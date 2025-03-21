Seeking truth is ‘antisemitic’? Zionist pundits attack those with questions about JFK files

To dismiss the historical record as an antisemitic conspiracy theory is an attempt to continue to deprive Americans and the world of the truth about the actions of the state of Israel.

(LifeSiteNews) — The questions raised by the revelation of high-level cooperation of U.S. and Israeli intelligence in the JFK files – and the redaction of any mention of this from previous releases of the files – has been countered with accusations of antisemitism.

Zionist propagandist Ben Shapiro tells his audience that the question of who killed JFK is not relevant, because it happened 60 years ago.

BRO WHATTT. Ben Shapiro’s JFK Files take is wild. pic.twitter.com/1BqfBf841g — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) March 20, 2025

Zionist propaganda routinely invokes historical narratives to screen Israel from any responsibility for its horrific crimes.

In an apparent swipe at former Daily Wire employee Candace Owens, Shapiro complains of “a sort of conspiracy theorizing that’s become incredibly popular” – without explaining why “it’s become increasing popular on the right.”

WATCH: Candace Owens exposes the Israel lobby’s stranglehold on America

If Shapiro had studied recent history he would be aware that most “conspiracy theories” have turned out to be true: the COVID-19 lab leak, the fact that Russia is not losing the war in Ukraine, and that Hunter Biden’s laptop was genuine.

In a reference to widespread speculation that Israeli intelligence operatives played a role in the JFK assassination, a visibly displeased Shapiro attacks people who say, “Let just ask questions … Who really killed JFK?”

Shapiro says “wink wink, nod nod” – suggesting that the idea Israel played a role in JFK’s murder is an antisemitic dog whistle.

“Do you have any evidence of the thing you’re presupposing?” asks Shapiro, who carefully avoids saying anything about Israel and does not answer his own question.

Yet Candace Owens did not craftily insinuate the Israelis were involved. She stated there is only one reason why the powerful Israel lobby in the U.S. is not registered as a foreign agent – as all others are.

“The reason is that JFK got shot.”

Owens states a series of historical facts, showing how JFK and his brother, Robert F. Kennedy Sr., had not only moved to have the Israel lobby labeled as that of a foreign power. JFK had also threatened to cut off U.S. support for Israel over its illegal nuclear weapons program.

Why does this matter so much to Shapiro – whose Daily Wire stable of “conservatives” works tirelessly to label any criticism of Israel as irrational hatred?

The recently released JFK files have revealed that previous releases of confidential documents had censored any mention of Israeli intelligence – such as the fact that the man in charge of CIA counterintelligence was operating a secret “back channel” with Israeli intelligence.

Crucial documents relating to the Israeli nuclear program are redacted to this day.

READ: JFK files expose how US government covered up role of Israeli intelligence in its affairs

Decades of crimes against the US

Israel’s secret nuclear weapons arsenal – which it still refuses to declare today – was developed following seven decades of theft, espionage, and cooperation with European states.

Astonishingly, Arnon Milcham – the Hollywood producer of the films Pretty Woman and Fight Club – confessed to being an Israeli spy and arms dealer in 2013 – telling Robert De Niro that he was happy to arrange the purchase of “illicit nuclear warhead triggers” because “Israel’s my country.”

Jewish-American spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were executed in 1953 for treason, having stolen U.S. nuclear secrets and supplied them to the Soviet Union.

In the years following JFK’s assassination, weapons-grade uranium was stolen by Israel to build up its secret nuclear arsenal – which Kennedy tried to halt.

In the late 1970s, a U.S. National Security report which remained classified for 40 years explained how U.S. officials warned that Israeli agents had stolen weapons-grade plutonium from the United States to arm its undeclared, and therefore rogue, nuclear weapons:

At a meeting in 1976 … the CIA Deputy Director Carl Duckett informed a dozen officials from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission that the agency suspected some of the fissile fuel in Israel’s bombs was weapons-grade uranium stolen under America’s nose from a processing plant in Pennsylvania.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists concluded in 2010 that Israel was the culprit – and not only in one case:

The evidence available for our 2010 Bulletin article persuaded us that Israel did steal uranium from the Apollo, Pennsylvania, plant of the Nuclear Materials and Equipment Corporation (NUMEC).

The same pattern of censoring any direct mention of Israel from the record is seen in the report on the theft of nuclear material by Israel as was evidenced in the JFK files.

As the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists reported in 2014:

In releasing the current batch – the release being largely due to the persistent appeals of researcher Grant Smith – the government has been careful to excise from all the released documents the CIA’s reasons for fingering Israel. Despite this, the documents are significantly revealing.

The report explains the case of the “missing” uranium:

After a 1965 inventory, NUMEC was found to be missing about 100 kilograms of bomb-grade uranium, even after accounting for all processing losses. The close personal and commercial ties to Israel of the plant owners and operators raised suspicions that remained unresolved.

Later investigations found more “missing” weapons-grade uranium:

In fact, although they attracted little attention, NUMEC inventories through 1968 showed even larger unexplained losses.

Israel did it?

Is there any evidence to suggest Israel did this?

“[E]nvironmental samples taken by the CIA in Israel in 1968 contained highly enriched uranium, whose enrichment level was so high it pointed to the Portsmouth, Ohio, uranium enrichment plant as the source.”

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ report called for “transparency,” concluding a decades-long cover-up had taken place. High officials in the U.S. government and its intelligence services had suppressed numerous reports of the Israeli theft of nuclear material from the U.S. to arm an illegal WMD program.

The chiefs of NUMEC – the U.S. government’s Nuclear Materials and Equipment Corporation – had strong connections to Israel:

NUMEC’s owners and executives had extremely close ties to Israel, including to high Israeli intelligence and nuclear officials. Israel had strong motives to obtain the highly enriched uranium before it was producing enough plutonium for weapons.

Some of these ties were to Mossad agents who also handled Jonathan Pollard, another Jewish-American who was jailed in 1985 for passing high level state secrets to Israel whilst working as a U.S. intelligence analyst. He has been described as “one of the most damaging spies in U.S. military history.”

“High-level Israeli intelligence operatives” such as these “visited the NUMEC plant,” the Bulletin’s report continued.

The theft of nuclear material was consistent with the modus operandi of Israeli intelligence:

Israeli intelligence organizations were used to running logistically complicated, risky operations to support nuclear weapons development, and it would have been very much out of character for them to pass up an opportunity like this.

The Bulletin called on the then-president for NUMEC documents to be declassified. When the files were released, the Bulletin published its follow-up – as the files did show strong evidence that Israel had stolen up to 300 kilos of fissile nuclear material from the U.S.

A 2016 report by the American Free Press also concluded that Israel had stolen the material, and these facts had been concealed by a high-level cover-up.

The theft of U.S. nuclear secrets began years before the assassination of President Kennedy. His death canceled U.S. demands for Israel to open its nuclear weapons program to inspection, and the theft of U.S. nuclear material went on with effective U.S. government collusion for years.

With the exception of the defunct Soviet Union, no other nation has spied on the U.S. more than Israel. Hundreds of its agents were rounded up and deported immediately prior to and following the September 11 attacks in 2001.

I’m going to spoil the big “surprise” which will likely never see the light of day anyway, and or be redacted in the JFK files because of “National Security”. Here goes… JFK was threatening the first Prime Minister of Israel, David Ben-Gurion because Kennedy did not want… pic.twitter.com/zBGsmGODBp — The Patriot Voice (@TPV_John) March 18, 2025

Facts and Ben Shapiro’s feelings

Is this evidence enough for Ben Shapiro – that it is fair to suspect Israel of committing outrageous crimes in the U.S.? Officials at the highest level of the U.S. government have conspired against the American public in keeping some of its most heinous acts a secret.

Shapiro is seeking to frame reasonable questions as the product of irrational hate-fueled “conspiracy theories.”

This has long been the technique of the Anti Defamation League, whose 2003 report bracketed the JFK assassination with the example of “antisemitic” suggestions that “Israel was behind the 9/11 attacks.”

“Books focusing on 9/11 conspiracy theories continue to be published,” the report said, before claiming, “In fact, these books are part of a conspiracy theory industry that rivals that of the John F. Kennedy assassination.”

The ADL sees no reason to suspect high level Israeli subversive and criminal action in the United States, despite the well documented history of it doing so, adding “Anti-Semitic conspiracy theorists have gone beyond just alleging that Israel was behind the 9/11 attacks. They have focused on Israel as an evil force ready to destroy anyone who gets in the way of its interests.”

