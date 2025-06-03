The media is lying about Ukraine-Russia to keep the war economy of the West from going bankrupt

Prolonging the war is a business move. Like that in Kiev, the liberal regimes are on life support.

Note from LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac: This analysis is a must-read to understand the current status and significance of the war in Ukraine. Frank Wright has written an excellent document on the false reporting of the mainstream media on the latest alarming developments, and presents crucial facts they omit. His report also affirms why LifeSiteNews has extensively covered the conflict, why certain factions are prolonging the war, and the threat they present to many innocent lives, even to the point of being a danger to humanity. This report is unlike anything you will read in all other news media on this issue. We present an initial AI-generated summary to help readers assess what they are about to read. This is an article that needs to be read to the end to fully appreciate its significance.

Summary

This article discusses the ongoing war in Ukraine, emphasizing the perception of the conflict and the role of media narratives.

Reality of the War: Alastair Crooke argues that the war in Ukraine has not been lost by Russia, despite media reports suggesting otherwise. He posits that the narrative is manipulated to conceal the truth about the conflict

Global Elites’ Interests: Crooke claims that global financial elites in the West are prolonging wars for their own benefit, disregarding the loss of innocent lives.

Two Wars Concept: The document describes two simultaneous wars: one occurring in reality and another portrayed by the media, which serves the interests of the liberal global war economy.

Media Manipulation: Reports of drone attacks on Russian air bases are labeled as propaganda, with Crooke asserting that the war is framed as a fight for democracy, protecting an elite media-driven system.

Context of Attacks: The document highlights that prior to the drone attacks, Ukraine had conducted several operations within Russia, which are described as acts of terrorism supported by Western intelligence.

Political Implications: The document discusses the political implications of the war, including the sabotage of peace negotiations and the perceived motivations behind Western leaders’ actions.

Violation of Treaties: The document highlights that Ukraine’s attacks on Russian strategic bombers violate longstanding arms treaties, raising concerns about escalating tensions.

Economic Interests: It argues that the war serves the interests of liberal democracies that profit from prolonged conflict, as their political fortunes are tied to the war economy.

Conclusion on US Involvement: The document concludes that the US lacks the power to stop the war due to entrenched interests within the military-industrial complex and suggests that the conflict has backfired on those who sought to weaken Russia.

(LifeSiteNews) — The war in Ukraine has not been lost by Russia and the headline-grabbing, deceptive reporting of drone attacks will do nothing to change this. This is the verdict of Alastair Crooke, who told Judge Napolitano it is but one of the obvious facts that the regime media seeks to conceal with its “news.”

The 24-minute, full interview with the master diplomat and top grade communicator is well worth watching. Crooke reveals more crucial facts and implications about the Ukraine attack than we have included in this article.

In his many interviews, Crooke has insisted that peace and the saving of innocent human lives, including tens of thousands of children, as in Israel, are of no interest to the globalist financial elites in the West deliberately prolonging the current wars. They are a danger to humanity.

As Crooke explains, there are always two wars going on. Under the liberal global war economy, the wars go on forever. The first war is the one in reality and the second the one you see on your screens.

Crooke dismissed the sensational reports of Ukraine’s attack as,

…just the usual BBC propaganda straight out of Ukraine. There are bits of it that are vaguely correct, but it’s just typical of the BBC. They’re not a reliable sources of news on Ukraine at all, I’m afraid, and this was the case.

Crooke says the war news we receive about Ukraine is largely a deception. This is because the war actually is being fought for the “defense of democracy.”

When you see the news saying this on your phone, it means the war is being fought to defend the elite system of rule by media which is sold under the brand name of Liberal Democracy.

Breathless Excitement for Destruction

The media has been full of breathless claims and excitement about the latest drone attack on Russian air bases, carried out by the NATO-backed regime in Kiev.

Ukraine launched a “large-scale” drone attack deep into Russian territory that security officials claim destroyed 40 military bombers as it gears up for another round of talks in Istanbul to explore prospects of a ceasefire. https://t.co/hUcIXTbQMP — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 1, 2025

Reports echoed Zelensky’s complaint that before Ukraine’s drone attack, Russia bombed Ukraine heavily from the air. Even Donald Trump said he thought Putin had gone “crazy” for doing this. That was until someone told him the Ukrainians had tried to kill the Russian President, and the Russian attack followed both the assassination attempt and a massive drone attack escalation into Russia by the Ukrainians.

READ: Does Trump really know what’s going on in Ukraine? Former UK diplomat sounds alarm

Though Axios first reported – from Ukrainian sources – that Trump had been informed of the attacks, it later changed its report when the White House denied the US had been told in advance of the Ukrainian drone strikes.

