Expert witness disallowed at Red Rose Rescue trial after abortion deemed ‘not relevant’ in case

LONG ISLAND, New York (LifeSiteNews) — Prosecutors told a Red Rose Rescue pretrial conference that abortion is “not relevant” in the case.
“Killing babies is the ONLY thing relevant in this case,” affirmed Father Fidelis Moscinski, CFR after the hearing. “We have done nothing wrong; it is not a crime to protect the innocent.”
On Saturday, February 4, Fr. Fidelis and three other Red Rose Rescuers had their preliminary hearing/pretrial conference at Nassau County District Court. The charges related to an April 25, 2021 rescue operation at an abortuary in Manhasset, NY.
Fr. Fidelis, Laura Gies, John Hinshaw, and Matthew Connolly appeared before Judge Karen L. Moroney, pleading “Not guilty” to all charges.
For their efforts to defend babies in direct, immediate danger of dismemberment, the abortion-supporting prosecution has charged them with three separate counts of Obstucting Governmental Administration (a second degree misdemeanor); Trespassing (a second degree Class B misdemeanor); and additionally — as of February 4 — a new third charge: a basic “Trespassing Violation.”
This is the second time that the court has imposed a new criminal charge while the defendants have awaited nearly two years for their “speedy trial.”
Jury selection is set for Monday afternoon on February 6 with the trial commencing afterwards.
The prosecutors stated that they have approximately 12 potential witnesses, but hope to call upon only four. The Manhasset abortionist was named as a possible witness but is unlikely to be taken away from his grizzly and lucrative business of murdering babies in order to testify.
The defense attorneys, Elio Forcina and Joseph Soffey, sought to have an expert witness, a medical doctor and former abortionist, appear He would testify to the scientific facts that life begins at conception and ends violently in an abortion homicide.
However, Judge Moroney firmly denied the petition for an expert witness, exclaiming, “This is irrelevant, improper, and not permitted.” She continued to opine that his testimony would be merely “speculative” and that the witness would “add nothing” to the deliberation of the jury.
It is important to note that such medical experts have been able to testify at other Red Rose Rescue trials.
When Forcina objected that this decision to prohibit a credentialed and experienced medical expert from appearing was “chilling and/or stifling to the efforts of a fair defense,” Moroney coldly stated that her command would not do this. “End of story!”
The prosecutors, in response to the defense counsel’s argument, claimed that the court had previously decided that “abortion is not relevant” in this case.
Moroney also granted the prosecution a limited inquiry into Fr. Fidelis being wrongfully convicted for attempting to save precious lives at a White Plains rescue in which he was sentenced to 90 days in jail along with a $500 fine.
Defense counsel argued that this allowance of questioning on past convictions beyond the scope of the present case could prejudice the jury. The judge responded by saying, “Let’s hope it does not… After I instruct the jury… we must trust that they will do their job.”
The trial is expected to begin either late afternoon Monday, February 6, or Tuesday, February 7, depending on how long it takes to pick six jurors and one alternate.
“They want us to ignore abortions,” stated rescuer Laura Gies, “but the government made this case a mandate on abortion when they unjustly arrested us for defending human lives from death.”
Last week in a different court, Fr. Fidelis and Matthew Connolly were spared prison for their refusal to pay fines levied after another Red Rose Rescue.
Please pray for all who are involved in this criminal jury trial. May God’s truth be proclaimed, and may His justice reign on behalf of the defenseless preborn babies.