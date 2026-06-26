SSPX profession of faith strengthens criticisms of Vatican II but raises new questions

(LifeSiteNews) — Exactly a week before the controversial episcopal consecrations set to take place in Écône, Switzerland, on July 1, the SSPX has published an Open Letter to Leo XIV and his cardinals, accompanying a 154-point “Profession of Catholic Faith.”

“On the eve of the Consistory at the end of this month,” the Open Letter states, “and just days before the episcopal consecrations scheduled for 1 July in Écône, it seems to us that the time has come for the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X to make a full profession of Catholic Faith, which we wish to place in the hands of Your Holiness and each one of the Cardinals.”

The Open Letter was signed by Don Davide Pagliarani, superior general of the SSPX, as well as Bishops Alfonso de Galarreta and Bernard Fellay, and Fathers Christian Bouchacourt and Franz Schmidberger. It rejects the idea that the SSPX must “indicate the path to follow,” and instead states its role as guarding and transmitting “the two-thousand-year Tradition of the Church.”

“It is in the name of this same Tradition, and in its sole light,” the Open Letter continues, “that we formulate today this profession of Catholic Faith in response to the chief errors and gravest dangers of our time.”

READ: SSPX issues 154-point profession of faith to Pope Leo, cardinals ahead of consecrations

The profession itself is the second document of its kind published by the SSPX since the announcement of consecrations in February this year. The first was published in May, immediately after Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández issued a Vatican warning that the consecrations would constitute a “schismatic act” and a “grave offence against God.” Styled a “declaration” rather than a profession, the earlier document addressed fewer points and in less detail.

The 154 points in the present document range across various areas of Catholic doctrine disputed today, and are accompanied by 127 footnotes to various Scriptural and magisterial authorities.

Along with a preamble and conclusion, the points are grouped into 17 sections. Some of the topics deal with hot-button issues of the post-conciliar period – such as “The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, the Holy Eucharist, and the Catholic Liturgy” or “The Social Kingship of Christ and Christian Civilization.” Others deal with equally important, if less popular issues, such as “Divine Revelation, the Faith, and Tradition” or “The Catholic Church, Mystical Body of Christ and Sole Ark of Salvation.”

The points weave together texts and authorities familiar to any student of the post-conciliar crisis, including the Anti-Modernist Oath, the Decrees of the Councils of Florence, Trent, and Vatican I, Pope St. Pius X’s encyclical Pascendi Dominici Gregis – as well as such post-Vatican II texts as the Short Critical Study of the New Order of Mass (“The Ottaviani Intervention”) or Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre’s 1974 “Declaration.”

The wide range covered makes this document one of the most comprehensive summaries of the Catholic faith of its kind since Vatican II, addressing almost every issue that has been subject to controversy over the past few decades.

For example, the profession affirms the titles of Our Lady as “Co-Redemptrix” and “Mediatrix of All Graces” – which the SSPX has defended since the Vatican document Mater Populi Fidelis in November 2025:

50. […] the traditional teaching of Popes and theologians, rightly calls her, by reason of this Compassion, “Co-redemptrix,” and consequently “Universal Mediatrix.”

It states the Church’s doctrine on the nature of marriage and the impossibility of admitting those in “irregular unions” to Holy Communion – the certainty of which were attacked in Amoris Laetitia:

92: I profess that adulterous unions, unions contrary to nature, and all public situations contrary to the divine law cannot be presented as imperfect goods, gifts of God, positive steps, or realities which may be blessed as such. Such a misleading presentation gravely distorts the principles of Christian morality, and harms the sacred institution of marriage and the good of families. 93: I therefore reject as contrary to the Faith and to the constant discipline of the Church the claim to admit to the sacraments, and most especially to the reception of the Most Holy Eucharist, those who publicly persist in such states without renouncing their disorder. True mercy calls the sinner to conversion; it does not ratify sin under the pretext of pastoral accompaniment or discernment of particular situations.

