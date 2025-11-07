While Pope Leo XIV's latest remarks are not contrary to the faith, they fail to take a nuanced approach to the situation at hand.

(LifeSiteNews) — Last month Pope Leo XIV was asked by a reporter to comment on President Donald Trump’s decision to send the National Guard to his hometown of Chicago.

Instead of weighing in on the matter — as he had done just days before when he was asked about pro-abortion Democratic Senator Dick Durbin — Leo opted for silence.

“I prefer not to comment at this time about …. political choices within the United States,” he remarked.

Some Catholics on social media praised the approach. “He learned his lesson,” they claimed, referencing the massive backlash caused by his Durbin remarks.

But it seems that Pope Leo just can’t help himself.

On Tuesday, after emerging from Castel Gandolfo, Leo was asked yet again to opine on U.S. politics, this time on how illegal immigrants are being treated. He did not hold back.

“I think there is a deep reflection that needs to be made about what is happening,” he said. “Jesus says very clearly: At the end of the world, we’re going to be asked, how did you receive the foreigner? Did you receive him and welcome him or not?”

Dozens of liberal media outlets pounced on the opportunity to pit Leo against President Trump. And they were right to do this. Leo really does have the complete opposite view of immigration that Trump does.

What does Catholic social teaching say?

While Leo’s remarks are not contrary to the faith, they fail to take a nuanced approach to the situation at hand.

In his comments, Leo implied that the U.S. should do more to welcome “the foreigner.” Well, the U.S. has done this for decades but in such a way that has ensured the cultural, moral, and religious composition of its people was protected. This is the Catholic approach to the issue as countries, like people, have a right to life.

But now the situation has gotten to a point where the “foreigners” coming to the U.S. are in many cases young and even violent men who believe America is “stolen land.” They want to take back what was their ancestors, in other words.

Moreover, it has been definitively shown that the United Nations and George Soros have funded these caravans. Their obvious goal is to flood the U.S. with these persons to bankrupt its economy as taxpayers inevitably end up paying for their housing and food stamps.

A similar thing is happening in Europe, where Muslims are being imported from the third world en masse. Instead of embracing Christianity, they are retaining their beliefs, building schools, and having large families. The Crusades were fought to prevent this sort of thing from happening.

In 2018, Bishop Athanasius Schneider told an interviewer from Milan’s Il Giornale that “the phenomenon of so-called ‘immigration’ represents an orchestrated and long-prepared plan by international powers to radically change the Christian and national identities of the European peoples.”

He’s absolutely right. Cardinal Robert Sarah has said something similar.

“In what manner is it possible to remove the rights of the nation to distinguish between a political or religious refugee … and the economic migrant, who wants to change his address without adapting himself, identifying with, and accepting the culture of the country in which he will live?” Sarah asked in 2017.

Sarah also said that liberal individualism is promoting a “blending” that erases the natural borders of homelands and cultures. He warned that this could lead to a “post-national, one-dimensional world” where migrants “of another religion and culture” are being used “for the relativization of the absolute value which is the common good of the nation” they are being welcomed into.

Nations have a right to self-defense too

Liberal Catholics often argue that Christ Himself was an “undocumented immigrant” and that conservatives who want a border wall or stricter immigration policies probably would have thrown the Holy Family into a detention center if given the opportunity.

Aside from the fact that it was an angel from heaven that told Joseph to escort Our Lady and Our Lord into Egypt, he returned to his native land after Herod died. Said another way, he returned because he could no longer claim refugee status.

While it is certainly true that providing refuge for persons fleeing war zones is part of the Catholic faith, the Church condemns the idea that everyone has a universal right to migrate anywhere at pretty much anytime — charity must first be extended to those nearest to us and in most need. Vice President JD Vance alluded to this with his “ordo amoris” comments not long ago.

Chief among a country’s rights is the right to life and preservation, and to be free from outside aggressors. Borders, language, culture, and religion can and should be defended, most especially if the country has a Christian orientation.

Given that the “foreigners” currently entering the U.S. at its Mexican border are more or less being used as pawns by international elites to destroy the last vestiges of America’s Christian character, politicians who are resisting those initiatives, as President Trump is, should generally be praised, not vilified, by Leo for their efforts.