Against Shapiro’s dismissal of historical events, the ADL refers to a document from a century ago to dismiss evidenced examples of the actions of Israeli intelligence: “In their conspiracy theories, the Mossad is akin to the fabricated Elders of Zion, a secret, powerful group that carries out illicit, deceitful action to gain power.”

Israel – number one for assassinations

In its short history, Israel’s intelligence services have carried out more assassinations than any other state in the last 70 years.

This fact is documented in Ronen Bergman’s book Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations.

The title of the book shows how this “often pre-emptive” measure of “self-defense” is inspired by the Jewish religion.

“The Talmud says: ‘If someone comes to kill you, rise up and kill him first.’ This instinct to take every measure, even the most aggressive, to defend the Jewish people is hardwired into Israel’s DNA,” says Bergman, who is known as Israel’s foremost investigative journalist.

The book was praised by former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo for its unparalleled accuracy.

Documenting the “largest targeted assassination program in history,” the book draws on testimony from a range of former Israeli leaders – whose close ties to terrorism have been a hallmark of Israeli leadership since the proclamation of its state in 1948.

Founding Prime Minister Menachim Begin was the leader of a terror group, and his memoir suggests the notorious bombing of the King David Hotel – killing 91 people and injuring 45 – his Irgun carried out was done in part to destroy evidence that Israel’s first president, David Ben-Gurion, was also involved in terrorism.

Ben-Gurion’s transformation “From ‘Virtuous Boy’ to Murderous Fanatic” is documented here, and includes the fact that he was born David Gruen in Poland. This was a common Zionist tactic to provide some tenuous historical connection between European Zionists and the Holy Land:

Changing names to a Hebrew equivalent was a standard practice among the European settlers for decades to come. Ethnically they had no connection with Palestine: mostly they were Poles or Russians whose forebears had converted at some time in the past. Even physically they were clearly not of any Middle Eastern ancestral origin, but the name change concealed their origins and made them appear to belong to the region and its history. David Gruen took his name from Yusif Ben-Gurion, described as a “statesman” of the first century A.D.

Ben-Gurion resigned rather than answer JFK’s 1963 ultimatum – to open his nuclear weapons program to inspection or risk the end of U.S. support for Israel. This was seen by the Israelis as an attack on their revered first president.

Oswald’s assassin shot him ‘for the Jewish people’

Incidentally, the man known as “Jack Ruby” – who shot and killed Lee Harvey Oswald, was born Jacob Leon Rubenstein.

Why did he kill the man who many believe – as Oswald said himself – was only “a patsy”? As the Tablet reported in 2018:

Often overlooked or unmentioned in the motives assigned to Ruby as to why he murdered Oswald was that Ruby saw himself as a protector of his fellow Jews. When Rabbi Silverman visited Ruby in prison, Ruby told him it wasn’t just patriotism that motivated him: “I did it for the Jewish people,” he told the rabbi.

The rabbi was Hillel Silverman, who told CBS News’ Steve North, “I visited him the next day in jail, and I said, ‘Why, Jack, why?’ He said, ‘I did it for the American people.’”

North, reported in the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in 2013, said, “I interrupted Silverman, pointing out that other reports had Ruby saying he did it ‘to show that Jews had guts.’ The rabbi sighed.”

Silverman then did not admit he had lied but sought sympathy for doing so.

“Yes, he mentioned that,” Silverman said. “But I don’t like to mention it. I think he said, ‘I did it for the Jewish people.’ But I’ve tried to wipe that statement from my mind.”

Ruby, initially receiving a death sentence, explained this motivation during a bizarre visit with the Warren Commission in his prison cell.

These facts are not known by the American public, but they are very likely well known by people like Ben Shapiro and the ADL – which was founded to whitewash the reputation of the Jewish child rapist and murderer Leo Frank and accuse those who brought him to justice of antisemitism.

The charge of “antisemitism” is commonly used in this way to defend the guilty from the victims of their crimes. This is a pattern established by the ADL and continued by Ben Shapiro, who used to claim that facts do not care about your feelings.

The Zionist lobby has very strong feelings about any facts which reveal the criminal actions of Israel and its diaspora of agents – especially concerning their long history of crimes against the American people.

It is breathtaking to see Shapiro dismiss the context from the reasonable suspicion that Israeli intelligence had a hand in the assassination of JFK. The motive was there, as were the means. To dismiss the historical record as an antisemitic conspiracy theory is an attempt to continue to deprive Americans and the world of the truth about the actions of the state of Israel.

Share











