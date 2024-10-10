Synod cardinal says the Catholic Church needs to be ‘further enriched’ by ‘other churches’

Cardinal Kurt Koch confirmed to LifeSiteNews that study on the role of the pope continues, as the implementation of synodality and ecumenism could change the manner of how the papacy is understood and exercized.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — The prefect of the Vatican’s office for ecumenical relations with other Christians confirmed the fundamentally ecumenical nature of the Synod on Synodality today, while also telling LifeSiteNews that a study about how the role of the papacy could change in light of ecumenism and synodality continues.

At a synod press briefing focused on the theme of ecumenism, a synod cardinal and ecumenical “fraternal delegates” (non-voting participants of the synod) spoke about the intrinsic link between the Synod on Synodality and ecumenical religious dialogue.

“One of the most prominent aspects of the synod is its ecumenical dimension,” said Cardinal Kurt Koch – prefect of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Christian Unity – referring back to the Instrumentum Laboris underpinning the origins of the multi-year event:

Among the most significant fruits there is the intensity of the ecumenical promise that marks it. Synodality is the condition to be able to continue our ecumenical journey towards the visible unity of Christians.

Koch highlighted how the synod involves a “true exchange of gifts” which is “not just an exchange of ideas or thoughts, but a true exchange of gifts in which we learn from each other.”

Underpinning the ecumenical aspect of the synod is the presence of a number of “fraternal delegates” – representatives of other churches who are advising the synod members. The fraternal delegates do not have voting rights but serve only in an advisory capacity.

This year there are more fraternal delegates than last year, due to Pope Francis answering the direct request of other churches which apparently were upset at underrepresentation in the 2023 Vatican meetings.

Expanding on the theme of ecumenism, Koch commented that this “exchange of gifts” represents the “conviction” that no church – thus including the Catholic Church – is in a position of not needing to be “enriched” by other churches:

Also the ecumenical journey is an exchange of gifts which takes place in conviction that no church is so rich as not to be further enriched by the gifts from other churches, and at the some time no church is so poor as not to be able to give its own contribution to the whole of Christianity. This particularly concerns a synodal dimension in the different traditions of the Church.

The theme of exchanging gifts and ideas was echoed by other members of the panel, who hailed from the Church of England, the Eastern Orthodox, and the Mennonite church.

Last year, the Vatican meetings of the synod began with an ecumenical prayer vigil which saw male and female religious leaders from the Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox, Protestant, Methodist, Baptist, and Evangelical communities congregate at the Vatican with the Pope.

This year, a similar ecumenical event is set to take place October 11, in the Square of the Protomartyrs in the Vatican where St. Peter was martyred, according to the testimony of tradition. The date is deliberately set to coincide with anniversary of the opening of the Second Vatican Council, the opening of which “marked the entry of the Catholic Church into the ecumenical movement,” Koch told reporters today.

The synod has, notably, been ecumenical from the start. In 2021 Pope Francis described it as a “great opportunity for a pastoral conversion in terms of mission and ecumenism.”

The guiding documents urged dioceses to promote “maximum inclusion and participation” and stressed that this must include “Catholics who rarely or never practice their faith … people who have left the practice of the faith, people of other faith traditions, people of no religious belief.”

The key words from the very beginning, in the earliest documents, have been “listening, dialogue,” while those such as “sharing; conversion; being inclusive; journeying together; inter-religious dialogue,” also featured heavily.

Papal primacy and synodal ecumenism

In light of the dual focus on synodality and ecumenism, Koch’s dicastery released a pivotal document in June, “The Bishop of Rome. Primacy and Synodality in the Ecumenical Dialogues and in the Responses to the Encyclical Ut unum sint,” which contains numerous calls to fundamentally alter the understanding of the practice of papal primacy and authority in order to aid ecumenism and synodality.

As noted by this correspondent, the text appears aimed at changing the papacy generally, perhaps by stripping away exercise of power in the name of synodality and ecumenism. Such a question of pontifical and episcopal authority is also on the table currently at the synod.

Koch told Vatican News earlier this year that now “the question of primacy for the whole Church, and in particular of the ministry of the Bishop of Rome, is no longer seen only as a problem, but rather as an opportunity for a common reflection on the nature of the Church and its mission in the world.”

In light of these comments, LifeSiteNews asked the cardinal how he “practically” views the role of the pope and papal primacy in the future, given the current emphasis on synodality and ecumenism.

The document “Bishop of Rome,” replied Koch, is “in response to the question of John Paul II in his ecumenical encyclical Ut Unum Sint, where he explains the necessity of the primacy of the Bishop of Rome, but has invited all the churches to enter in a dialogue with him about praxis of the primacy of the Bishop of Rome which is not an opposition or obstacle, but an opportunity for ecumenical dialogue.”

Though not giving specifics on how the papacy might be understood differently, Koch added that the “Bishop of Rome” aimed “to continue and deepen this question, that the primacy of the Bishop of Rome in the future of ecumenical dialogue would not be an obstacle but an opportunity.”

He cited the 2007 Catholic-Eastern Orthodox document of Ravenna which affirmed the Bishop of Rome as the “first see,” though differed on the historical origin and way forward on the point.

“We have seen in the document of Ravenna that the church needs primacy on all levels – local, regional, universal – we have the question of the Bishop of Rome,” said Koch.

Pointing to the dialogue with the Orthodox, Koch said that “we must discuss what is the duty, the responsibility – when we have refined the unity between the Catholic and Orthodox Church – what will be the responsibility of the Bishop of Rome.”

However, he refrained from giving a more precise answer, saying that a wider perspective was needed, not just from the “Catholic side.”

Koch’s comments serve to further highlight the fundamental relationship being made between the synod and ecumenism. Both he and Francis have attested that one cannot happen without the other; however, Koch did not suggest what the Catholic Church might have to learn from other churches, given the fact that the Catholic Church has the means of the “fullness of salvation.”

