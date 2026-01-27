The surrogacy industry is replacing mothers with ‘gestational carriers’

From feminist liberals to Christian conservatives, a global coalition is forming to end surrogacy, calling it the commodification of children, human trafficking, and exploitation of women.

(LifeSiteNews) — Surrogacy is not a left/right issue. It’s just wrong. This is the reason why atheists, liberals, conservatives, nationalists, Christians, and feminists are uniting across the world to call for surrogacy to be stopped.

Why is surrogacy evil?

Surrogacy is the sale of children through the hire of women to produce them.

To the surrogacy industry life is just a product for sale and its value is replaced with price: pic.twitter.com/XRJVU9XUfJ — Frank Wright (@frankwrighter) January 26, 2026

This business is so evil it could even unite Catholics against it. And it is a business. Marketed by soft focus pictures of babies in blue and pink pastel hues, it is the sale of children produced by the hire of women.

These children are often trafficked abroad, with Western buyers traveling overseas to purchase them cheaply – while Chinese networks export babies mass produced for sale in the U.S. U.K. and U.S. law permits the sale of babies to convicted pedophiles.

Anyone, from anywhere in the world can come to the U.S. to buy a baby. And they do.

Why is this happening? Surrogacy agencies popped up in America from 1995, following a lawsuit which established the legal right of ownership of human life. This made possible the purchase of babies by anyone who could pay.

America’s Dirty Secret: It’s Legal to Sell Children Here While we fight to protect the unborn, a multi-billion-dollar industry is legally selling BORN children in the United States. There is NO federal law against it. WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://t.co/0QcBVwciSv… pic.twitter.com/1vOyrQzlBG — LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) October 17, 2025

Surrogacy agencies are usually founded by lawyers specializing in securing legal permission for the right to buy children. The three pioneering agencies in the U.S. all promoted the sale of children to LGBT-identifying men and women, whether single, coupled, or throupled.

Thirty years later the international surrogacy industry is booming in America, as it is shutting down worldwide. India banned surrogacy tourism after repeated horror stories of demands for abortion and babies abandoned by buyers who changed their minds. Russia banned it in 2022, it is illegal in China, France, Germany, and Slovakia and last year Italy declared all forms of surrogacy “a universal crime.”

The U.N. reported surrogacy shares characteristics with human trafficking and slavery – a view echoed by the European Union’s legal commission, EuroJust.

The Special Rapporteur of the U.N. said “surrogacy is the sale of children, which is a crime.”

The Vatican condemned surrogacy for its replacement of the dignity of human life with a consumer transaction. This is no exaggeration. In fact, it is an understatement.

Technology is being developed in the U.S. which aims at the removal of women from the production of human life completely.

Almost all surrogacy relies on IVF – a “homicide factory” which kills more unborn lives than abortion.

In 2023, between 1.9 million and 3.6 million human lives were destroyed by IVF in America. Up to a dozen embryos are created to produce just one baby.

This is expensive, as is the hiring of women to carry these embryos to term and produce babies. This is the reason scientists have developed methods of deleting women and mothers from the laboratory production of human life.

Last year, human eggs were produced from skin cells. The world’s first “AI edited” baby has already been born. Artificial wombs are being developed to replace the expensive hire of women to produce babies for sale – and replacing the natural production of the family.

These new cost cutting technologies promise a motherless production line for human life, offering AI-designed babies for an international market captured by America. Market analysis says surrogacy is set to boom to over $200 billion in global revenue within the next ten years.

The industry has already deleted women from the picture. It never calls surrogates mothers, preferring the term “gestational carrier.” Who might that be? “A person with a uterus” for hire:

The trans-friendly marketing terms are no accident either. Surrogacy is a major driver of LGBT parenthood. Thanks to three decades of the freest baby market on the planet, there are now 5 million kids in the U.S. to LGBT-identifying parents.

If you find all this difficult to believe, you don’t have to believe me. Listen instead to the stories of women who have been exploited by the industry into becoming surrogates.

The U.N. report found that women have been routinely pressured into agreeing to sell babies to homosexual and transgender men.

Here is the story of Julie – a French woman who decided to produce a child for sale to a male homosexual couple in France. This is illegal in France. She believed she was helping two persecuted would-be parents to secure the human right to buy a family.

Her story began as an idealistic dream and ended in misery. Why did she do it?

As an LGBT activist, I also wanted to use this surrogacy project to act in line with my political ideals and help those I considered to be more oppressed than others: same-sex couples. At the time, medically assisted reproduction was banned in France, and it still is. Surrogacy is presented as an ethical, altruistic and humanitarian act – something very desirable. We hear a discourse of giving and generosity. Surrogate mothers are described as givers of life and light, and as extraordinary people. This is the discourse we hear all the time. I believed it, too.

How did this happen? The messages about surrogacy are sponsored by the industry:

We are the ones who are thrown away after use – we are not recycled. Our messages is therefore not politically correct. The only voices heard by the public are those of users, commissioners and buyers of children who claim to be parents – parents even before the child is born.

Today, “Julie” campaigns to stop surrogacy. This is why:

Today, I campaign against surrogacy. This story was supposed to be one of friendship, love, solidarity and justice, but it has turned into a tragedy and a source of shame in my life. I believe the state stole my child, as well as my dignity as a woman and a mother. I am campaigning so that my son can truly be part of his maternal family. I am fighting that one day he can forgive me and perhaps even love me. I hope that surrogacy will one day be abolished worldwide, so that no woman will ever be exploited as I was and no child will ever be torn from their mother and family again.

Here also is the story of Christian, an American surrogate who said “I was lied to at every stage”:

Christian was targeted as she has what she describes as “toxic empathy.” Like many women recruited into the business, Christian’s desire to help others can be made to override concerns for her own safety – and for the child she would produce as a result.

She nearly died during the pregnancy. Surrogate mothers are three times more likely to suffer life threatening complications – including death.

What is more, the baby she produced was sold on by the buyers to a man living overseas.

Around the world women have been kept in conditions akin to slavery to produce babies for sale. Some have given birth in handcuffs. One, in the U.S., had three babies cut out of her behind a screen, having given birth alone and with an armed guard at the door – on the orders of the purchasing parent.

This was the case of CM, in which the surrogate mother never saw the babies she produced. They were flown by a doctor to a 52 year old deaf man who lived alone in his parents’ basement.

When CM’s sister swore an affidavit saying he was neglecting the babies the authorities did nothing. When it was reported his nephew was selling heroin from the same basement, the surrogate mother – Melissa – tried to gain custody of the endangered triplets.

A judge said it was none of his business what happened to the babies – it was the business of the court to respect CM’s right of ownership.

In 2021 the Supreme Court declined to hear Melissa’s appeal for custody.

U.S. law enshrines the right to buy human life, but not its defense from sale, exploitation, neglect, or harm.

It does not even recognize the right to have a mother.

Surrogacy is evil. When the eyes of Americans are opened to this fact it will be stopped. The U.N. has called for immediate worldwide criminalization of this wicked trade and for the seizure of all assets owned by those who have profited from it.

Surrogacy is a crime in the sight of God and man. This is the reason why, in a time of increasing polarization, the left, right, the God fearing, and the godless are uniting to demand to stop surrogacy, now.

If you would like to join the campaign to criminalize surrogacy in the United States, follow the link below:

