The Dutch farmers’ fight for freedom is a battle for our collective future

The Dutch farmers are the canary in the coalmine. They are faced with extermination. Their settled way of life will vanish, taking with it their culture and community.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Dutch Farmer Citizen movement, which arose from outrage at plans to close 3000 farms in the Netherlands, was once again in the news this week. Despite reaching fourth place in the polls with a new political party, the Dutch farmers are facing a redoubling of efforts to forcibly close their farms by the liberal government of Mark Rutte.

One of the few leaders to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), the Dutch prime minister was presented with a Global Citizen Award by Klaus Schwab in 2019, for his dedication to an agenda to promote food poverty.

The environmental argument for the forcible closure of farms rests on the plan to slash nitrogen emissions by 2030. According to Rutte and the WEF, this is best achieved by destroying the agricultural sector of a country which feeds much of the world with its output. Second only to the United States in food exports, the Netherlands is a tremendous success story in maximizing production whilst preserving the kind of community and human-scale bonds which provide the basis for the sudden emergence of organized political opposition.

There is more at stake than global food security, which is strained at present by economic sanctions and the serious threat of drought to the U.S. grain supply. Rising global food prices saw the Dutch agricultural sector post record profits this week. This is no time to be cutting the plentiful availability of high quality meat and produce, unless the object is the very manufacture of crisis.

UPDATE 8/17/22: Crickets contain more protein than beef, without any of the environmental damage pic.twitter.com/dGxEgcP6bx — Business Insider (@BusinessInsider) August 12, 2022



----------

UPDATE: The farmers' protests are spreading German farmers also rise up. Dutch, Italian, Polish and German, this is growing into a global movement. pic.twitter.com/R4XNMoeJUf — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) July 7, 2022 Protests led by thousands of farmers have broken out across the Netherlands, and they're now spreading to Italy, Germany and Poland - this is a fightback against not just environmental regulations and the resulting inflation, but also the elites' Great Reset agenda.



While the demonstrations themselves have been overwhelmingly free from violence on the affected farmers' part, the response to them has been anything but: Earlier this week, Dutch police opened fire on a 16-year-old tractor driver during a protest in Heerenveen.



While -- thank God -- this unfortunate incident did not result in any deaths or injuries, a formal investigation is still forthcoming, and farmers and concerned citizens now know, without question, what measures could be pursued in order to silence opposition to backers of the international Great Reset, which could spell doom for the livelihood of farmers everywhere.



That's why we're asking you to SIGN and SHARE this petition in support of farmers across world against intrusive, overreaching policies of globalist organizations and political leaders who seek to prioritize their own extreme environmental ideology over the ability for everyday farmers to earn a living and provide for their families and communities.

HAPPENING NOW: Farmers who learned from Canadian Freedom Protesters are currently blockading the Netherlands/Germany border with tractors to protest the WEF climate change policies of their government. pic.twitter.com/I7UJTusAZT — Keean Bexte 🇳🇱 (@TheRealKeean) June 30, 2022

Of course, these kinds of extreme environmental policies are not only a threat to the livelihoods of farmers in the Netherlands, or just the nations that comprise the European Union, for that matter: These regulations most certainly can (and inevitably will) make their way to every corner of our world, including countries like YOURS.



In the Netherlands, specifically, lawmakers recently approved legislative proposals to significantly decrease greenhouse emissions by the end of the decade, most notably ammonia and nitrogen oxide, which are common in farming.



This plan, as championed by Christianne van der Wal, the Dutch Minister for Nature and Nitrogen Policy since January, seeks to exceed the globalist EU's agreement among Member States to reduce greenhouse emissions as a means to combat climate change by at least 40% by the year 2030, replacing the desired percentage with an even loftier 55%.



As a result, it would seem almost inevitable that thousands of farms could find themselves in jeopardy within the coming years, but Dutch farmers have no plans to stand down; in fact, this embrace of EU and World Economic Forum (WEF)-style environmental demands is the primary force behind the ongoing protests by as many as 40,000 farmers, who, in response, have taken their tractors to highways across the Netherlands, making an unmistakable statement of resistance reminiscent of that of the Canadian Freedom Convoy truckers in order to protect their livelihoods.



