sorts of conservative or Christian organizations, Donald Tusk and his allies counted on a victory in this year’s presidential election.”

Instead, says Bault, the liberals in Poland and in Europe are now blocked by a counter-globalist Catholic with the backing of Donald Trump abroad – and a powerful Catholic, Christian, and nationalist bloc at home.

“Now, however, they are going to have a president with veto power that has been elected with the support not only of the center-right Christian Democrats of Law and Justice, but

of Konfederacja, the alliance of Christian nationalists and conservative, sovereigntist, pro-life libertarians.”

Karol Nawrocki warned of a “Europe in crisis” at last week’s CPAC event in Poland, saying it was time for Europe to “wake up” to the danger of increasingly repressive and censorious liberal regimes.

It seems that Poland was listening, and that the awakening is well underway.