It states the following about ecumenical dialogue:

22. I reject the diminished professions of trinitarian faith which, under pretext of religious unity or ecumenical prudence, deliberately pass over in silence what God has revealed about Himself. It does not suffice to say with the Jews and Muslims that God is one; it does not suffice to acknowledge with the Arians that the Son is of the same nature as the Father; nor does it suffice to confess with the schismatic Greeks that the Holy Ghost proceeds from the Father while passing over in silence the Filioque.

It speaks plainly about the status of non-Catholic religions:

62. [False religions] taken as such, and insofar as they mingle error with their worship, are the work of the devil and cannot be acceptable to God.

It speaks with equal plainness about the status of the Old Covenant and post-Christian Judaism:

64. I finally profess that the Old Covenant has been fulfilled, surpassed, and rendered obsolete by the New Covenant, which is the fulfilment of the promise made to Abraham, in Christ and in His Church. The figures of the old Law have found their realization and their cessation in the Sacrifice of the true Lamb, Mediator of the New Covenant and Priest forever according to the order of Melchisedech. By the eternal Will of God, the true descendant of Abraham is Christ, together with those who belong to Him in His Mystical Body, which is the Church.

The Profession of Catholic Faith roots the crisis in the Church firmly in the Second Vatican Council and its fruits:

145. I acknowledge in particular that modern errors represent a dreadful threat to the whole of the Catholic order, and that their penetration into the life of the Church, under the influence of the Second Vatican Council and the post-conciliar reforms, has provoked a crisis of exceptional gravity: agnosticism attacks the knowledge of God; naturalism attacks the necessity of grace; subjectivism attacks the supernatural motive of faith; relativism attacks the immutability of dogma; situation ethics attacks the divine law; liberalism attacks the Social Kingship of Christ; false ecumenism attacks the uniqueness of the Church; collegiality and synodality attack the divine constitution of the Church in her hierarchy; liturgical anthropocentrism attacks the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.

It proclaims the rights of Christ as King over all societies, including civil society:

97. I profess that civil societies, like persons, have the duty to acknowledge and honour this one and only true God, Who is Jesus Christ, the Word Incarnate, the second Person of the Holy Trinity, and to render Him the worship due to Him, in the true religion revealed and instituted by Him.

99. I thus reject modern laicism, which claims to organize society as if God did not exist. The public refusal to recognize God as sovereign Lord is not neutrality, but a social injustice towards the Creator and a profound cause of disorder among peoples. Indeed, a society which refuses God the honour due to Him progressively destroys the foundations of its own justice: it severs human law from its eternal source and delivers peoples to the shifting wills of fallen man.

It also rejects the false right of religious freedom, repeatedly and insistently condemned by popes prior to Vatican II – and yet affirmed at the latter:

103. I therefore reject political and religious liberalism: not only that which claims for error the same rights as for truth, and for false forms of worship the same official and public recognition as for the true; but also that which, in the name of human dignity and a false religious freedom, attributes to everyone the right to act publicly according to his conscience without being hindered by civil authority, even when that conscience is erroneous and opposed to the common good or to the true religion.

It very clearly rejects the idea of doctrinal rupture, attributed to the workings of the Holy Ghost:

72. I therefore reject every claim to invoke the Holy Ghost in order to justify doctrinal adaptations that break with Tradition, moral reversals, or synodal procedures by which what the Church has received from God is put in question. The Spirit of truth cannot today inspire the contrary of what He inspired yesterday.

It also rejects attempts to relativize this post-conciliar crisis, or reduce it to sensibilities and preferences:

146. The current crisis therefore cannot be reduced to a mere conflict of sensibilities, liturgical preferences, or pastoral options. It touches upon the very foundations of faith and morals, of the priesthood and worship, of the Church and the Kingship of Christ.

These are just a few examples of the very wide range which the document covers – restating Catholic truth on matters of Biblical inspiration, the nature of revelation, and the motives of credibility, Christology, and so on.

However, while the profession is a very welcome and needed intervention, some of its statements give rise to unanswered questions.