Similar protests have also broken among farmers in Italy, as you can see here:

IT'S HAPPENING 🇮🇹: Italian farmers are rising up in protest, threatening to take their tractors to Rome. "We are not slaves, we are farmers! We cannot make ends meet!" pic.twitter.com/FAznWFXmM0 — Keean Bexte 🇳🇱 (@TheRealKeean) July 7, 2022

Such policies are a clear tenet of the Great Reset, pushed by globalist entities around the world like the World Economic Forum. Look no further than the WEF's own "Net Zero Challenge," which seeks to coerce participants into cutting all greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050, and will inevitably threaten countless jobs and livelihoods in the process.



Let there be no doubt: these extreme environmental policies and transgressions against working people cannot be expected to stop any time soon.



That's why we must take this opportunity to make our voices heard -- whether you're a farmer, yourself; work in an industry that would be negatively affected by such policies; or simply support the hardworking men and women in your country and others who wish to maintain the freedom to provide for their families without excessive government and globalist interference.



Please SIGN and SHARE this petition in support of Dutch farmers, and farmers and workers across the world, whose livelihoods can and eventually will be harmed by the extreme environmental demands of globalist entities like the EU and WEF seeking to implement the Great Reset.



Thank you!





The stimulation of crisis as a method of management is one familiar to the heavily propagandized populations of the West. It is unsurprising to find, therefore, that Dutch premier Rutte is a former corporate manager in human resources at Unilever. Having been personnel manager at the food subsidiary Calve, it is highly unlikely he is unaware of the effect that his drastic measures to cut the food supply will entail.

Rutte is a politician shucked from the technocratic managerial mold. He is trained to reduce the human dimension to data entry on some balance sheet, being accustomed to glib remarks as to how the West will simply have to get used to being a little more poor – and hungry – as a result of his actions and those of his fellow “masters of the future.”

Alongside a programmed reduce the supply of staple foods – meat, fish, eggs and animal products – is a growing promotional campaign concerning the merits of eating insects. The semblance of this proposed new diet to the model of human organization its proponents support is striking. In place of the strong bonds of kinship, community and nation we are to inhabit the global hive of international nowhereland.

The post-human future imagined by these technocrats is one which places no value on heritage nor on human-scale relations. It considers humanity as a problem of arithmetic to be solved, with maximum efficiency. It is a world view which excludes everything precious in life, being Godless, anonymizing and geared to a mass scale society patrolled by tireless digital commissars.

As the striking image from the ongoing farmers’ protests shows this issue is about what kind of future we can expect for ourselves – and for our children. The Dutch farmers are the canary in the coalmine. They are faced with extermination. Their settled way of life will vanish, taking with it their culture and community. The results of large scale community annihilation can be seen in any former mining or rust-belt town.

When the heart is torn from a place it dies, and the wages of sin are paid out in full. Crime, drug addiction, social fragmentation follow hard upon community collapse. Such measures as proposed by the WEF are designed to destroy the sane foundations of society, which are simply extensions of the bedrock of family ties. Kinship, neighborliness, a local culture scaled to fit the people who made it. All this will vanish not merely for the food producers of this tiny country, but for us all.

It is for these reasons, as well as to combat a manufactured emergency, that Eva Vlaardingerbroek’s call for support should not go unanswered. In her recent appearances she has done much to publicize the issue of the Dutch Farmer Citizen Movement, warning that despite their initial successes the Dutch government has redoubled its efforts to overmaster them. The political management has admitted its plan to expropriate the farmers, in a chilling measure which evokes the worst excesses of forced collectivization under Stalin. This of course led to the Holodomor – a famine in which millions of people died.

🚨SOS🚨 Do you remember the Dutch farmers? They need your help. The Dutch government has doubled down on their expropriation plans and the farmers are losing hope. Please share this video & leave our farmers a message of support. They’re in dire need of it.#DutchFarmers 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/8xhl3gdHo8 — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) February 3, 2023

“No farmers, no food” is the simple conclusion to Vlaardingerbroek’s latest appeal in the name of sanity. To this we can add no meaningful human life, no life worth living. Nothing to envy, as was said of North Korea.

The cause of the Dutch Farmers is one with global ramifications for the short and long term. Vlaardingerbroek calls for a simple message of support to counter the demoralizing campaign of vilification the farmers are suffering at the hands of their government. Propaganda works best without reply. Let the farmers know you are behind them in their fight for our future.

