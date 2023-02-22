Putin’s assessment of Western intentions in Ukraine is far from ‘crazed’

President Vladimir Putin's assessment of Western values is far from crazed or absurd, and that is what frightens the elites.

(LifeSiteNews) — Yesterday Vladimir Putin gave an explanation of Western values which was frank, accurate, and true. In his Presidential Address to the Russian Federal Assembly, the Russian president indicated some basic facts about reality in the West.

For these observations he has been described as “crazed” in the British press, with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan saying:

Nobody is attacking Russia… There’s a kind of absurdity in the notion that Russia was under some form of military threat from Ukraine or anyone else.

This statement is itself ridiculous and needs no further argument than, say, the eastward expansion of NATO.

The past year has seen many lurid stories about Putin appear, suggesting he is either mentally or mortally ill. His delivery suggests he is neither. The reason these commentators seek to make him the subject of their remarks is to avoid addressing what he said. This is because what the Russian president said about the West is true, and it is impossible to say that out loud and remain in power.

This is a common theme of life in the West. We all know that the truer something is the more likely that voicing it will end your career. This explains the attachment of coded warnings to things which are prohibited from public notice.

To the list of -phobias and -isms is now added “Russian propaganda,” which is a convenient and effective psychological weapon to discourage the mention of the obvious. As in every other case, the technique frames what is clearly there before your eyes as a falsehood, as the ravings of idiots and irrational bigots.

Official redefinitions are true, and everything else is deplorable.

What did Putin say which so upset the Western media that they refused to notice it?

On the Ukraine war, he claimed the conflict dated back to the 2014 coup. Was there a coup in 2014? Did Victoria Nuland of the U.S. Department of State appoint the new government? Yes. This is old news.

Putin went on to claim the West had deceived Russia in undertaking negotiations intended only to buy time to rebuild the defeated Ukrainian army. This was to prepare for a future conflict in which to bleed Russia. Angela Merkel, former German chancellor, has admitted as much, and so has former Ukrainian President Poroshenko.

The Russian president has noticed a pattern in past neoconservative projects:

They behaved just as shamelessly and duplicitously when destroying Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, and Syria. They will never be able to wash off this shame. The concepts of honor, trust, and decency are not for them.

The mention of these facts presents no danger to the populations of the West, but is a highly contentious matter which makes the management class profoundly uncomfortable. This is because they are true, and also because they suggest a darker truth about the vanishing liberties of the formerly Free World.

Putin presents an argument of liberation which sits uncomfortably with the small and fanatical faction which directs the foreign policy of the USA:

We are not at war with the people of Ukraine. I have made that clear many times. The people of Ukraine have become hostages of the Kiev regime and its Western handlers.

It is not merely the people of Ukraine whose fate is dictated by the permanent war bureaucracy:

The Western elite make no secret of their goal, which is, I quote, ‘Russia’s strategic defeat.’ What does this mean to us? This means they plan to finish us once and for all. In other words, they plan to grow a local conflict into a global confrontation.

In repeated statements at the top level of political leadership, and in policy documents suggesting strategies to destabilize Russia, the goal of Russian regime change is the ultimate aim of the proxy war in Ukraine.

The escalation to world war is the number one gambit being sold by President Volodymyr Zelensky on his non-stop marketing tour for global nuclear Armageddon. Here he is describing the Chinese alignment with Russia as the spark for World War Three.

This is a tactic which could incinerate us all. It is simply a career move for Zelensky, to which all of our lives are made hostage. I do not remember voting for any of this.

Apart from recklessly flirting with nuclear annihilation, how does the management of the West behave?

Look what they are doing to their own people. It is all about the destruction of the family, of cultural and national identity, perversion and abuse of children, including pedophilia, all of which are declared normal in their life. They are forcing the priests to bless same-sex marriages.

Is this a crazed and absurd assessment of reality? It is one we recognize from the experience of our own lives, if not from the daily news cycle, which does much to trumpet “Our Values” but never pauses to tell us what they are.

This is because “Our Values” are the values of Satan. They are a celebration of every vice, the deliberate ruin of faith, of beauty and are the result of the replacement of virtue with sin. Can Putin’s summary of the sickness which afflicts us be dismissed as insane?

Millions of people in the West realize that they are being led to a spiritual disaster. Frankly, the elite appear to have gone crazy, and it looks like there is no cure for that.

A man hardly noted for his pacifism, Henry Kissinger described the policy of seeking Russian collapse as likely to lead to nuclear catastrophe. He also remarked that the demonization of Putin showed the absence of a policy. The 99 year old former adviser to Nixon and éminence grise of the U.S. National Security State is saying our leaders’ ideas are insane and they have no real plan.

He must be a Russian propagandist.

Share