Comments on liturgical rites

The section on the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass offers a clear restatement of the essential points of Catholic doctrine, as well as the problems of the Vatican II liturgical reforms. But in so doing, it also appears to assert as fact that which Catholic doctrine excludes as impossible.

The Council of Trent anathematizes the idea that “the ceremonies, vestments, and external signs that the Catholic Church uses in the celebration of Masses” could be “incentives to impiety rather than works of impiety.”

Pope Pius VI condemned the proposition that the Church “could establish a discipline not merely useless and insupportable for the Christian spirit, but even dangerous, harmful, and conducive to superstition and to materialism.”

Pope Gregory XVI states that the Church cannot institute anything that “would turn to the detriment of the soul’s salvation, to the contempt and harm of a sacrament instituted by Christ.” He also rejected the idea that the Church’s discipline could contain “many things which are not useless but which are against the safety of the Catholic religion.”

Pope Pius XII taught that the Church “is spotless in the Sacraments by which she gives birth to and nourishes her children; in the faith which she has always preserved inviolate; in her sacred laws imposed on all.”

Sometimes these definitions – some of which appear to have been proposed infallibly – are presented as referring only to the traditional rites in force at the time. This appears to be contrary both to the sense of the words, and to the interpretation of theologians, who treat the doctrine conveyed as a very standard point in theological works on the Church. As an example, Cardinal Louis Billot summarized the matter by stating that the Church cannot “institute a discipline which would be in any way opposed to the rule of faith or to evangelical holiness” – and he is far from the only such example.

And yet, in spite of this, the profession refers to the Novus Ordo missal in ways that appear to contradict the above teaching. For example, n. 123 admirably states the pedagogic role of the liturgy:

123. Because it is the privileged expression of faith, the liturgy is also the permanent school in which the Christian soul is formed. Through its orientation, its silence, its gestures, its canon, its sacred language, its spirit of adoration, and its theocentric structure, the liturgy nourishes faith and exercises a profound influence upon souls. Through it, peoples learn to think according to God, to judge according to eternity, to love what is holy, to despise what is transient, and to order their entire life to the Sacrifice of Christ. It also shapes morals and inspires the arts, institutions, feasts, and customs of the Christian people. […]

And yet it immediately adds:

[…] This is why, when divine worship becomes prosaic, hollow, equivocal, profane, or anthropocentric, it weakens the very understanding of the Faith.

If this is taken to mean the lacklustre, careless, or hypocritical administration of the traditional rites of the Church, then it can be granted, as the problem there is placed on the side of men; but the magisterial teaching above excludes the possibility of this problem being on the side of the Church – as it would be if she established a rite as described.

In the next paragraph, the profession describes the traditional Roman rite as expressing Catholic doctrine with “incomparable clarity”:

124. I profess that the traditional Roman Mass, celebrated according to the rite in use before the reform of the Novus Ordo Missae, expresses with incomparable clarity the Catholic doctrine of Sacrifice, the priesthood, and the Real Presence. […]

However, it then attributes to the Novus Ordo rite faults which the authorities above appear to exclude:

[…] But I observe with sorrow that the contemporary liturgical reforms have departed considerably from the traditional liturgy, on the whole as in its details: in so doing, they have obscured the sacrificial and propitiatory character of the Mass, fostered a democratic conception of worship, brought Catholic liturgical expression closer to Protestant conceptions, and thereby contributed preponderantly to the loss of the sense of the sacred, the corruption of the Christian spirit, the decline of vocations, and the general weakening of the Faith.

It draws the logical conclusion from this in the following point:

125. I therefore reject every liturgical reform or usage which, through omission, doctrinal ambiguity, or practical orientation, favours heresy, weakens faith, departs from the Catholic doctrine of the Mass as formulated at the Council of Trent, or turns the faithful away from the adoration due to God. The public worship of the Church must express the Catholic Faith without equivocation.

But as already stated, the teaching of the Church excludes the possibility of her establishing a rite which is subject to the flaws attributed to the Novus Ordo in these paragraphs.

