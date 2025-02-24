Pope Francis ‘fine’ or in grave danger? The mixed messages of papal health

Despite the often surprisingly brief statements from the Vatican, which have attempted to portray a note of optimism about Pope Francis' health, it appears undeniable that his condition has in fact steadily worsened since he arrived in the hospital.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Despite the Vatican secrecy surrounding Pope Francis’ health condition it appears undeniable that his condition has steadily deteriorated since his February 14 hospital admission, with Catholics now urged to pray for his spiritual health.

On Friday, February 14, as the world now knows so well, Pope Francis was taken to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, following a period of a few weeks in which he had bronchitis.

Upon arrival, he was diagnosed as having a fever, in a news statement issued to the Vatican media. His condition slightly worsened over the weekend before apparently stabilizing, but then on February 18 the brief update from the Holy See told the Vatican press corps that the Pope had double pneumonia.

At the time Vatican said that the Pope did not need supplementary oxygen, but in a February 21 press conference, his clinical team stated that he did in fact need oxygen on certain occasions.

The Pope – his doctors said – was fragile and not out of danger, though they ruled out the imminent danger of death. They warned about the ever present danger of sepsis, with germs seeping into his bloodstream and contaminating it. They also warned that he was showing signs of secondary diabetes, due to the amount of drugs he is on to battle his condition. They further added that his condition could change very swiftly in the space of just 24 hours.

The doctors on Friday tried to calm reporters when giving a brief, summary update in English: “He is fine,” they said.

But when speaking in their native Italian doctors presented a more serious picture, highlighting often the fragile and dangerous position of the Pope’s health and refusing to rule him out of danger, though affirming he was not in imminent danger of death.

By Saturday evening, February 22, that picture appeared much darker still, with the Pope having received blood transfusions and experiencing an extended respiratory crisis, resulting in high dose of oxygen administered during the morning, according to the Vatican’s own statement.

This time on Saturday evening’s statement, the Vatican stated that the Pope’s prognosis was to remain confidential – something which appeared as a very likely sign that the Pope’s condition was now serious enough to warrant an even greater restriction on the information handed out to the public: a sign suggestive of the fact that the Pope may have moved from being “in danger” to actually being in danger of death.

Though not commented on by Vatican officials, Vatican sources very close to the Pope informed Italian blog MIL that the Pope was experiencing sepsis as of Sunday morning.

Then in the Vatican’s own statement Sunday evening, the news came that Francis was experiencing “mild” kidney failure.

Then MIL reported Monday afternoon that their highly reliable sources close to the Pope were now predicting that the Holy Father might have less than 72 hours left on this earth.

FEB 24: @messainlatino reports reliable sources at the Gemelli Hospital saying Pope Francis has under 72hrs to live Gemelli's chaplain now urges people to pray with a "hope against all hope" This comes after Francis' lengthy breathing crisis Sat & 'mild' kidney failure Sun

Very shortly after, the chaplain of the hospital where Pope Francis is based, the Gemelli, called for Catholics to pray with a “hope against all hope.”

But hours later, the Vatican sent out a message suggesting an improvement in the Pope’s condition. The Holy See Press Office wrote that doctors were not concerned by the Pope’s “mild” kidney failure. They added that his reliance on oxygen was also reduced – though noted that he still uses oxygen. But even despite this, the doctors have stated they will keep the Pope’s diagnosis confidential, doing little to assuage strong speculation and questions surrounding each of the deviations of the Pope’s condition.

Rumors have been rife with unrepeatable sources suggesting even that Francis has died! Other reputable outlets, such as MIL, have reported that the condition is more serious than is being admitted by the Vatican.

Indeed, EWTN’s Raymond Arroyo echoed their February 24 reports about the Pope potentially only having 72 hours left to live.

I am now hearing similar reports from the Gemelli clinic. Pray for Francis.

Despite the often surprisingly brief statements from the Vatican, which have attempted to portray a note of optimism about the Pope’s health, it appears undeniable that his condition has in fact steadily worsened ever since he arrived in the hospital on February 14 – worsened to the point of “danger” and perhaps even danger of death, even if the Vatican is not admitting such.

Evidence of this has only grown in recent days as public demonstrations of prayerful support for the Pope have proliferated across the world, but especially amongst Rome’s Catholics.

Early Monday afternoon, a statement emerged from the Vatican informing the world that cardinals of the Roman Curia were going to lead a nightly Rosary for the Pope in Saint Peter’s Square, and the first one presiding would be the Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin. With such a public sign of concern for the Pope, particularly amongst his leading cardinals, the concern present amongst the Roman Curia was finally shown in no uncertain terms, and came in contradiction to the downplaying of concerns which had been seen in previous days by a number of the Pope’s aides.

Catholics are now especially urged to pray for the health of the Roman Pontiff, particularly for his spiritual health, so that his soul may receive the graces necessary to face death and judgement in accordance with the will of God, and – like every Catholic – to seek to give greater glory to Christ, the crucified Savior.

As Father Ronald Vierling commented, “Whatever conflicted feelings one may have about Pope Francis, in what is reported to be the final hours of his earthly pilgrimage, it is in an imperative of Christian charity to pray for his happy death.”

