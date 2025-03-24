Pope Francis appears frail as he returns to Vatican after 38-day hospital stay

The Pope blessed the gathered crowd at Rome’s Gemelli hospital before leaving to return to his Vatican residence.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis made his return to the Vatican Sunday, after first greeting crowds from the balcony of the Gemelli hospital.

For the first time in 38 days, Pope Francis appeared before the public eye on Sunday. Greeting crowds who had gathered outside the Gemelli hospital where he has been treated for double pneumonia since February 14, Francis was noticeably weakened and frail.

He wore no nasal cannulas during his less than three minute greeting on the balcony. But the toll of being without oxygen was marked, as Francis appeared particularly breathless as he was wheeled back inside.

Francis thanked the crowds before singling out and praising a woman who had brought a bouquet of flowers with her.

Accompanied by his personal nurse Massimiliano Strappetti, Francis did not seem able to raise his arms freely. After a very brief few words of thanks, Francis had to be reminded to give his blessing before then being wheeled inside by Strappetti.

This was the first time the Pope had been seen in-person since his hospitalization in mid-February – an event which his doctors noted Saturday was fraught with considerable life-threatening danger for the Pope.

Following his balcony appearance – which was live-streamed on the Vatican News media channels – Francis was driven back to the Vatican in his customary Fiat 500. But he made an unscheduled stop at St. Mary Major’s on the journey, giving the bouquet of flowers he had noticed at the hospital to the Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas, the co-adjutor priest of Francis’ favored Roman basilica.

The event was in keeping with Francis’ long-established custom of visiting the icon of Mary, Salus Populi Romani, in the basilica before and after every papal trip he has made. Indeed he has announced his desire to be buried in the basilica, and preparations have begun accordingly to ready an area close to the icon for his interment.

As stipulated by his doctors on Saturday, Francis will now begin a convalescence period of at least two months.

His motor and respiratory therapy will continue, as evidenced by the undeniable need for oxygen yesterday when he did not use it for three minutes on the balcony.

Doctors stated during Saturday’s press conference that Francis nearly lost his life twice during his time in the hospital, confirming reports which had circulated about the Pope’s condition. Indeed, Dr. Sergio Alfieri, who leads the Pope’s medical team, said that when Francis was hospitalized February 14 he “presented [with] an acute respiratory failure,” which led to “severe” double pneumonia.

Doctor leading Pope Francis’ medical team confirms past seriousness of Francis’ condition, incl 2 times his life was in danger When Francis was hospitalized Feb 14 he “presented [with] an acute respiratory failure,” which led to “severe” double pneumonia.

Nurse Strappetti and Dr. Luigi Carbone – who is deputy director of the Health and Hygiene Department of Vatican City State and Francis’ physician in the Vatican – will coordinate the daily medical care of the Pope.

His social contact is limited by necessity as doctors warn about the danger of his contracting any new infection. As such, it will likely be the case that his already small inner circle of three secretaries and medical staff will be those who form part of Francis’ daily household.

While a regular visitor in the Pope’s normal schedule, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin only visited Francis three times in his 38-day hospitalization. Such a distance between them would suggest that Parolin himself might not be anticipated to be as regular a visitor as in the past.

For now, though, Francis’ pontificate is going to be placed under particular scrutiny. He has returned to the Vatican but he is expected to be a much more hidden and vocally quiet pontiff than before.

Yet perhaps, bereft of voice, he will focus more on issuing documents and pushing through agendas he has long had in mind – such as the recent three-year extension of the Synod on Synodality.

Doctors described him as eager to return to work. His appearance on Sunday gave the impression of a man much more frail than the image painted by his clinical team.

Whether a quiet period will descend upon Vatican hill, or a season of frenzied activity begins, now remains to be seen.

Regardless, speculation of a conclave has already long begun thanks to Francis’ hospitalization, and cardinals will likely be ever more on the lookout for candidates as the year progresses.