Indeed, this problem appears to have been noticed by Abp. Lefebvre and persons within the SSPX, who have drawn the only possible conclusion that respects both the doctrine discussed, and the facts of their analysis – that these new rites do not come from the Church.

For example, in 1979, before the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Lefebvre explicitly disclaimed attributing the Novus Ordo Missae to Paul VI. In 1981, he attributed it to “the Roman Curia” rather than Paul VI or the Church. In 1980, he stated that “[t]hese novelties do not come from the Holy Ghost, nor from His Church.”

A similar line was adopted in the SSPX’s official study, The Problem of the Liturgical Reform, and, in a different context, seems to have been expressed by the seminary professor and popular SSPX author Father Alvaro Calderon The former SSPX priest Don Mauro Tranquillo expressed the same idea about the Novus Ordo Mass.

We can also note that the SSPX stalwart Father François Laisney argued that the Novus Ordo Missae did not engage the Church’s infallibility because it was never properly promulgated. However, the nature of Laisney’s argument means that it can only “save” the rite of Mass, and not the other rites associated with it. Further, all things being equal, the mere toleration of such a rite over the intervening 57 years would have granted it the status of custom, and thus the force of law, which raises similar problems – and thus is no solution.

In any case, the absence of such caveats offered by Lefebvre and others necessarily means that the profession is implying that the Church is responsible for the Novus Ordo liturgical reforms – and, given the profession’s criticism of these reforms, this entails contradicting the magisterial teachings already mentioned.

As mentioned above, this matter of the Church’s universal disciplines is a standard point in works of ecclesiology, where it is usually treated under the topic of the “secondary object of infallibility.” This term refers to those “truths which are required necessarily in order to guard the whole deposit of revelation.”

We cannot help but note that the profession avoids dealing with another contemporary difficulty related to the secondary object of infallibility, namely the canonization of saints.

Opposition between the magisterium of yesterday and today?

At another point, the Profession of Catholic Faith states a proposition which is true in itself, but seems ambiguous in its intended meaning:

82. This is why the present Magisterium cannot substantially contradict the prior Magisterium. The living Magisterium is not current preaching set in opposition to past preaching; it is the continual and uninterrupted preaching of the same truth of Faith with the same meaning throughout the centuries. […] 84. I therefore reject the notion of a new Magisterium, which would claim the authority of the present day to impose doctrines opposed or foreign to what is constant Tradition. I likewise reject the artificial opposition between the Magisterium of yesterday and that of today, as if the sole living Magisterium of the Bride of Christ were that of the present, and could, under pretext of better adapting it, renounce what the Church has always taught, believed, and condemned since the time of the Apostles.

It is correct to state that the magisterium cannot substantially contradict itself, and to reject an “artificial opposition between the Magisterium of yesterday and that of today.” For example, the “Old Catholics” who rejected the definition of papal infallibility in the 19th century fell into error by opposing the magisterium of Vatican I with that of earlier ages. The opposition they posited was indeed artificial, in that no such opposition existed.

But this does not appear to be what the profession means – because the SSPX does posit both a substantial contradiction and opposition between “the Magisterium of yesterday” and that which is taught today by the Vatican. The purpose of an exercise like this profession is precisely to demonstrate that contradiction.

The solution adopted appears to be in distinguishing between “the present magisterium” and “current preaching.” Under this solution, what is and is not magisterial is determined by its continuity with “the continual and uninterrupted preaching of the same truth of Faith with the same meaning throughout the centuries.” Without this continuity, it is merely “current preaching.”

However, if anything might appear to be an “artificial opposition,” it would be this.

