Retired Air Force officer: Trump’s Gaza plan has led Israel to push new ‘phase of ethnic cleansing’

(LifeSiteNews) — A retired U.S. Air Force officer has told LifeSiteNews that despite Trump’s “peace deal” signed on October 9, 2025, between Israel and Hamas, the “massive genocide conducted (and pre-planned prior to October 7th) by Israel has been partially accomplished.”

Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski spoke about the consequences of Trump’s so-called “20-point peace plan” for Gaza, as well as the persecution of Christians by the Israeli government.

“This was a deal made by friends of Israel and friends of the administration, forced in place due to Trump’s threats and likely backroom deals with Israel and U.S. and some Arab potential profiteers vis-a-vis Gaza,” Kwiatkowski said.

She added that while “a small suspension in bombing of Gaza” has occurred, the situation has entered “a different phase of ethnic cleansing,” thanks to persistently high death rates in Gaza and the West Bank and a continued lack of aid.

Kwiatkowski’s comments echo those of retired U.S. Army Green Beret Lt. Col. Anthony Aguilar. He recently sat down with LifeSite to discuss his time as a contractor for the now-suspended Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which he described as “the worst destruction and suffering I’ve seen in my entire career.”

“There has not been agreed, by either side, the implementation of a peace plan toward lasting peace,” Aguilar said. “They [the Israeli military] still control 58 percent of Gaza. And that other 42 percent of what’s not controlled directly is rubble. It’s nothing.”

Kwiatkowski is a military veteran of 19 years, having served numerous roles for the National Security Agency and as a Pentagon desk officer.

She is a leading author and commentator against neoconservative foreign policy and a member of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS), a group of former officials from the U.S. Intelligence Community who seek a commonsense approach to foreign and national security policy.

VIPS was founded in 2003 as a response to the Bush administration’s push to invade Iraq and its misuse of national intelligence.

Please see below a full transcript of the interview with Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski:

LifeSite: Gaza whistleblower Lt. Col. Anthony Aguilar has called President Trump’s 20-point peace plan “vague” and that “there has not been agreed to by either side [Hamas and Israel] on the implementation of the 20-point plan and the implementation of a peace plan towards lasting peace.” Do you agree with Lt. Col. Aguilar’s assessment? Do you have anything to add to this analysis?

Lt. Col. Kwiatkowski: I commented at the time, as did many, about the vagueness of the terms (20 points supported by zero explanation, agreement, or appendices, very unlike a normal agreement document put forth by the State Department of Pentagon, which this wasn’t actually). Instead, this was a deal made by friends of Israel and friends of the administration, forced in place due to Trump’s threats and likely backroom deals with Israel and U.S. and some Arab potential profiteers vis-a-vis Gaza.

It showed real insincerity that the public signing of the “agreement” occurred without the major prosecutor of the war/genocide in attendance, and with Netanyahu and his cabinet giving counter directives in Hebrew discounting any truce or increased aid flow to Gaza. What we have seen is a continuation of an Israeli and American make-it-up-as-you-go approach, which has resulted in no ceasefire on the part of the IDF, continued Israeli arbitrary limits to aid types and volumes allowed into Gaza, and a halving of pre-existing Gazan territory by Israel with the imposition of the yellow line — offered in the 20 points as a transitional withdrawal, but seen by Israel as a further permanent division of Gaza and concentration of remaining Gazans.

The massive genocide conducted (and pre-planned prior to October 7th) by Israel has been partially accomplished. The sustained destruction and inability to rebuild (either by Gazans, or interested outside parties to the 20-point plan) is simply a different phase of ethnic cleansing, and death rates for Gazans, and West Bank Palestinians as well, continue under a U.S.-backed artifice of “peace.”

The only success of the 20-point plan is a reduction of some international pressure on Israel as it expands on all sides, and a small suspension in bombing of Gaza, but not enough supplies or shelter to stop the dying there. Journalists and medical personnel are still targeted, and the U.S. administration that sponsors Israel in this endeavor is finding, as all U.S. administrations do, that Israel is often uncooperative despite its dependency on American military aid and top cover. On the other hand, the announcement of a new U.S. military base in Damascus indicates that the Israeli expansion westward, and the U.S. largely replacing the Russian forces in what remains as Syria, means the U.S. administration is likely delighted with the “progress.”

LifeSite: Lt. Col. Aguilar has also mentioned a known fact on the ground in Gaza that no one is safe from bombing, not even places of worship. He specifically mentioned that “churches and mosques have been bombed.”