Questions are now being raised as to whether the CIA and other deep staters had advance knowledge about the attacks and how they could not have known about them. The Ukrainians have been unable to engage in the most destructive operations without US or British intelligence and targeting information and American, British or other NATO military operating their more sophisticated weapons.



⚡️ Axios suddenly changed a press release regarding whether the White House was notified of the Ukrainian attack. pic.twitter.com/0EUIfD1h7b — Jacque Line🇵🇭 (@MissJacque_line) June 1, 2025

The defense minister of the Netherlands – whose coalition government fell apart today – crowed about the “surprises” delivered by Western-backed attacks on Russia.

Ukraine has surprised us so many times over the last 3 years. Just a few examples: The Moskva (2022), counter offensive (2023), Kursk (2024) and now the drone attack on Russian bombers. Let’s keep up our support, we can be sure Ukraine will keep up its surprises! 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/sG2UEFKAl4 — Ruben Brekelmans (@DefensieMin) June 1, 2025

Kier Starmer’s Ukrainian Rent Boys

The media has also omitted two more things which provide context. One, the British Prime Minister has had his houses and car set on fire by three Ukrainian male prostitutes and a man who seems to be their pimp.

Why isn’t the British press demanding to know if Starmer had any prior relationships with the Ukrainian male models who firebombed his properties in an apparent conspiracy? How did the Ukrainian male models have Starmer’s past addresses and the license # of his car? https://t.co/Hqx8rgtM4b — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) June 2, 2025

UK-Backed Terrorism in Russia

Two, the Ukrainians carried out several attacks in Russia immediately prior to this latest drone operation. Russian trains were bombed and civilians killed in four separate operations on civilian targets. The attacks mirror those undertaken earlier.

This is Ukrainian terrorism, and as Kit Klarenberg has revealed, British spies have been building a “secret terror army” in Ukraine since 2022.

The former MP and covid “vaccine” critic Andrew Bridgen said six months ago that Biden – and Starmer – have given Zelensky “the tools to get a reaction from Russia to force NATO into a conflict.”

Bridgen has now suggested there is a link between the “Ukrainian rent boys” arson attack on the property of the British Prime Minister – and the assassination of the one-time right-hand man of the previous Ukrainian President.

The “three rent boys” were, according to a Ukrainian whistleblower, “gathering information from senior politicians” in the UK – and passing it to Andriy Portnov in Madrid. Portnov was “deputy head of the administration” of President Viktor Yanukovich – who was toppled in the 2014 US-backed coup.

Portnov was shot dead on May 21st after dropping his daughters off at school. He was said to have been a contender to become the next Ukrainian President.

Oh dear…..what is Andrew Bridgen implying with Keir Starmer and the three Ukranian rent boys……👀🤣 pic.twitter.com/lJNuQWWL0a — TheMadMan (@WoodsyNeverWent) May 30, 2025

Democratizing Terror

Whatever the connection, the endgame of this war is now democratizing terrorism. Murder and firebombings take place in Europe, and even on the Prime Minister’s property. Terror attacks on Russia are quietly welcomed by Ukraine as a means of prolonging the war – and sabotaging negotiations to end it.

Yet the Russians did not cancel the peace talks in Istanbul, despite the drone attacks the day before. They presented their terms to the Ukrainians and left – say the Western media. The Russian Foreign Ministry say they offered a ceasefire

⚡️ Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir #Medinsky following Russia-Ukraine talks: 💬 We handed our two-part memorandum. <…> The Ukrainian side took it for review. We proposed a ceasefire for 2 to 3 days on several stretches of the line of contact.https://t.co/WF96104cjW pic.twitter.com/UqdkvLOagu — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) June 2, 2025

UK Sabotages Ukraine Peace

Boris Johnson, who sabotaged a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia weeks after the invasion of 2022, bellowed on twitter that the attacks showed we should all push on and topple Putin.



Congratulations to Ukraine on the superb strike against Russia’s air power. The Ukrainians are indomitable and technologically brillliant. They do their best to hit military targets while Putin indiscriminately slaughters civilians. Time for the UK and EU to back Lindsey… https://t.co/SnTdqlDXRF — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 1, 2025

Senator Lindsey Graham, a mysteriously unmarried war salesman, was in Kiev/Kyiv at the time of the attacks. The pronouns of that city depend on whether you are trans-sane, or not.

Graham is estimated to have spent $25 million on lavish trips to Ukraine. Whose money was that?

