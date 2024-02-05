The EU’s long-term plan to criminalize ‘hate speech’ and ‘disinformation’

European Union bureaucrats have proposed to expand the definition of ‘EU crimes’ to include ill-defined ‘hate crimes’ and ‘hate speech.’

(Reclaim The Net) — The European Union (EU) has been actively pursuing strategies to regulate so-called hate speech and disinformation online, with the aim of creating a safer digital environment. This involves a complex intersection of regulatory frameworks at both the national and EU levels.

One significant step in this direction was the adoption of a Communication by the European Commission in December 2021. This proposed extension of the list of “EU crimes” under Article 83(1) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU) to include hate crimes and hate speech. If adopted by the council, this could pave the way for the EU to criminalize additional forms of hate speech and hate crimes beyond those motivated by racism or xenophobia.

The European Commission’s approach includes a range of measures, such as supporting national authorities in combating hate speech and hate crime, focusing on victim support, and enhancing law enforcement training. Notably, in 2016, the commission initiated a voluntary Code of Conduct with major IT companies to counter illegal hate speech online. This reflects an EU-wide effort to combat online hatred, including specific forms of hate speech and hate crimes targeting different communities.

In the context of the broader debate on regulating online spaces, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have stressed the need for laws, not just platform guidelines, to govern social media. This discussion gains relevance in light of the EU’s work on the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which are expected to include rules for online platforms and measures to tackle harmful or illegal content, such as “disinformation.”

While some MEPs have called for clear rules to govern internet giants and to protect democratic debate on social media, others have raised concerns about the potential for censorship and the impact on freedom of expression. The notice-and-action system, for instance, has been criticized for possibly leading to censorship, as platforms might be compelled to filter content through algorithms, potentially resulting in overly cautious or politically correct moderation.

The EU’s efforts in this area, especially in relation to major U.S. tech companies, could have international implications, including potential effects on the speech of U.S. citizens.

The EU’s regulatory approach contrasts with the First Amendment protections in the United States, which limit the government’s ability to regulate speech.

The EU delegation to the U.N. headquarters in Geneva has presented its priorities regarding U.N.’s human rights-related activities in 2024. Unsurprisingly, the remarks include references to the EU’s commitment to combating “hate speech” and “disinformation.”

Issued by the European Council, EU’s policy-making arm, the conclusions are organized into no less than 40 points, two of which mention “hate speech,” while another three deal with “disinformation.”

The latter category of threats to human rights which the EU says it is committed to protecting, found itself in the company of such things as wars, authoritarianism, and also, “a pushback against gender equality.”

After this seemingly randomly chosen collection of threats, disinformation makes another appearance in the section dedicated to universal human rights and fundamental freedoms. Here, the EU even asserts that it is not only “actively promoting” the rule of law, but also that the bloc is doing this specifically in the context of AI and internet development, too.

This development, as well as deployment, must further happen with “democratic” but also “responsible, safe, and trustworthy” principles in place – and the conclusions state that AI should be regulated in a “fit-for-purpose” manner.

Then the mental gymnastics go into high gear: first, the EU pledges to “raise attention” (though, not “combat”) about online censorship, internet shutdowns, etc. – but in the very next sentence, there is talk of “disinformation.”

It is at this point sufficiently well-known, and even documented, just how misused that term is, and how overblown disinformation’s supposed recent appearance in the world gets when various governments, media outlets, and social platforms seek to censor users and content.

Regardless, in the document, “disinformation” is positioned along with cybercrime, and “technology-facilitated gender-based online harassment and abuse.” These things the EU will not merely raise attention about, but actually “combat.”

The policy is framed as a way to improve data protection, “online civic space,” as well as whatever the EU chooses to consider as “responsible” platform governance.

Then, once again, we circle back to the promises of promoting “an open, free, secure and interoperable internet including safeguarding its multi-stakeholder foundation.”

The EU wants to see this incorporated into the U.N.’s Global Digital Compact, while the conclusions reveal that the EU also wants active involvement in any global AI governance frameworks coming down the pike.

As for hate speech, it is mentioned along with racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and the very broadly phrased “intolerance.”

Defining serious problems like this without really defining them is a favorite method of speech-unfriendly companies and organizations, since a large number of transgressions and “transgressions” can fit into such a non-definition.

The EU conclusions specifically state that the commitment to elimination of these ills is based on legal frameworks, such as the bloc’s Anti-racism action plan 2020-2025.

Here, the EU says it will work with the U.N., namely in “engaging” with relevant mechanisms of the world organization, whether or not it took part in crafting them.

Hate speech is again highlighted in a conclusion that deals with defending the rights of minorities. First, the EU claims that it intends to “continue” to urge “all states” to respect the “Declaration of the Rights of Persons Belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious and Linguistic Minorities.”

Once again, the organization says it will be protecting free speech and expression, and at the same time “oppose” not only incitement to violence and hatred, but also both “online and offline” hate speech.

And so, one conclusion says the EU will “continue to alert” about increased state control over the online space, but then “proactively counter foreign information manipulation” as well as promote “information integrity in the fight against disinformation.”

A theme running through the conclusions is to separate the issues of human rights and gender equality, but then also tie them together. The purpose of this approach could be to give higher visibility to the latter.

The method by which the EU intends to have its stances on various things it considers to be human rights-related (such as not only their general violations, promotion of education, health, etc., but also LGBT rights, a diverse civil society, climate change, etc.) is through U.N.’s labyrinth of various initiatives.

Among them are – but the list is not limited to – the Summit of the Future, designed as a way to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Reprinted with permission from Reclaim The Net.

