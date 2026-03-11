Some ‘pro-life’ groups are endorsing Republicans who vote to fund abortion

WASHINGTON, D.C.(LifeSiteNews) – The number of total abortions completed has actually climbed higher in the since the Dobbs decision than in the months before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as LifeSite has reported previously.

The abortion industry manages to keep those numbers high using a complex web of complicit Republicans and disingenuous nonprofits who provide political cover for politicians who vote to provide funding for abortions. The result is that the Republican majority in the House and Senate continues to fund abortions across the country, even since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, federal taxpayer dollars allow Medicaid funded abortions in twenty states. According to the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, nine of those twenty states and the District of Columbia “do not restrict abortion on the basis of gestational duration.” In other words, nine of the twenty states that allow federal funds to cover abortions allow abortions to be performed up until the moment before birth.

Slowly moving toward a Culture of Life

Just last month, the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced it will no longer offer elective abortions as it had during the Biden Administration. As LifeSite and Military.com reported, the VA ended abortion “services” in compliance with the new legal guidance from the Trump Administration on January 28th of this year. The abortions performed prior to that announcement could not have been performed without the help of Republican elected officials in Congress who voted to fund them.

The Republicans who enable the bi-partisan funding of abortion in the federal budget largely claim to be pro-life. The self-proclaimed pro-life legislators are able to make that claim based primarily on the endorsements they receive from a group of nonprofit groups who have a reputation for being pro life. Those groups raise millions of dollars annually from pro-life donors. These well known pro-life non-profits include National Right to Life, Susan B. Anthony List, among others.

Recently, the Trump administration quietly restored tens of millions of Title X funding to Planned Parenthood, drawing the ire of many pro-life Americans. The pro-life establishment in D.C. has not reacted forcefully. The reality uncovered by this deadly development is that Republicans regularly vote to appropriate funding for abortions and Planned Parenthood in the form of Continuing Resolutions. As LifeSite has previously reported, a large number of Republicans voted in 2019 to fund provisions that continue “taxpayer funding of abortion through Obamacare insurance plans.”

In the wake of the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade, the left has tacitly admitted that Medicaid funding and funding for Planned Parenthood is one of their key sources of funding abortions and abortion inducing drugs. They’ve proven that Planned Parenthood is vital to abortion with their responses in lawsuits in states like Alaska, Maine, Wisconsin, Oregon, and South Carolina, as well as at the federal level.

While the Hyde Amendment is often cited as a backstop against federal funding being directed toward abortions, it is obvious that the law does not prevent the fungibility of funding from entirely ending the funding of abortion.

In December 2019, Congress passed what was deceptively titled the “National Law Enforcement Museum Commemorative Coin Act.” Despite the name, the bill was not about commemorative coins. It was a domestic spending package, commonly referred to as a minibus bill. Buried inside it were funding provisions for Medicaid and Obamacare.

On December 19, 2019, Senator Lindsey Graham voted yes. Graham, who is not known to be a staunch conservative, was not the only yes vote. He was not alone. Seventy-nine Republicans in the House and twenty-four other U.S. senators voted to fund abortion along with Sen. Graham.

The usual Republican suspects who voted along with Sen. Graham included Sen. Collins (ME), Mitch McConnell (KY), and Sen. Murkowski (R, AK).

Notably, however, many more Republican Senators from more conservative states also voted to send funding to Medicaid and Obamacare funded abortions. The list includes Republicans from states like Mississippi, West Virginia, South Dakota, and Kansas. They include Sen. Capito (R, WV), Sen. Grassley (R, IA), Sen. Blunt (R, MO), Sens. Cramer and Hoeven (R, ND), Sens. Wicker and Hyde-Smith (R, MS), Sen. Moran (R, KS), Sens. Rounds and Thune (R, SD), Sen. Tillis (R, NC), and Sen. Young (R, IN).

That vote funded Medicaid, thereby providing taxpayer abortions in 19 states, including late-term abortions, in nine of them, according to the liberal Guttmacher Institute.

This pattern stretches back years. Yet most conservative voters have never heard about it.

READ: Lindsey Graham cares more about serving Israeli interests than those of America

The role of ‘pro-life’ conservative organizations in the cover-up

Despite their votes to fund abortion, America’s most prominent pro-life and conservative advocacy groups, like Susan B. Anthony and National Right To Life Committee, continue to support these Republicans who vote to fund abortion.

Organizations that claim to fight abortion routinely endorse and give top grades to lawmakers who have voted to fund Medicaid, and by extension, abortion.

Their scoring systems are built to reward rhetoric, floor speeches, and selective amendment votes while ignoring final funding outcomes.

A lawmaker can vote for a symbolic pro-life amendment, then vote to fund abortion through Medicaid, and still receive an A or A+ rating.

How legislators who fund abortion get A+ pro-life ratings

There are forty-seven “Republicans” Heritage says voted for expanded Medicaid abortions funding. SBA List gives them all a grade of A or A+. The irony is that SBA List itself admits that federal funds go to fund abortions. Despite this, Susan B. Anthony continues to tout legislators like Lindsey Graham as their top pro-life leaders.

Many Republican legislators like Lindsey Graham continue to openly support abortion up until 15 weeks. Washington, D.C. groups, in an effort to gain access to those legislators, give A+ scores to those senior legislators.

LifeSiteNews reached out to SBL List and the National Right to Life Committee but has not received responses.

