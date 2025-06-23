The real threat to peace in the Middle East and the US is a nuclear Israel, not Iran

Were the recent US strikes on Iran an attempt by Donald Trump to appease the Israeli's in order avoid a larger nuclear war?

(LifeSiteNews) — Donald Trump, who vowed to end the forever wars, is now talking up “regime change” in Iran.

How did we get here? The answer lies in the reckless threat from the only rogue nuclear state on earth — Israel.

Countdown to Regime Change

Israel itself is threatened with regime change. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war without limits and his subversion of the state has brought Israel to the brink of disintegration. On June 12 Netanyahu faced a vote which could have dissolved his government and forced an election he is certain to lose. Though he won it by two votes, mounting domestic pressure means a repeat vote to force the end of his reign was practically unavoidable.

Not anymore.

The next day Israel launched strikes on Iran, whilst the US was still negotiating.

It was deliberate, cold-blooded deception by the US and Israel to lull Iran into believing that the Americans were principled enough to not allow Israel to attack them during peace negotiations.

The Iranians foolishly believed they could spend some time with family, not having to worry about Israel attacking their nation in violation of all international laws and believing President Trump’s false assurances that he was still hoping for a peaceful settlement.

Regime Change from Day One

No new information from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) came through in their June 12 report to justify this assault, despite Israeli claims. Its so-called “mad mullah,” the Ayatollah Khamenei, issued a religious decree called a fatwa banning the construction of a nuclear weapon.

Iran is said to have enriched uranium but has no delivery system for launching the bomb. In any case, the nuclear issue is not the reason the Israelis want to collapse Iran. Regional dominance is their motivation.

From day one, Netanyahu has called on the Iranians to rise up, openly pursuing regime change and not mere denuclearization. A series of “decapitation” strikes followed, with Israel killing scientists, military and political leaders – including Iran’s chief peace negotiator.

What followed was devastating, for Israel. Netanyahu closed the airports, with Israelis fleeing by boat to Cyprus and by bus across the Gazan border to Egypt. Others went to Jordan to fly to Europe and the US, passing through the escalating military annexation of the occupied West Bank.

Israel’s intelligence headquarters, its oil refinery, bioweapons lab, its chief scientific military research unit and large areas of its capital city Tel Aviv were struck or destroyed by Iranian missiles which cannot be countered by its US-bought Iron Dome and David’s Sling defenses.

It became clear the Israelis had started a war they could not win, and were furious the US had not immediately joined them in it.

On the US side, scandals over Israeli spying and influence had soured relations, with Mike Walz and three others removed from National Security positions – and Trump reportedly outraged on the sponsorship of his advisers to press him into war with Iran at Netanyahu’s behest.

On Friday, June 20, Trump said Iran had up to two weeks to negotiate and said US intervention may not be necessary. The next day the US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran, failing to destroy the enriched uranium stockpile and also failing to destroy the facilities themselves.

For about a day, the media line was this was all the US would do and peace would now follow.

On June 22 Trump switched to talking about Making Iran Great Again – through regime change.

If he means this, it will lead to war. The US will be ruined in such a war, but it faces a nuclear threat from Israel if it does not signal support for one. This is where we are.

Who Can’t Handle the Truth?

How has this happened? Trump cannot admit the truth to Americans because it would destroy his image. The truth is Israel does not listen to him, nor to any American President. Everyone knows this because it is obvious, and we live in a time when stating the obvious is taboo.

Israel does what it likes and if anyone tries to stop them, they can – and do – threaten to drop the bomb.

The following, powerful 10-minute video provides an invaluable, accurate history of the Israel/Palestinian conflict. It is essential for understanding why peace in the Middle East has been almost impossible due to Israeli Zionist methods and long-term goals of nearly 100 years.

Palestinians have been helpless victims of far more powerful, constantly US-aided Zionist colonizers with no respect for the lives, dignity and rights of indigenous Palestinians of any age or sex. It has been a nightmare existence for them and for neighbouring nations such as Iran, which have attempted to defend them.

The strikes Trump gifted Israel have been described as “political theater,” a means of giving the Americans and Israelis an “off ramp” from all-out war. But this is not enough. Israel demands more. It demands regime change. Israel should get regime change – but not Iran. Why?

Israel is never going to stop, it will not negotiate in good faith, and it is the proven number one threat to world peace. A combination of nuclear and digital blackmail, bribery, and subversion has seen its power secured in a project which began with Netanyahu almost 50 years ago.

Back to the 70s

In 1976, Benjamin Netanyahu and his father Benzion started a project to capture America’s military for Israel.