The total cost of the trip is estimated to be around $3 million (they’ve got an entourage). But if you count the number of trips just Graham has taken (8-9) he’s likely spent around $25 million on Ukraine travel. pic.twitter.com/yUaEzlXFin — @amuse (@amuse) June 2, 2025

As Crooke says, there is no evidence that the drone attacks caused “$7 billion” worth of damage or even destroyed anything. He says four to five planes were hit – not 40. A video showing the bombing of aircraft turned out to be fake – generated by AI.

The AI victories are immensepic.twitter.com/C4u97dGjby — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) June 2, 2025

Again, as Crooke reports, the operation appears to have been carried out using the Russian mobile phone network – and was in his view certainly backed by Western intelligence agencies.

Crooke notes Russia still has 40-50 of these strategic bombers left, and even if four were destroyed as satellite images suggest – none of this will change the state of the battle on the ground in Ukraine.

Disturbing SALT treaty violation

Western media have not noted that the Russian nuclear bombers targeted by Ukraine were potentially easy to destroy because they were required be in the open by the conditions of the Strategic Arms Treaties which Russia honored.

Crooke stated,

Ukraine, supported by its allies in the West, has now bombed directly a part of the [Russian] strategic deterrence, which has got to be visible and out in the open under the treaties. So it’s an attack on the main treaties, which are not with Ukraine, but were negotiated by Russia with the United States.

That is, this attack by Ukraine, with the obvious assistance of its Western allies, has been an unprecedented, disturbing violation of a treaty that has for decades lessened the possibility of nuclear war between the two superpowers.

Crooke ominously added,

I think the Russians are furious at this. They’re furious in many ways, but think what that means more widely for all of us.

Big Win for the War Salesmen

CBS crowed the drone attacks “laid bare Putin’s vulnerability”, echoing the claim the attacks were a “new Pearl Harbour”. CBS did not explain how that ended for the Japanese.

The British-led invasion of Kursk was also said to have exposed Putin’s vulnerability. It was a complete failure, but it did generate headlines like this.

Peter Pomerantsev: a key vulnerability for Putin is his image of total control. Once those around him stop believing he can manage the war, his power will collapse. Several events have shaken this image, but one has left a lasting mark – Kursk incursion by Ukraine 1/ pic.twitter.com/9WRfMYxHVJ — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) October 12, 2024

This claim was published by Foreign Affairs, the house magazine of the Council on Foreign Relations – which was set up in the 1920s as the international management of the new liberal system.

The messages in the media are manufactured by the management to serve their business interests – not yours.

A Media Win

The drone attack is a media victory for people who wish to revive public interest in paying to prevent the outbreak of peace. It keeps the insane notion of “Victory for Ukraine” in the public eye and hides the reality of the war out of sight.

One such aspect of reality is the fact that what people call the “globalists” – Godless liberals with ambitions of global domination – depend on the war economy which is fueled by wars like this.

Bankrolling a Satanic Death Cult?

The media is not telling you this, and it is not telling you about the terrorism the West sponsors in Russia. It is curiously silent on the firebombing of Keir Starmer’s properties, and though the EU has warned “surrogacy” is partnered with human trafficking it says nothing about the fact that Ukraine accounts for about a quarter of the global baby selling market.

READ: Irish activist exposes dark side of anti-human ‘surrogacy industry’

The persecution of Christianity in Ukraine is excluded from the news, and the fact Zelensky is not the elected leader is noted by the Russians makes it – and everything else that is true about the war in Ukraine – “Russian propaganda.”

READ: Ukrainian billionaire tells Tucker Carlson about Zelensky’s brutal persecution of Orthodox Church

RAND tells you it is “not a proxy war”, but the leader of the UK Conservative party says the next month that it is.

Why is all this madness going on?

The grand delusion of managing Ukraine into war with Russia was that a combination of sanctions, colour revolution actions, and bleeding Russia on the battlefield would weaken it to the point of collapse and regime change. This would then allow the bankrupt West to seize Russia’s money and its near limitless gas, oil and other mineral resources, returning the backers of the war to Great Power status.

Russians dictate ‘Terms of Surrender’

It has backfired. Russia has won the war in reality, whilst the liberals dominate in the media. This is why newspapers like the pro-war Daily Telegraph are shocked by the fact the Russians have presented the Ukrainians with “terms of surrender” in Istanbul. That is what you do when you win. The lying press cannot admit the show is over because it pays their wages. And these are the wages of sin.

The US Cannot Stop the War

So why can’t the US stop the war? It does not have the power to do so. Douglas MacGregor has long warned the US has been captured by the war machine.

“The Washington uniparty (corporate oligarchs, public health officials, mainstream media, social media, deep state agencies, academia, Hollywood, and an assortment of dubious international agencies like the UN/WHO/WEF) swiftly invested trillions to advance globalization with U.S. military power.”