Father Pietro Parente (consecrated bishop in 1955 and made a cardinal in 1967) defines the magisterium in his 1951 text as follows:

The power conferred by Christ upon His Church and strengthened with the charism of infallibility, by which the teaching Church (Ecclesia docens) is constituted as the unique depository and authentic interpreter of divine revelation to be proposed authoritatively to men as the object of faith for their eternal salvation. […] The means, therefore, established by Christ, for the propagation of his teaching is not writing, but oral preaching, living magisterium, to which he assures his personal assistance to the end of the world. [Emphasis added]

Van Noort adds:

The proximate rule of faith, from which the faithful, one and all, are bound to accept their faith and in accordance with which they are to regulate it, is the preaching of the ecclesiastical magisterium. […]

2. The Church’s preaching is a rule of faith which is nicely accommodated to people’s needs. For (a) it is an easy rule, one that can be observed by all alike, even the uneducated and unlettered. What could be easier than to give ear to a magisterium that is always at hand and always preaching? (b) It is a safe rule, for the Church’s teaching office is infallible in safeguarding and presenting Christ’s doctrine, (c) It is a living rule, in accordance with which it is possible in any age to explain the meaning of doctrines and to put an end to controversies.

While one might wish to say that the modern errors are not magisterial, due to their discontinuity with the prior magisterium, it is precisely the Church’s “current preaching” which is guaranteed by the assistance of the Holy Ghost to be in keeping with the magisterium’s “continual and uninterrupted preaching.” This continuity is a fruit of His assistance, rather than a condition for it.

Further, as Van Noort states, the exercise of the magisterium in the “current preaching” of the Church is the proximate rule of faith for Catholics; which is to say, this preaching is the measure of all other doctrinal claims. It cannot therefore be measured by another rule, without replacing the magisterium as the proximate rule of faith. But, according to Cdl. Billot, “the rejection of the rule of the ecclesiastical magisterium” – and its replacement with something else as the proximate rule of faith “is of the notion of heresy.” Such a replacement is impossible for one who wishes to remain a Catholic – and this impossibility does indeed seem to be why the profession seeks to cast the various errors and novelties as non-magisterial.

The only possible “exception” to this impossibility (of measuring the preaching of the Church against another rule) is the application of the law of contradiction. When a Catholic is confronted by a contradiction between what apparently emanates from the “current magisterium” and that which he has already received, he is unable to assent to both, and bound to assent to the prior teaching. Under such circumstances, St. Robert Bellarmine says (following St. Paul in the Epistle to the Galatians), even laymen “should anathematise those who teach new doctrines that are contrary to what has been preached before.” The instruction is not to continue respectfully recognizing those preaching a new “gospel,” while resisting their errors. Such an idea was refuted by St. Robert elsewhere in the following terms:

[T]he argument goes like this: the Pontiff is the shepherd and teacher of the whole Church; therefore, the whole Church is bound to hear him and to follow him; therefore, if he errs, the whole Church will err. They will respond that the Church must hear him, if he teaches rightly, otherwise God should be listened to more than men. But I object to that; for, who will judge whether the Pontiff is teaching correctly or not? For it is not the part of the sheep to judge whether the shepherd errs or not, especially in matters truly doubtful. And Christian sheep do not have another major judge or teacher to whom they can appeal. For, as we showed above in book 2, chapters 13 and 14, from the whole Church one can appeal to the Pontiff, but there is no appeal from him. Necessarily, therefore, the whole Church will err, if the Pontiff errs.

On the contrary, the impossibility of contradiction between the prior and contemporary magisterium requires Catholics to “conclude that, in reality, there is no exercise of Authority, or even that Authority no longer exists” in those responsible for teaching that which contradicts the Church’s prior teaching.

In such a scenario, one is not actually adopting a new rule and using it to measure the current teaching of the magisterium; one is using the true rule to reveal that the given contradiction does not proceed from the magisterium at all – or that the person responsible does not even possess this power.

Whether the magisterium is being exercised will be evident from the context: for example, an interview on an airplane does not necessarily constitute an exercise of the Church’s teaching authority; the use of certain language, or the inclusion of a document in the Acta Apostolicae Sedis does. The difficulty for the profession is that it is setting itself against that which would constitute an exercise of the magisterium if the power of magisterium were possessed by those responsible for the errors.

The necessary conclusion – for those who wish to maintain the criticisms raised in the profession – is that those responsible do not possess the power of magisterium; they are deprived of authority.

