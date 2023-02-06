Expert witness disallowed at Red Rose Rescue trial after abortion deemed ‘not relevant’ in case

Walgreens and CVS will begin selling mifepristone — a powerful chemical that kills unborn children in the womb — if pro-life America does not ACT NOW.

Pro-life Americans MUST STOP the widespread sale and distribution of mifepristone by sending a message that only big-box stores will understand: A NATIONAL BOYCOTT OF WALGREENS AND CVS.

Walgreens and CVS are the newest back-door channels for the pro-abortion movement, now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.

Will you act now to STOP abortion drugs from reaching your pharmacy?

Our work in the pro-life movement is FAR from over, especially now that Walgreens and CVS have chosen to push deadly drugs in their stores and in our communities!

SIGN and SEND a message to Walgreens and CVS! This is completely unacceptable!

We must stop abortion from reaching our pharmacies and stop the abortion industry from poisoning our communities — before it’s too late.

These big-box stores respond only to profit. The pro-life movement must enact a national boycott if the abortion industry dares flood our neighborhoods!

SIGN and SEND a strong message to Walgreens and CVS: unless they immediately reverse course, the entire pro-life movement will BOYCOTT their stores!

SIGN NOW and send a clear message!

MORE INFORMATION:

CVS & Walgreens announce plans to dispense abortion pills after Biden FDA loosens restrictions