Pope Leo XIV hails ‘communion between Christians and Muslims’ during African visit

(LifeSiteNews) — Pope Leo XIV has hailed “communion between Christians and Muslims” in a message published on X during his apostolic visit to Algeria.

On April 13, Pope Leo published a message on the social media platform X while in Algiers, Algeria, where he had arrived the same day for the first papal visit in the country’s history, calling for “communion between Christians and Muslims” under the patronage of the Virgin Mary, and presenting this as a sign of unity in a world marked by division and conflict.

“Communion between Christians and Muslims takes shape under the mantle of Our Lady of Africa,” Leo wrote. “Here, in Algeria, the maternal love of Lalla Meryem gathers everyone as children, within our rich diversity, in our shared aspiration for dignity, love, justice, and peace. In a world where division and wars sow pain and death, living in unity and peace is a compelling sign.”

Communion between Christians and Muslims takes shape under the mantle of Our Lady of Africa. Here, in #Algeria, the maternal love of Lalla Meryem gathers everyone as children, within our rich diversity, in our shared aspiration for dignity, love, justice, and peace. In a world… — Pope Leo XIV (@Pontifex) April 13, 2026

READ: Pope Leo XIV calls Algiers mosque ‘space proper to God,’ makes silent prayer with imam

The Pope referred to the Virgin Mary in his message using both the Christian title “Our Lady of Africa” and the Islamic‑Berber title Lalla Meryem (“Lady Mary”), thereby emphasizing a presumed compatibility between the two religions.

Earlier that day, Pope Leo XIV visited the Great Mosque of Algiers, identified as the third largest mosque in the world after those in Mecca and Medina. According to Vatican sources, the Pope removed his shoes in accordance with protocol and remained inside for several minutes, including a period described as “silent reflection” near the mihrab, an architectural feature indicating the direction of Mecca.

He also met privately with the mosque’s rector, to whom he expressed gratitude for being present in what he described as “a place that represents the space proper to God.”

The language used in the Pope’s social media message, particularly the reference to “communion” between Christians and Muslims, introduces a term that has a defined theological meaning within Catholic doctrine. In Catholic theology, “communion” ordinarily denotes participation in the same faith, sacraments, and ecclesial unity. According to the Gospel, no communion is possible with those who deny Jesus Christ as God, Lord, and Savior: “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me” (John 14:6).

The broader framework for Catholic–Muslim relations in recent years has been shaped in part by the 2019 “Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together,” commonly referred to as the Abu Dhabi document, signed by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar. That document – which caused a huge scandal among the faithful – asserts that “[t]he pluralism and the diversity of religions […] are willed by God in His wisdom, through which He created human beings. This divine wisdom is the source from which the right to freedom of belief and the freedom to be different derives.”

While the Pope was present in Algiers on April 13, two jihadist attackers attempted to carry out a coordinated suicide assault in the city of Blida, located approximately 45 kilometres south-west of the Algerian capital. According to security reports, the two men were intercepted by Algerian forces as they moved toward civilian and police targets in populated areas. Officers opened fire before the attackers could reach their intended locations. The explosive devices worn by the assailants nonetheless detonated, resulting in their deaths.

The incident has renewed concerns regarding Islamist terrorism in the country, where no confirmed attacks have been recorded since 2017.

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