Difficulties with harmonizing statements

The SSPX’s Profession of Catholic Faith also contains certain statements which are challenging to reconcile with each other.

For instance, it treats the “four marks” of the Church in the following terms:

55. I profess that the Church is One, Holy, Catholic, and Apostolic. She is One in her Faith, her worship, her government, and her end. She is Holy by her Founder, by her doctrine, by her sacraments, and by the saints whom she ceaselessly brings forth. She is Catholic because, sent to all peoples and established throughout the whole world, she is everywhere fitted to procure the salvation of men of every condition. She is Apostolic because she remains founded upon the Apostles, preserves their doctrine, and continues their mission, governed by their successors.

While this accurately explains each of the properties in question, it is difficult to explain how these properties can co-exist in the Church with the objects of the profession’s criticism.

For example, both the unity of faith and the apostolicity of doctrine are incompatible with the authoritative toleration and promotion of doctrinal errors within the Church; and yet this is what is posited by the SSPX.

Similarly, the promulgation of evil laws (such as those mentioned in nn. 92–3) is incompatible with the holiness of the Church; doctrinal errors and liturgical rites of subject to the profession’s criticisms are also contrary to the holiness of the Church.

The profession also alleges that there is a “new ecclesiology” which “destroys the missionary impulse by relativising the uniqueness of the Church, the sole ark of salvation”; but the adoption of such a theology undermines the Catholicity of the Church, because it cannot be posited of a Church that is “sent to all peoples and established throughout the whole world, she is everywhere fitted to procure the salvation of men of every condition.”

These unnoticed contradictions may thus give rise to a dilemma, forcing a choice between the profession’s analysis of the facts of the crisis on the one hand, and the ecclesiological doctrine expressed on the other.

This dilemma cannot be escaped with the ideas expressed in n. 144, namely that “the history of the Church knows periods of trials, in which the true Faith is gravely diminished, in which errors spread, in which discipline weakens and in which many souls are led astray” – because the problems raised do not constitute a diminishing or weakening of those necessary properties, but their absence.

In other words, the dilemma appears to require Catholics to assert that the Church has lost necessary properties, which is contrary to her indefectibility.

But as both “horns” of this dilemma express truths about their respective facts and doctrine, and neither can be rejected, the only conclusion would appear to be that expressed by Abp. Lefebvre, and repeated on many occasions:

The Church which affirms such errors is at once schismatic and heretical. This Conciliar Church is therefore not Catholic. Insofar as the Pope, bishops, priests, and faithful adhere to this new Church, they separate themselves from the Catholic Church.

Conclusion

In spite of these difficulties, the SSPX’s Profession of Catholic Faith remains a powerful document presenting a wide range of Catholic doctrines and their implications in our day.

The document concludes by stating a hope that “one day this doctrinal text may serve as a basis for an honest discussion with the Holy See, in a spirit of peace, brotherhood, and charity.”

However, that “day” does not appear to be soon. The documents come just days after renewed rumours of penalties to be inflicted on even the lay faithful attending SSPX chapels. In April, the Society’s Bishop Bernard Fellay revealed that Vatican sources had said that, if the consecrations went ahead, Leo XIV intended to excommunicate not only the bishops, but also all priests and laity associated with the SSPX. After the Society’s 1988 episcopal consecrations, only the six bishops involved were declared to have incurred an automatic excommunication.

While these remain mere rumours, Leo XIV told journalists on June 16:

We are still considering making another appeal, to say, “Do not do this, let us try to live in communion in the Church.” But it is their choice. We must realize what it means for them and for the Church. Certainly, division among Christians is always a painful point, but they refuse to accept certain fundamental elements of the Church, starting with various points of the Second Vatican Council. If they make that choice, I am sorry, but we must move forward.

🚨 Pope Leo XIV has spoken out about the impending SSPX consecrations in Switzerland: ‘We are still considering making another appeal, to say ‘do not do this, let us try to live in communion in the Church.’ But it is their choice. We must realize what it means for them and… pic.twitter.com/F547BeYQGE — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) June 16, 2026

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