Sudden expansion of bird flu variant among cattle raises suspicion of lab leak origin

On the occasion of the state of California declaring a public emergency on the grounds of H5N1, a bird flu variant, purportedly spreading in its dairy herds, the public should be aware of the highly suspicious circumstances of this incident.

(Courageous Discourse) — Reviewing the literature on Influenza A in cattle, I see that until 2024, it was regarded as extremely rare. Documented cases of natural influenza A infections in cattle are presented on the following graph, published in a 2019 paper titled “Influenza A in Bovine Species: A Narrative Literature Review” in the journal Virus.

The following graph displays documented cases of experimental influenza A infections in cattle, published in the same paper.

In spite of fatal influenza A infections in cattle being unprecedented, we are being told that – quite suddenly in the year 2024 – Highly Pathogenic Influenza A subtype H5N1 (a form of Avian Influenza or “Bird Flu”) has been detected in dairy cattle herds in Texas and other states. On December 18, the state of California declared a public health emergency because this pathogen is reportedly spreading in dairy cattle and allegedly killing scores of them.

Strangely enough, I cannot find a single serious investigative report – conducted by large animal veterinarians – that attempts to answer how and why this particular virus (classified as HPAI H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b) has so dramatically expanded its host range into bovine animals with lethal effect.

The only report I can find is a fluff piece published by the American Veterinarian Medical Association (AVMA) titled, “Diligent detective work leads to discovery of HPAI in dairy cattle: A network of bovine and diagnostic veterinarians make the connection between cat and bird deaths and sick cows.”

Not once in the report do the “diligent detectives” ask about the origin of this infection in cattle. Is it possible that this unprecedented and lethal influenza A infection in cattle came out of a lab?

Because no one else in the country has attempted to address this question, we at the McCullough Foundation – that is, Dr. Peter McCullough, John Leake, and Nicholas Hulscher – decided to look into it. The following is our brief documentary film about this subject:

