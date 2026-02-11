The Epstein Files are even more significant than you think: here’s why

The curtain has come down on the Empire of Lies. What is there is too obscene to contemplate, but it is real.

(LifeSiteNews) — This is the introduction to a series of articles unpacking the Epstein Files.

What are the Epstein Files?

The latest release is not all the Epstein Files. Between 2.7 and 3 million files have been uploaded to the DOJ website here. You can read some of Epstein’s emails here.

The DOJ files contain FBI tipoffs, various allegations, recordings of Epstein on the phone and on video, and his emails.

No one has had time to go through all this. What has come out so far demonstrates why they have only been reluctantly released – and only partially released, even now. Some files have reportedly vanished from the DOJ archives already.

The reason for the reluctance and the redactions is because they reveal how we are ruled, by whom, and what these people are up to.

Who was (is?) Jeffrey Epstein?

Epstein is described as a financier, and sometimes as a genius. Neither are true. Epstein was given all his connections and money by powerful, wealthy individuals running a Zionist influence network. His emails are so badly spelled and parsed that he should have been arrested by the grammar police for their composition alone. His two-hour interview with Steve Bannon shows he was a nerdy midwit – just as videos of Alex Karp or Sam Altman do.

With no qualifications or experience, Epstein became one of the best connected and likely most influential figures in recent history. His proven ties to Mossad, his sponsorship by the Zionist lobby, his connections to the scientific and cultural world and his obvious sexual blackmail network expose a vast hidden architecture of godless, secret powermongering in which he was a mere component.

Epstein’s death was officially recorded one day before he was supposed to have died.

The files contain two statements from the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office – dated to August 9, 2019.

Epstein was reported to have died the next day on August 10th. Neither of the August 9th statements say Epstein’s death was “an apparent suicide,” as the officially released statement does.

Both say he was “found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead shortly thereafter.”

It has now emerged that an unidentified person entered Epstein’s cell on the night of his supposed death on August 10th.

One of two statements dated August 9th in the DOJ release of the Epstein Files

How did he get there?

Epstein was employed as a schoolteacher from 1974-76. In 1974 the head of the Dalton School was Donald Barr, who had a penchant for employing unqualified but flamboyant characters.

Epstein was not a teacher, and Barr is the father of future U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr. Bill Barr refused to recuse himself from Epstein’s 2019 trial for sex trafficking. Israel routinely offers a safe haven to Jews facing child sex charges, and a leading rabbi has recently tried to “legalize pedophilia” in Israel, according to the Israeli press.

Epstein cultivated some of the rich kids’ parents at Dalton; one of them was Alan Greenberg, a MEGA group member. Epstein was not a financier and had no experience of banking.

He left after a few years, under murky circumstances involving alleged fraud and theft, and then in 1987 Les Wexner invested in his new venture. Les Wexner was the co-founder of the MEGA group.

Epstein lived in one of his houses and worked for Wexner – a pro-Israel billionaire – for 20 years. In 1991 he got power of attorney over Wexner’s vast fortune, after which he and Epstein were involved, for example, with the air company which was used to traffic CIA cocaine in the Iran-Contra Affair.

What is the MEGA Group?

All of Epstein’s initial wealth and connections came via Wexner. Wexner gifted Epstein his New York house, and it was Wexner money which secured Epstein Island and Epstein’s private jet.

In a busy year for Israeli influence, Wexner founded the MEGA group of Zionist billionaires in 1991. MEGA is a pro-Israel “soft power” group whose purpose was to capture U.S. politics and public opinion for Israel.

In a 2025 report the U.S. media platform Medium published an article called “The Mega Group: Shaping the World from the Shadows.”

It described the group, a “cartel of soft power.” Donald Trump recently picked Kevin Warsh to head the Federal Reserve, handing control of America’s money to the son of Ronald Lauder – one of the founder members of MEGA.

Ronald Lauder is a major Republican donor, the Estée Lauder heir and the President of the World Jewish Congress.

If you struggle to keep up with all the characters in the Epstein Files, you can look them up here on the Epstein Web Tracker.

Wexner’s money was “shaping the intellectual pipeline that fed AIPAC, turning Ivy League grads into polished operators for the Zionist cause.” Whitney Webb, a former investigative journalist for Mint Press, in her book One Nation Under Blackmail, claimed that the MEGA group ran as a “joint CIA-Mossad operation.” Former Israeli intelligence officer Ari Ben-Menashe also made similar claims. MEGA used its influence to help Epstein build its network. Wexner was Epstein’s primary financial backer.

Jeffrey Epstein was hand-picked by the MEGA group, whose sole purpose is the capture of U.S. politics and culture for Israel.

Epstein, Mossad, and the Maxwells

Nineteen ninety-one was also the year of Robert Maxwell’s mysterious death. Many believe Epstein then took over from the dead media magnate Maxwell as a high-level Mossad asset. Maxwell’s daughter Ghislaine said she met Epstein in 1991.

The scandalous revelations in the Epstein Files have revealed the corruption of state level officials across the Western world. Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s ties to the British political establishment have plunged the British government into crisis, and it may well collapse as a result.

Stephen Hoffenberg, Epstein’s former business manager, says Ghislaine first met Epstein in the late 1980s and was introduced to him by Robert Maxwell.

Ghislaine became the sole partner in Epstein’s business, and he called her his best friend. She pleaded guilty to sex trafficking children with Epstein.

The British state exposed

Lord Glasman wrote a memo on the evening of the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president in 2025. Glasman was the only Labour politician to be invited.

In it, Glasman reported how the Trump administration viewed the British government.

“The brutal truth is that the vast majority of people I met … consider our Labour government to be a front organisation for paedophiles and Pakistani rape gangs.”

Glasman has returned to the airwaves in recent days to condemn the New Labour project of Tony Blair, supervised by Peter Mandelson as a movement that “leads to perversion and pedophilia.”

Peter Mandelson was paid by Ghislaine Maxwell from 1987, and with Jeffrey Epstein committed acts of treason on behalf of Israeli interests.

Mandelson ran a blackmail unit called “Excalibur” to maintain Labour Party discipline over its own MPs. The first job of Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, was to run this blackmail list for Mandelson.

Peter Mandelson is a homosexual who has been informally known as the “Prince of Darkness” for decades due to his role in directing the affairs of successive Labour prime ministers. As Jody McIntyre has extensively reported, a network of fanatically pro-Israel billionaires has funded not only Mandelson but also Keir Starmer’s campaign to become prime minister.

Mainstream British press outlets are now reporting on an extensive list of known rapists and child sex offenders in senior positions in the establishment – as McIntyre initially reported.

The GrayZone reported that Morgan McSweeney was essentially an Israeli agent, who also ran the Israel-backed Center for Countering Digital Hate – an online censorship initiative which drove moves to “kill Twitter.”

UK police recently raided a Wiltshire home of Peter Mandelson, which he is reportedly renting from the Rothschilds. Peter Mandelson was paid up to £150k per year yet owns a £12 million house in London and a £2 million house in Brazil, amongst other assets.

Today The Times reported that the UK government is now going to delete digital court records.

This case is so rotten and far reaching that it must be covered in a separate report.

International influence

Jeffrey Epstein was a member of the Rockefeller University Board, the Trilateral Commission, and the Council on Foreign Relations. His ties to Ehud Barak are well documented in the files. Barak was the former Israeli prime minister and the former head of the IDF. A report from LifeSiteNews shows Barak’s leading role in running Israel’s international digital blackmail network.

Epstein’s interests extended much further, for example, to monetizing pandemics, war profiteering, and eugenics. There is much more. Revelations from what has been revealed so far continue to appear. This report disregards the more lurid claims and relies only on proven and published material showing Epstein was not the cause but a symptom of a vast international power network whose work at scale is perhaps best described as that of Satan.

The beginning of the end of the evil empire

There is much more to come from the Epstein Files. Beware the dog that does not bark – because what they reveal is not merely about one man and his sordid life.

This is the revelation of how you are ruled, how these rulers view you, and of the century of lies you have been told to make you believe that the business of evil is undertaken in the service of the highest good. This business has so completely bankrupted the West, financially and morally, that the term “financier” should become as hated and notorious as “pedophile.” We are ruled by nihilists whose financialization of every aspect of life is destroying the value of life and the lives of the innocent and defenseless: our children.

The curtain has come down on the Empire of Lies. What is there is too obscene to contemplate, but it is real. The removal of this evil from the centers of power will demand a heroism not seen since the last Crusades.

There is no remedy for evil of this nature without Christ, and it is the restoration of all things in Christ which is the only means of rescuing our civilization – and our souls.

The Epstein Files boil down to one basic question: whose side are you on? One side is for Satan.

