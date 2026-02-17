Pope Leo XIV protects Francis’s legacy in key Vatican office overseeing appointment of bishops

By retaining Francis-era prelates in the Dicastery for Bishops and elevating Sr. Simona Brambilla, Pope Leo is continuing the trajectory of his predecessor in shaping Church leadership.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Leo XIV has appointed Sr. Simona Brambilla as a member of the Dicastery for Bishops, and confirmed a very broad roster of cardinals and prelates elevated under Pope Francis.

On February 14, the Pope appointed Sr. Simona Brambilla, M.C., who serves as prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, as a member of the Dicastery for Bishops. In addition, he confirmed numerous cardinals, archbishops, bishops, and other prelates as existing members of the dicastery under Francis, thereby maintaining its composition under his own pontificate.

“Sister Brambilla now joins two other women: Sister Raffaella Petrini, President of the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State and of the Governorate, and María Lía Zervino, former President of the World Union of Catholic Women’s Organisations. They were appointed by Pope Francis as members of the Dicastery for Bishops in July 2022 and confirmed today by Pope Leo XIV,” comments Vatican News. “Together, they are called to offer their contribution to the work of the Dicastery that deals with all matters concerning the appointment of diocesan and titular Bishops, Apostolic Administrators and, in general, the provision of the particular Churches.”

The confirmation of the remaining members of the dicastery shows that Pope Leo XIV intends to continue Bergoglio’s line in episcopal appointments, a direction already evident from the majority of appointments made so far.

The Dicastery for Bishops is, together with the Secretariat of State and the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, one of the Roman Curia’s key offices: working in coordination with the Secretariat, it selects new bishops worldwide, helping shape the Church’s leadership for the future. In this regard, the decision to confirm Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State, as a member of the dicastery is particularly telling.

Moreover, among the confirmed names stands out that of Brazilian Cardinal João Braz de Aviz, a leading progressive figure and former prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life since 2011. A strong supporter of restricting the traditional Mass, he has long advocated a broad “revision” of the Church’s power structures. “The concepts of obedience and authority must be re‑examined,” he said. He also stated that those who distance themselves from the Second Vatican Council “kill themselves.” Francis appointed him as a member of the Dicastery for Bishops soon after his election as pope in 2013.

Cardinal Sérgio da Rocha is another very progressive cardinal, noted for the speed of his rise in 2016. As general relator of the Synod on Youth, he likewise called for structural renewal. In 2023, he was added to Francis’s Council of Cardinals, tasked with reforming the Curia. A prominent figure within the Church’s LGBT lobby, he supported the introduction of a “Mass in memory of the victims of transphobia.”

We also find the less vocal Cardinal Lazarus You Heung‑sik, known for his progressive leanings and for putting “pressure on Tradition,” according to The College of Cardinals Report website.

Among the leading figures of American progressivism are Cardinals Blase Cupich and Joseph Tobin, archbishops of Chicago and Newark respectively. Also standing out are several other neo‑modernist cardinals closely aligned with Francis: Jean‑Marc Aveline, archbishop of Marseille; José Cobo Cano, archbishop of Madrid; José Tolentino de Mendonça, prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education; Mario Grech, secretary general of the Synod on Synodality; Arthur Roche, prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship; Juan José Omella Omella, archbishop of Barcelona; and Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

In addition, Leo has confirmed José Antonio Satué Huerto, bishop of Málaga, Spain. He is a strong supporter of Fiducia supplicans on the blessing of same‑sex “couples” and is openly hostile to liturgical tradition – a particularly significant point given that his diocese has one of the highest proportions of traditional liturgical observance within Spain.

Also noteworthy among the confirmed names are Cardinals Kurt Koch, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, and Anders Arborelius, OCD, bishop of Stockholm.

Although often described as “Ratzingerian,” Koch authored a controversial official study document on the role of the Bishop of Rome, in which he calls for a reform of the papacy in a more synodal and ecumenical direction.

Arborelius, a convert from Lutheranism known for his conservative, gentle, and reflective profile, has remained orthodox on issues such as sexuality, life, priestly celibacy, and the role of women, yet has enforced Traditionis Custodes very strictly against the Traditional Latin Mass and is a strong supporter of ecumenism.

In recent months, LifeSiteNews has reported the episcopal promotion of several priests and religious regarded as heterodox, united by their support for the female diaconate, liturgical inculturation, and forms of syncretism presented as “interreligious prayers and dialogue.”