Focusing on the persecution of Christians and connecting to the Syrian leader Al-Sharaa’s (Jolani’s) visit to the White House last week, President Trump appears to be interested in making deals while not seriously addressing the persecution of Christians. He has called out Nigeria, but not the persecution of Christians and other minorities in the Middle East, particularly in Syria and the Holy Land. Is there a double standard here?

Lt. Col. Kwiatkowski: This is a good question — it seemed strange that he commented on the killings of Nigerian Christians, as this has been going on for years in Nigeria.

Trump was also surprised only a few weeks ago that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church had been constrained and threatened in Ukraine by the Zelensky regime for several years, and Trump has long touted a friendly relationship with Azerbaijan, which has not been friendly to Armenian Christians, and he has said nothing about Israel’s harassment of the Armenian Patriarchate in Jerusalem.

Many observers thought the display of friendship in the White House with Jolani was at best embarrassing, and it seemed hypocritical. Clearly, there is a double standard, but the standard seems to be set by Israel’s interests, which include U.S. cover and defenses in the Middle East, and a larger encirclement strategy for Iran, again something Israel’s government is encouraging. Israel’s leaders have no respect for Christian churches or Christianity, and put them in the same category of Muslims, and hence places of worship qualify as targets.

LifeSite: I also want to mention the Israeli influence in U.S. foreign policy. There are opinions within members of the peace movement, in particular from Col. Douglas MacGregor and Col. Lawrence Wilkinson, saying that Israel controls U.S. foreign policy. As you have previously explained in interviews with Judge Andrew Napolitano, you have witnessed such foreign interference at the time when you were stationed as a desk officer at the Pentagon. Could you relay some of your experiences dealing with Israeli representatives at the Pentagon?

Lt. Col. Kwiatkowski: My observations in the Pentagon are documented here. There are three parts, and the open-door policy one talked about some of this.

Larry Wilkerson has some great stuff on what he saw and how Colin Powell (Secretary of State circa 2002-2003) had mentioned that the Pentagon was Israeli-occupied territory. My personal observation of the Israelis and American Israel-firsters in the place I worked at was that Iran and Iraq desk were led by Israeli loyalists, mostly civilians like David Schenker (who is still a Washington player in Israel policy). At the time, the Iraq War was partly to weaken Iran, and later to serve as a launching pad for a U.S.-Iran war on behalf of Israel, but this did not happen, because the Iraq War of 2003 and subsequent occupation was not completely successful and, of course, the U.S. was not then and is not now capable of prevailing in a war on Iran.

The Office of Special Plans was led and staffed with Israel loyalists, and the conscious lying and leaking of tidbits of unconfirmed intelligence and outright lies in the lead up to the Iraq War in 2003 was the product largely of this office — and in retrospect it speaks to the disrespect for the U.S. law and chain of command, something that many observers have noticed in dealing with pro-Zionists here and in Israel.

What I have observed, even back then, was that the vision for Greater Israel, and the vision of an ethnically-cleansed Zionist state that dominates it neighbors and takes over large swathes of neighboring land (the Greater Israel vision) is something that has been part of Zionist ideology since the beginning, before 1948, and is a strongly shared goal of all Zionists here and in Israel.

So when a set of people with a clear long-term plan work with a variety of administrations and Congresses in this country, their focus is to create an environment where nothing gets in their way, not U.S. political figures or other U.S. priorities.

LifeSite: A friend of mine from church shared with me an article from the Mises Institute titled “On Veterans Day, Remember the Lies That Filled Military Cemeteries.” Do you agree with the author’s assertion that many of the wars waged by America since the Mexican-American War were unjustifiable and conducted under false pretexts?

Lt. Col. Kwiatkowski: Yes, I agree, and as I learn more about the many wars we have fought or engaged in, or interventions, in the 20th century, and even in the late 1800s, not a single one of these was based on anything close to the truth.

Instead, events were leveraged or created (false flags, etc.), and state propaganda drummed up the people’s fear or rage into a war footing, and then, of course, critics of the war and proponents of either nonintervention or peace were labeled as enemies of the state.

This includes, in my opinion, the Civil War as well — as we know, Lincoln imprisoned congressmen and newspaper editors who criticized him at the time. None of the wars in our current century have been required, and all have been created and set up by those who have captured the functional leadership of Washington for reasons of national glory, an idea of gaining wealth and territory (the Spanish-American war fits this well), or, in the modern era, to secure markets and ensure that the world doesn’t flee the dollar as the preferred reserve currency, which allows DC to borrow and print with fewer limitations.

The role of Israel in assisting the U.S. in justifying Middle Eastern wars and interventions is relatively new, but the pattern of lies and false flags is the same.