Three years previously the Israelis had been suspected of resorting to nuclear blackmail to secure US support in the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

Netanyahu’s plan was to go one better than mere leverage. He would seek to persuade the US to go to war on “terror.”

After two conferences, one in 1979 and another in 1981, the Netanyahus had the Americans convinced. Terrorism was now a strategic threat, and diplomacy would be replaced with pre-emptive military strikes by the US on “terror states.”

By the 1990s, the “neocons” were poised to take control. In 1996, a paper was authored for Netanyahu by the neocons called “A Clean Break.” It was a roadmap to a Greater Israel, in which the US military would be used to destroy Syria, Libya, Iraq and Iran.

In 1997 Donald Kagan – Robert Kagan’s father and Victoria Nuland’s father-in-law – would write a paper called “Rebuilding America’s Defenses.”

In it, he said the transformation of America into a war on terror machines would be impossible without “a new Pearl Harbor.”

This was because the US was looking forward to reducing – not increasing – its military and national security budget to spend the “peace dividend” of the end of the Cold War on investing in Americans’ lives at home.

Instead, the US got the “forever wars” of regime change. All these wars were lost and the cost of this “transformation” was around 21 trillion dollars.

Today, almost all of Congress and the US Senate are sponsored by this war machine, which has bankrupted America financially, morally and politically. Its propaganda has even subverted the message of Christ towards its own ends, as Ted Cruz recently boasted to Tucker Carlson.

The regime change wars drove millions of migrants into Europe and America. Privacy has been abolished, terrorism takes place at home, nowhere is safe anymore. The true cost of regime change is everything.

The Nuclear Threat

Israel is the nuclear threat, and it is extremely likely that its threatening nuclear blackmail has been reprised in the sudden shifts of the Trump administration.

You can see this as capitulation to a powerful lobby, to the $540 million the Adelsons handed Trump and his movement over the last ten years, but the reality is probably much worse.

Israel has repeatedly threatened to drop the bomb.

Trump Canceled the Nuclear Deal With Iran

Donald Trump canceled the nuclear deal with Iran at Netanyahu’s behest in 2018. The agreement effectively limited Iranian capabilities through international inspections. By 2024, reports argued that Trump’s sudden cancellation of the nuclear deal led to “disastrous consequences” and it was now too late to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

The US strikes last weekend did not destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities. They have probably made it far more likely that Iran will now get nuclear weapons purely as a critically needed counterbalance to massively heightened Israeli/US existential threats to Iran. Perhaps Iran will use some of the uranium it removed from the sites before they were struck, or perhaps it will acquire one from other states such as Pakistan, North Korea, or even Russia.

Again, the reason Iran may now want a nuclear weapon is that its neighbor, Israel, has them, and is likely to use them unless it is prevented from doing so by its opponent also being nuclear-armed.

Israel has a doctrine called the Samson Option – in which Israel will launch warheads at as many Western and global capitals as it can – if it faces defeat in a war, like it does now, in the war it has started against Iran. Seymour Hersh wrote an entire book on this frightening policy.

Israel has also ignored every US President in its history, attacking anyone it likes without restraint. Including the US itself.

Israel’s undeclared nuclear arsenal was developed with secrets and material stolen from the US. It has never allowed the IAEA to inspect its nuclear program.

The last US President to insist it did so was John F Kennedy.

Israel is a reckless state which recognizes no limits – moral, legal or diplomatic – on its actions. It has threatened to use its nuclear weapons for five decades. One of its ministers did so last year, calling for Gaza to be nuked.

Make America Independent Again

The rogue state with nuclear weapons whose wars have ignited the world is not Iran. The state which captured the United States with a “war on terror,” smashing nations and changing all our regimes into a permanent state of emergency, is Israel. It does not listen to the US President; its strategy has captured the US economy; it sponsors most of Congress and Senate directly through AIPAC and indirectly through the war industry; and it blackmails or otherwise threatens the Western politicians it cannot buy.

Why is no one calling for Israel to be immediately denuclearized? It is enough to make your head explode. This is the surest way to peace in the Middle East.

Having come quite close to this outcome, it is understandable why Donald Trump does not pursue the obvious path to peace in the Middle East – regime change in Israel, and the immediate dismantling of its nuclear arsenal. With almost 90 percent of Americans opposed to a war with Iran, perhaps it is time to start listening to the American people.

Only regime change – in Israel – can stop the forever wars now. Can Trump make America independent again?

Trump can torch his legacy or save the world from the relentless death machine which has blackmailed America into national suicide. If only he can keep his head when all around are losing theirs. This is the state we are in. From the personal to the political, from street to state level, the unrestrained power of Israel is a matter of life and death for us all.

