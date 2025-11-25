Sisters of Charity fires pro-abortion activist who ran medical facility for homeless after backlash

New Executive Director Kait McNeeley’s LinkedIn listed work for Abortion Forward and Preterm until the profile was suddenly altered soon after Catholics alerted Church authorities.

UPDATE: In a Tuesday morning email to the Lepanto Institute, the president of the Sisters of Charity announced that Kait McNeeley was fired from her position as executive director of Joseph and Mary’s Home.

This morning, we published an article about a charity in Ohio, run by the Sisters of Charity. I reached out to them yesterday, alerting them to the coming article and asked two questions, which were not answered. Just now, I received the following email: pic.twitter.com/Jrzd2eqkmn — Lepanto Institute (@LepantoInst) November 25, 2025

(Lepanto Institute) — Over the weekend, the Lepanto Institute received a tip that the Joseph and Mary’s Home, a project of the Sisters of Charity Health System, hired an “abortion rights” activist to be the new executive director of the organization.

The person who submitted the tip also emailed the Sisters of Charity, Marisa Rohn (the interim executive director for the Joseph and Mary’s Home), and the Diocese of Cleveland in the hopes that the Joseph and Mary’s Home would reverse course on Kait McNeeley’s hiring.

Within 24 hours of this email being submitted, McNeeley’s LinkedIn profile was altered in such a way that her history of working for and supporting abortion and LGBT ideologies was scrubbed.

We wrote to the Joseph and Mary’s Home declaring our intention to write on this situation and asked the following questions:

Were you aware of McNeeley’s firm support for abortion and LGBT ideologies prior to hiring her? (And if not, why not?) Now that you are fully aware of this, will you proceed in hiring McNeeley, or will you rescind the offer and continue to seek a qualified executive director?

We have not received a response by our deadline.

On November 17, 2025, the Sisters of Charity Health System announced Kait McNeeley as the new executive director for the Joseph and Mary’s Home. Founded in 2000 by the Sisters of Charity, the home bills itself as “the only homeless service provider in Northeast Ohio exclusively focused on medical respite care.”

The announcement mentioned several aspects of McNeeley’s professional background – deputy director of the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless, executive director at The Metanoia Project, and property manager at EDEN, Inc. – but conveniently omitted that from September 2023 until present, she was a “Patients to Advocate Fellow” for an organization called “Abortion Forward,” or that from December 2023 until present she volunteered as a “clinic escort” for Preterm, which is an abortion-performing facility.

McNeeley’s LinkedIn profile (until the morning of November 24, 2025) declared her expertise in “Housing & Reproductive Justice,” listing both Abortion Forward and Preterm in her work history.

On April 2, 2021, Abortion Forward posted an advertisement for its Patients to Advocates (P2A) program, indicating that it is a “paid, year-long leadership development program” for women who have had an abortion and are looking to become advocates for abortion. Identified at the end of the ad is an indication that Preterm is a participant in the P2A program.

And just to be clear, Preterm is an abortion facility.

Additionally, McNeeley’s LinkedIn profile activities include support for abortion and LGBT ideologies – including as head of Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless.

The following screenshots are no longer available, since McNeeley scrubbed them, but they do prove her disposition. While not exhaustive, these screenshots give solid evidence to her commitment to ideologies diametrically opposed to Catholic moral teaching.

In 2024, McNeeley “supported” Abortion Forward’s post announcing its name change from “Pro-Choice Ohio,” while declaring it’s fight to maintain access to abortion.

In September of 2025, McNeeley liked a post celebrating Melissa Hortman for her advocacy for abortion.

In addition to her pro-abortion work, McNeeley is staunchly pro-LGBT, and even maintained advocacy through her leadership at the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless.

Within the last month, McNeeley liked or supported various pro-LGBT statements, such as the following.

Four months ago, she supported a statement that “conversion therapy” was “harmful.”

Seven months ago, while deputy director of the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless, she “supported” a statement from the coalition celebrating “Trans Day of Visibility.”

A year ago, McNeeley “loved” a post from the coalition calling upon followers to “Join the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland” at their “health” event, which specifically indicated “access to gender affirming care” as one of its provisions.

Just before June of 2024, McNeeley “supported” a statement celebrating “Pride Month,” calling for greater support for “affirming and culturally competent care.”

Around the same time, McNeeley “supported” a statement from the coalition calling for donations to the “Future is Queer Fund.”

Again, these screenshots are just a few of the many instances of support for abortion and LGBT ideologies indicated by Kait McNeeley online. She is not someone that should ever be considered for a leadership position in a Catholic organization, much less one run by religious sisters.

We gave Joseph and Mary’s Home plenty of time to respond to our request for comment, and they chose silence, instead. We encourage faithful Catholics to contact Joseph and Mary’s Home to voice your great concern for elevating someone so deeply involved in pro-abortion and pro-LGBT advocacy to a leadership role in an organization named after the Holy Family. We also encourage you to reach out to the Sisters of Charity and the Diocese of Cleveland. Contact info for each is below:

Sisters of Charity Health System

Phone: 216-696-2204

Email: [email protected]

Joseph and Mary’s Home

Phone: 216-685-1551

Email: [email protected]

Diocese of Cleveland

Sr. Ingberta Tarimo, Delegate for Religious

Phone: 216-696-6525 x2920

Email: [email protected]

Vincent Gardiner, Chancellor

Phone: (216) 696-6525 x2070

Email: [email protected]

This article has been updated.