He points out most of the “aid” to Ukraine enriches the ruling donor class who vote for more war.

This faction can be sidelined by the White House, and the easiest way to do so is to walk away. Perhaps Vance and Trump will carry this out – the wisest threat the US government has made in the last decade over Ukraine. The New York Times says the problem with walking away is “Putin wins.” Well, he has won.

As reality breaks through, it is easier to admit to Americans the war has ended in an expensive disaster – like all the others of the last few decades.

The painful reality behind the MAGA revolution is that it is a virtue of necessity. America, as JD Vance said lately, is no longer number one.

The efforts of the US and NATO to isolate and collapse Russia have failed. The US staged a violent coup in Ukraine in 2014, having worked since 1952 to foment Ukrainian nationalism in order to prize the nation out of the Russian sphere, and into that of NATO.

So here we have Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland in december 2013 admitting that the US was pouring $5 billion into Ukraine since 1991 to push its pro-Western agenda. Washington was already setting the stage for the 2014 Maidan coup to topple Yanukovych….. pic.twitter.com/pI6bAvlXWo — Richard (@ricwe123) March 2, 2025

The man who was shot dead in Madrid two weeks ago was an aide to the former Ukrainian President Yanukovich, who Victoria Nuland replaced with a handpicked cabinet of placemen in 2014. The Nuland-Kagan family business is war – starting them, selling them, and supplying propaganda as war news. Peace is fatal to these people. Nuland is still active behind the scenes.

Here is Nuland – former Assistant Secretary of the State Department – admitting the US had secret bioweapons labs in Ukraine.

8) Nuland, who spilled the beans on the fear of “Russian forces getting their hands on the biological research in Ukraine”, engineered the Color Revolution in Ukraine. They started a civil war, then picked their puppet to run the government, creating a Deep State proxy. pic.twitter.com/mid0urxPcm — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) January 30, 2023

Weeks before the terrorist bombing of the Moscow Concert Hall in March 2024, Nuland declared the West was funding “nasty surprises” for Russia.

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs (Ukraine Warhawk) Victoria Nuland two weeks ago, 22nd February 2024: “This supplemental funding will ensure Putin faces some nasty surprises on the battlefield” pic.twitter.com/y2oT5D06qR https://t.co/I5uFCepESy — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) March 23, 2024

The war faction in the liberal governments of the UK and Europe have all invested their political fortunes in this war.

This is why they were preparing a “Plan B” in April – over fears Trump would walk away. This plan is to bomb Russian civilians and bases until they respond with a reckless attack – that allegedly drags the US back in and perhaps starts a third world war. Basically, “Plan B” is terrorism.

Why are liberal globalists doing this? They will go out of business when the war is replaced by trade deals with Russia.

The Rotten Business of War

The vast corruption and true scale of killing they have partnered with, financed and concealed will come out. The human trafficking, the child trafficking, the sale of babies, the young men dragged into vans to die on the front lines – this war has destroyed Ukraine and its people and it was never fought for them – but for a ruling elite whose massive income is secured in the industries of death and the reduction of life to market values.

War is the Business of Liberal Democracy

Prolonging the war is a business move, to keep the war economy of the liberal regime from the bankruptcy its politics and practices have created. Morally, diplomatically, ideologically and financially, the liberal system is bankrupted completely. Like that in Kiev, the liberal regimes are on life support – and that life support machine is the war machine. This is the work of evil.

The reason so much danger and death is conjured up is to make great headlines. Yet despite the best efforts of the globalist war faction in Congress and in Europe to provoke one, the United States and Russia will not go to war.

Why? The US is going bankrupt too, and it needs trade and not war with Russia to balance Chinese power. This is the only way the US can survive the crisis that decades of forever war has created in its fortunes and its finances.

Selling the Business of Satan

Behind the breathless headlines is the fact that NATO has lost, and the real possibility the US is leaving it and Europe to their own devices.

The Russians were plundered and humiliated in the 1990s. Practically every agreement made with them since 1989 has been routinely dishonored. They have no reason to take any assurances seriously and no need to do so, because they have won, and their economy and military have grown and not diminished since the sanctions began.

The Russian people seem steadfast, and the terrorist attacks over the last several years appear to have united them behind their President – a view Crooke reported from his visit to St Petersburg.

This is the reality with which “the news” competes for the hearts and minds of the public. Like everything else produced in the last hundred years of liberal rule by media, the fake reality shown in the news is a counterfeit marketed as the Real Thing – to sell the business of Satan as “democracy.”

Share











